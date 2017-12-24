01 / 5

The Chinese are known for having made some of the most brilliant innovations known to mankind through the ages. However, adding to the list of innovation is the domestically developed AG600. The aircraft is reportedly the world's largest amphibious aircraft. The plane carried out its first flight on Sunday from coastal city of Zhuhai airport near the disputed South China Sea. This is regarded as the latest step in modernising it military by China. As of now, the aircraft has received 17 orders from various Chinese government departments and Chinese companies. The maximum flight range of AG600 is about 4,500 km and it can carry a maximum weight of 53.5 tonnes. (Reuters)