The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has approved development and welfare proposals worth more than Rs 24,500 crore, along with a 20 per cent horizontal reservation for former Agniveers in several uniformed state services. The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday (September 29).

The package covers education, health, irrigation, roads, judicial infrastructure and rural development. Alongside the financial approvals, the reservation for Agniveers is expected to affect recruitment to posts such as police constable, Special Armed Force jawan, jail guard, forest guard and excise constable.

20% quota for Agniveers in uniformed posts

The cabinet approved 20 per cent horizontal reservation for Agniveers across all categories—General, SC, ST and OBC—in recruitment to specific uniformed services. Horizontal reservation means the quota applies within each category rather than as a separate vertical category.

According to the official announcement, the breakup for some key posts is as follows:

Constables (General Duty), Home Department : 10 per cent for Home Guards, 5 per cent for ex-servicemen, 20 per cent for Agniveers.

: 10 per cent for Home Guards, 5 per cent for ex-servicemen, 20 per cent for Agniveers. Special Armed Force, Home Department : 10 per cent for Home Guards, 5 per cent for ex-servicemen, 20 per cent for Agniveers.

: 10 per cent for Home Guards, 5 per cent for ex-servicemen, 20 per cent for Agniveers. Jail Guards, Prison Department : 15 per cent for Home Guards, 5 per cent for ex-servicemen, 20 per cent for Agniveers.

: 15 per cent for Home Guards, 5 per cent for ex-servicemen, 20 per cent for Agniveers. Forest Guards: 15 per cent for Home Guards, 5 per cent for ex-servicemen, 20 per cent for Agniveers.

15 per cent for Home Guards, 5 per cent for ex-servicemen, 20 per cent for Agniveers. Excise Constables, Commercial Tax Department: 10 per cent for Home Guards, 5 per cent for ex-servicemen, 20 per cent for Agniveers.

Under the Centre’s Agnipath scheme, recruits serve for four years, including six months of training. The armed forces retain 25 per cent of them, while the remaining 75 per cent return to civilian life.

Education: Guest teachers and school uniforms

In the education sector, the cabinet approved Rs 5,329.17 crore to continue the guest teacher honourarium scheme for five years, from 2026–27 to 2030–31. More than 76,000 guest teachers are currently working in government primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools across the state.

The government said the arrangement helps fill vacant teaching positions based on approved subject scales while regular recruitment processes are ongoing. The cabinet also sanctioned Rs 348.07 crore for uniform assistance to students in Classes 1 to 8 in government schools for the 2026–27 academic session. The amount will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of parents or students through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Health infrastructure and hospital expansion

For health services, the council of ministers granted Rs 3,245.80 crore for schemes related to the construction of Community Health Centres, Sub-Health Centres and Primary Health Centres, as well as strengthening of the drug regulatory system and drug control between April 1, 2026 and March 31, 2031.

The cabinet also gave revised administrative approval of Rs 372.12 crore to expand the Singrauli District Hospital from 450 beds to 605 beds. The work includes internal and external development, biomedical equipment and hospital furniture.

Another approval of Rs 953.69 crore was given for the construction of the Chhindwara Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital and associated buildings, along with external development works.

Roads, irrigation and river projects

On the infrastructure side, the cabinet approved Rs 4,470.30 crore for a 105.10-kilometre four-lane Damoh–Katni road with paved shoulders under the Hybrid Annuity Model. The project is expected to improve connectivity between the two districts.

In irrigation, the government cleared:

Rs 1,608.02 crore for the Maa Ratangarh Multipurpose Irrigation Project in Datia.

Rs 524.65 crore for the Rampura Manasa Micro Lift Irrigation Project in Neemuch.

Rs 1,052 crore for the Banda Major Irrigation Project in Sagar.

The cabinet also approved Rs 358.22 crore for the Kanh Diversion Closed Duct Project in Ujjain. The project involves diverting polluted water from the Kanh River through an underground tunnel and covered canal to prevent it from entering the Shipra River. The work is being undertaken ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in 2028.

Rural development, judicial infrastructure and other decisions

The council of ministers sanctioned Rs 3,580.22 crore to continue the scheme for transferring cess collected on land transactions to the Rural Development Fund from 2026–27 to 2030–31.

For judicial infrastructure, Rs 1,342.48 crore was approved for 14 schemes of the Law and Legislative Affairs Department during the 16th Finance Commission period. The funds will be used for construction of High Court buildings and residential complexes, the Advocate General’s Office, the State Judicial Academy and related administrative arrangements.

Another Rs 622.37 crore was approved for the scheme related to service of court processes, including salaries, allowances and travel expenses of process servers posted in subordinate courts across the state.

The cabinet also approved:

Distribution of foodgrains at Rs 1 per kilogram for meals to residents of hostels, ashrams and community welfare centres under the Department of Denotified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Welfare.

Creation of 12 new posts for district handloom offices in Mauganj, Chhindwara, Maihar and Tikamgarh, with Rs 2.41 crore sanctioned for the Directorate of Handloom.

Revised transit fee rates for transportation of forest produce and mineral forest produce.

Payment of Rs 691.01 crore towards pending liabilities for construction works approved under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for court buildings, where expenditure exceeds the limit fixed by the Centre.

An official of the Madhya Pradesh government said that these approvals will help in employment generation, boost infrastructure and also increase social welfare schemes across the state.