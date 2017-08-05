Happy Friendship Day 2017 Facebook & Whatsapp Messages, Status and Images

These are the various funny and quirky Friendship Day wishes for you to send through either WhatsApp or Facebook.

Whether it is your childhood buddy or a friend you newly met, your everyday partner in crime or a long-distance bestie, this Friendship Day does not sway away from getting in touch with them and wishing them a Happy Friendship Day. Friendship Day in India is celebrated on the first week of August and this year, it falls on Sunday, August 6. Here, at The Financial Express, we have compiled a handful of quotes and special messages that you could send to your beloved friends in order to wish them. Even better, you can shower them with some fascinating images and GIFs which are sometimes more interesting to view than lengthy messages. Here you would find some of the subtle ways in which you could wish your friends instead of sounding corny.

These are the various funny and quirky Friendship Day wishes for you to send through either WhatsApp or Facebook. Have a look and enjoy as some could even remind you of your long-lost companions.

1. Friends may not meet, friends may scatter. But if hearts are loyal, the distance will never matter.

2. Friendship is like wine: it gets better as it grows older. Just like us. I get better and you get older. Happy Friendship Day my dear.

3. A single candle can illuminate an entire room. Similarly, a true friend can light up an entire lifetime. Thank you for the bright lights you brought into our friendship.

4. The relation between one heart and the other is called love but the relation between heart and heartbeat is called Friendship. Happy Friendship Day.

5. A good friend is like a computer. I ‘enter’ in your life, ‘save’ you in my heart, ‘delete’ your sorrows, ‘shift’ you to opportunities and never ‘format’ you from my memory!

6. Friendship is a network that needs: no recharge, no roaming, no validity, no activation and it has no signal problems! Just don’t switch off your heart! Happy Friendship day!

7. Friendship isn’t how you forget but how you forgive, not how you listen but how you understand, not what you see but how you feel and not how you let go but how you hold on! Happy Friendship Day!

8. Walking with me in my lowest of times has proved you to be a true friend. You were there with me when I needed you the most. Now, it is my obligation to pay back by being the companion that you will ever need.

9. Friendship is a little more trust, a little less try, a little more laugh, a little less cry, a little more of ‘we’ and a little less of ‘I’.

10. Best friends are like a pair of shoes. You have many options to select but when selected you cannot step ahead without it. Happy friendship day!

11. Sometimes, I forget to say hi, sometimes, I even forget to reply. Sometimes, my messages don’t reach you but it doesn’t mean that I have forgotten you. I just giving you enough time to miss me!

12. 50 years from now, I’d be so old I might forget you. I might not remember ever knowing you or I might forget that I had once cared for u. I might, but I won’t.

13. Every garden must have a rose. Every face must have a smile. Every grass must have some dew and every person in this world must have a friend like you.

14. The best way to destroy an enemy is to make him a friend. (Abraham Lincoln)

15. Handsome, sweet, intelligent, spontaneous, good looking, charming, funny, well… enough about ‘me’! How about you?

16. True friendship is like sound health, the value of it is seldom known until it’s lost. A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out. Happy Friendship Day!

17. Some friends are remembered because of their smile. Some friends are remembered because of their style. But you are remembered because you are so nice to remember. Take care.

18. Hold a true friend with both your hands. (Nigerian Proverb)

19. A real friend cares like a mother, scolds like a father, teases like a sister; irritates like a brother and loves more than a lover. Happy Friendship Day!

20. I may not always be there with you but I will always be there for you.