Gujarat Congress crisis: People do not see future in grand old party, says BJP

At least six Congress MLAs in Gujarat have resigned from the party to join the BJP. (Representative Image)

In the backdrop of Gujarat Congress MLAs quitting and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the latter on Saturday said it is happening as people do not see any future in the Congress Party. At least six Congress MLAs in Gujarat have resigned from the party to join the BJP. BJP leader S. Prakash said the development speaks of the failure of the national and state Congress leadership. “The Congress leaders are not sure of getting re-elected and see no future in the Congress Party. Many of the MLAs are deserting the party,” Prakash told ANI. Similarly, another BJP leader Prabhat Jha mocked the Congress, saying it is not more a party, but is being run by a family. “All the good people in the Congress would not want to stay now in the party. Congress is not a party, but is been run by a family. A country cannot be managed by a family, but by a party,” he said. The 44 MLAs of the grand old party have reached Bengaluru. They left for Bengaluru on late Friday night to ensure they don’t succumb to police and political pressure to join the saffron party. The Congress has also accused the BJP of horse-trading ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat.

However, the BJP laughed off the accusation and said the Congress has become a sinking ship and is not able to hold their own house together.