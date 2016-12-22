Sowing of rabi crops to end in next 2 weeks: Govt

The sowing of key rabi crops —wheat, oilseeds and pulses — is expected to be completed within next two weeks, thus belying concerns over large-scale delays because of the demonetisation drive, agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh said on Wednesday.

“There have been some delays in sowing of wheat in parts of Uttar Pradesh because of late harvesting of sugarcane crops. However all the sowing activities are expected to get completed in the next two weeks,” Singh said after an event.

On the prevailing weather condition, Singh said its conducive for the crops yet ‘we need to watch out for conditions in the next two months before estimating expected rabi crops output’. He stated that ministry has not received any reports about delays in sowing because of demonetisation.

FE had reported on Wednesday that demonetisation has slowed down the sowing of rabi crops —wheat, pulses and oilseeds — in Uttar Pradesh to an extent, but things have picked up lately and the target could be met. According to state agriculture department data, around 90% of the target of 129 lakh hectare has been sown till now.

“Sowing of rabi crops usually continues till the end of December and some farmers sow in January, too, especially the wheat crop. We are sure to achieve the target,”, Gyan Singh, state director (agriculture), had said. As per the last week’s data, the sowing of rabi crops has been completed in around 82% of areas usually sown.