You can win Redmi 4 by sharing story of your first smartphone; know full procedure here

Xiaomi has announced a contest on its website. Here you can get a chance to win Redmi 4. According to a promotional banner in Mi.com, the website claims, “Tell us your story and win Redmi 4.” Here are the steps to be followed to participate in the contest to get a chance win Redmi 4.

1- Go to this link: http://event.mi.com/in/firstsmartphone?utm_source=pc&utm_medium=post&utm_term=firstsmartphone

2- Click on JOIN NOW

3- On clicking JOIN NOW, you will see this form (see screenshot)

4 – The form says, ” Show my first smartphone: Play & Share to win Redmi 4.”

5 – Search the brand.

6- Search the model of that particular brand

7 – Now, mention what amount of money you paid to buy that phone.

NOTE: You need to login first



Chinese handset maker Xiaomi had crossed the USD 1 billion revenue mark in India last year.

Currently, apart from smartphones, Xiaomi sells products like air purifiers, fitness bands, VR headsets and power banks in India.

Xiaomi has invested in over 50 companies that design and manufacture products beyond its three core product categories — smartphones, smart TVs and smart routers — that forms the ‘Mi Ecosystem’.

These include products like smart electric rice cooker, smart suitcase, Ninebot (hoverboard), smart scales and drones, among others, in its portfolio.

In India, Xiaomi had last year led a USD 25 million funding round in Hungama.