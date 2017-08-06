Happy Friendship Day 2017: Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar among Bollywood celebs to remember their old friends on Twitter

Tweets of various Bollywood stars show how they are celebrating this day, reminiscing their days gone by with their friends. (Twitter Image)

Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year and this year, we are celebrating it on August 6. The significance of this day is huge in the life of every individual who shares this day with their near and dear one. Everyone around is busy writing long messages for their friends, conveying their adoration towards their friendship. This year, a few of our Bollywood celebrities have also not lagged behind in expressing their love for their long-time buddies. Tweets of various Bollywood stars show how they are celebrating this day, reminiscing their days gone by with their friends.

Filmmaker and Producer Karan Johar shared a blog of his “oldest and closest” friend, Sunaina Bhagwat on his official Twitter handle today. In her blog, Sunaina mentioned how she met Karan 25 years ago during a French lesson in college. Since day one, Karan and Sunaina just clicked and after that, they were two inseparable souls. Guess it goes the same way for every pair of BFFs as they say, you both connect right away. She writes about how they spent the evenings at Karan’s and how they were popularised as DK (Disco King) and DQ (Disco Queen). Her beautiful journey with her closest friend, Karan, is adorably portrayed in her blog, which is worth a read.

Similarly, other stars like Rishi Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Akshay Kumar also shared their wishes on Friendship Day 2017. While Rishi Kapoor tweeted a really old picture with late actor Raj Kapoor in it, Akshay Kumar tweeted a picture of him celebrating Friendship Day with the martial arts team of his upcoming film, Toilet Ek Prem Katha.

Here are the tweets:

On of my oldest and closest friends wrote this on #FriendshipDay …love you Suni! ❤️ http://t.co/4EneRTDAFR — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 6, 2017

Happy Friendship Day to all. Peace,Prosperity and Happiness! pic.twitter.com/92ioyMpiUk — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 6, 2017

Happy #FriendshipDay to all my amazing female martial artists!! All you ladies make me prouder than you can imagine ????@AUThackeray @psbhumi pic.twitter.com/8Uqjlffa1R — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 6, 2017

If you have a friend then #FriendshipDay is Everyday.:) Mere saare Dotson ki Jai Ho.:) — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) August 6, 2017

Happy #FriendshipDay to my lovely twitter family! Thank you for always being there for me! Love you all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pHvQBFB9PQ — Sayyeshaa (@sayyeshaa) August 6, 2017

Good friends are hard to find,

Harder to leave & impossible to forget.. ????

Wishing u all a very Happy #FriendshipDay ❤ — ????Cɽāzý Ģirł???? (@RNarang3) August 6, 2017

Happy #FriendshipDay ????????. Enjoy this day with your friends. — Jb Vote Army (@JBVoteArmy) August 6, 2017

Friendship is like a golden thread, that binds two hearts. A feeling that keep growing even if we are far apart… Happy #FriendshipDay — Jot Verma (@jot_verma) August 6, 2017

-Kids have classmates

-Adults have friends

-Legends have bros -Ultra legends have chutiyas#FriendshipDay — ???? (@Gajodhar_007) August 6, 2017

Happy #FriendshipDay To Everyone out here

May You All Live Happily Everafter

I will always pray for each and everyone of you

Love you all — ARMAAN’S ANGEL ???? (@ApuArmaan22) August 5, 2017

This is how our Bollywood celebrities are expressing their love for their beloved friends and fans. We wish everyone is having a splendid Friendship Day 2017!