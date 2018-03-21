Igloos on the Moon? This could be ISRO’s new habitation experiment

The government on Wednesday, March 21, told the Lok Sabha that the ISRO was conducting experiments on potential structures for lunar habitation. (Representational Image: Reuters)

Apart from experimenting with satellites, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is working on a new project, which could be about building igloos on the moon. The government on Wednesday, March 21, told the Lok Sabha that the ISRO was conducting experiments on potential structures for lunar habitation, reported news agency PTI. Jitendra Singh, minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office that looks after the Department of Space, in his written response to the Lok Sabha said that the ISRO was working along with certain academic institutions on possible lunar habitations.

The minister was replying to a question raised in the Lok Sabha that whether the ISRO was working on constructing igloo-like homes on the lunar surface for prospective space missions in the future. Igloos are shelters or habitats made out of snow blocks, placed on top of each other, and are used by people to stay warm during extreme cold temperature. Singh said that the ISRO was studying multiple options on the requirements and complexities of habitats. The study would help us move towards futuristic developments.

The first Moon mission launched by ISRO was in the year 2008 that was called Chandrayaan-1. In Chandrayaan-2, the second Moon mission of the ISRO, the organisation would create a rover on the land of the moon’s yet-unexplored south pole, reported News18. This rover would, in turn, help us in understanding the moon better by sending high-quality pictures of the satellite.