Now, Church politics in Gujarat: Gandhinagar Archbishop Thomas Macwan urges Christians to save India from nationalist forces

Archdiocese of Gandhinagar Archbishop Thomas Macwan. (IE)

Gujarat Elections 2017: In a signed letter Archdiocese of Gandhinagar Archbishop Thomas Macwan has urged Christians to pray for the election of humane leaders to save India from nationalist forces. The letter on behalf of al Bishops of Churches in the state have urged Christians to organise prayer services so that people who are faithful to the Indian Constitution could be elected. “The Bishops of Gujarat state request you to organise prayer services in your parishes and convents so that people, who would remain faithful to our Indian Constitution and respect every human being without any discrimination, are elected in the Gujarat state Assembly,” said the letter signed by Macwan on November 21.

The official communique termed Gujarat elections as “significant” for the future of India. Without mentioning the name of any political party, the letter, however, urged Christians to pray for the defeat of nationalist forces.

“The dates of the Gujarat state Assembly (polls) have been declared.The results of this election are significant and it will have its repercussion and reverberation throughout our beloved nation. It will influence the course of our country. We are aware that the secular and democratic fabric of our country is at stake. Human Rights are being violated. The constitutional rights are being trampled. Not a single day goes without an attack on our churches, faithful or institutions. There is a growing sense of insecurity among the minorities, OBCs, BCs, poor and so on. Nationalist forces are on the verge of taking over the country. The election results of Gujarat State Assembly can make a difference.”

Here is the Letter:



Citing examples from history prayers to Mother Mary had helped in the defeat of tyrannical forces, the letter said, “The recitation of the Holy Rosary at individual, community, family and parish-levels will be of great help. It saved Europe from being taken over by the people of other faith. Communist governments and dictators in a number of countries have been tumbled in the past through the protecting hand of our beloved Mother Mary. It has brought the level of abortion incidents in Poland from 30% to 4%. It will save our country from nationalist forces too. Even the Lord, while he was praying in the garden of Gethsemane (where Jesus Christ prayed the night before his crucifixion), had asked his disciple to watch and pray. Let us take his advice seriously. Let us trust our Lord Jesus and ask for His help.”