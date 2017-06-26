Tubelight collection vs Raees: Did Salman Khan just lose to Shah Rukh Khan in box office ring? Find out

Tubelight collection vs Raees: It's Eid. It's Salman Khan time to rock the box office. The expectations are huge. But, did Salman Khan's Tubelight just manage to lose to Shah Rukh Khan's Raees at the box office? Both Raees and Tubelight were big budget and high profile star case movies, hence it's obvious to compare the data of the two to figure who won the box office battle. Both the films received mixed reviews of the movie critics but did the critical articles dampen their box office collections? This is the big question! Let's compare Tubelight and Raees on day wise collections to find out who won - Bhaijaan or Badshah:-

Tubelight Day 1 collection: Despite so much hype and festive season of Eid, Tubelight managed to garn just Rs 21.15 crore at the box office on Day 1, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama. According to a PTI report, film distributors said that the box office collection of Tubelight is disappointing. The 51-year-old actor's 2016 Eid outing Sultan opened at Rs 36.54 crore, while Bajrangi Bhaijaan earned Rs 36.50 crore on the first day.

Raees Day 1 collection: Shah Rukh's big release Raees had collected Rs 20.42 crore on Day 1, according to Bollywood Hungama. So in terms of Day 1 collection of Raees vs Tubelight, Salman emerges as winner. Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees had clashed with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil at the box office after both films opened simultaneously. Raees was directed by Rahul Dholakia, featuring Shah Rukh as a bootlegger.

Tubelight day 2 collection: On day 2 of its opening, Tubelight collected Rs. 21.17 crore at the box office. Director Kabir Khan, who has teamed up with Salman Khan for the third time with Tubelight, had said that the superstar this time has pushed himself a lot in terms of performance. Kabir and Salman have collaborated on films like Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan in the past.