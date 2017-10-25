BJP to win over 150 seats in Gujarat election 2017, says CM Vijay Rupani

BJP will win over 150 seats in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2017, state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said today. (PTI)

BJP will win over 150 seats in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2017, state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said today. Addressing a press conference, Rupani said that all surveys have shown that the BJP will win over 75% of the total 182 seats in the state Assembly. About ticket distribution to BJP leaders, Rupani said that the party is carryout interviews of potential candidates.

Attacking Congress, the CM said the grand old party has no issue to fight for in the upcoming elections. Meanwhile, the election commission today announced the dates and schedule of the upcoming two-phase elections.

The elections in Gujarat will take place in two phases. The first phase of voting will take place on 9th December, while second phase voting will take place on 14th December.

The election results will be declared on 18th December along with Himanchal Pradesh. Speaking to media, CEC AK Joti said EVMs and VVPATs will be used in the upcoming elections. Joti further sadi that EC will ensure that the required number of EVMs and VVPATs are available in the state for the polls.

The EC said that Model Code of Conduct has come into force from now, adding, that all parties and candidates have to adhere to it. He also said that there will be 50,128 polling booths, along with 102 all-women polling stations for the polls in Gujarat.

Earlier, speaking on BJP’s chances in the crucial Gujarat elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Gujarat will replicate the success of UP in the upcoming Assembly elections. He said that BJP president Amit Shah has set a target of 150 seats in Gujarat and partymen are confident that they will surpass the set limit.

However, Congress is equally confident of making a comeback in the state after over two decades. The Grand Old Party has alleged the BJP is “desperate” and making every effort, including use of muscle and money power and “street instrumentalities with Prime Minister virtually shifting the capital from Delhi to Gandhinagar, to somehow retain Gujarat”.

While Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi regularly attacked the ruling BJP in the state as well as at the Centre. Gandhi has dubbed the Goods and Services Tax as ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’. “Their (Centre’s) GST is not GST. GST means Gabbar Singh Tax. This is causing a loss to the country. Small shopkeepers are finished. Lakhs of youths have gone unemployed. But they are still not ready to listen,” Gandhi had recently told a rally of Thakor community in Gandhinagar.