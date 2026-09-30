The Odisha government approved 19 industrial investment proposals worth Rs 3,280.58 crore, expecting the projects to generate employment for 10,661 people, officials said. The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) cleared the approvals at its 150th meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary Anu Garg.

The projects span sectors including technical textiles, food processing, steel downstream, biofuel, chemicals, plastics, IT, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), circular economy and tourism, according to the press note shared by the state government.

The projects will be implemented across Angul, Deogarh, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Cuttack, Khurda, Koraput, Puri and Sundergarh districts.

IOCL to invest Rs 960 crore in compressed biogas

Among the largest proposals approved by the state panel is one from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL). The state-run oil company proposed establishing compressed biogas (CBG) manufacturing facilities across eight districts with an investment of Rs 960 crore.

The facilities will come up in Balasore, Bolangir, Bargarh, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Sonepur, according to the government statement. Another biofuel project involving an investment of Rs 170 crore was also cleared by the authority.

Textile project gets Rs 401.63 crore approval

The textile sector also received a major investment proposal, with Shri Dakshineshwari Maa Polyfabs Ltd set to establish a manufacturing facility for woven and non-woven fabrics and bags in Khurda. The project entails an investment of Rs 401.63 crore.

The state government also approved two apparel and textile projects with a combined investment of Rs 184 crore.

Five hotel projects worth Rs 767 crore

Tourism-related investments accounted for another significant portion of the approved proposals. The state cleared five hotel projects involving a total investment of Rs 767 crore.

The approvals come as Odisha seeks to expand investment across its tourism and hospitality ecosystem alongside manufacturing and industrial projects.

Food processing, steel and chemical projects

The SLSWCA also approved two food processing units with a combined investment of Rs 220 crore. Three steel projects, involving investments of Rs 350.81 crore, were also cleared.

In the chemicals sector, the state approved two projects involving Rs 122.64 crore for manufacturing chemicals and chemical products. A circular economy project worth Rs 50.15 crore also received approval.

Meanwhile, Tata Power’s Global Capability Centre projects worth Rs 54.31 crore were cleared by the state panel.

Projects spread across 10 districts

The latest approvals cover a wide range of industrial and services activities and will be implemented across 10 districts. The Odisha government said the projects are intended to strengthen local supply chains, add value to resources available in the state and create employment.

“We are encouraging investments that add value to local resources, build supply chains and create sustainable economic opportunities,” news agency PTI quoted Garg as saying.

“Through continued facilitation and coordinated clearances, the state remains committed to helping investors move efficiently from proposal to implementation,” she added.