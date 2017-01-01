LPG prices hiked to Rs 434.71 per cylinder; kerosene and jet fuel prices raised too

This is the seventh straight month of increase in cooking gas cylinder prices. (Reuters)

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Saturday hiked the price of subsidised cooking gas, or LPG, along with kerosene and aviation turbine fuel (ATF). The three state-owned OMCs revise rates of LPG, Kerosene and ATF on the first of every month, based on global oil prices and the foreign exchange rate. This is the seventh straight month of increase in cooking gas cylinder prices — a subsidised 14.2 kg cylinder will become expensive by Rs 2 to Rs 434.71 in Delhi, as against Rs 432.71 earlier.

In a move to reduce its LPG subsidy outgo, the government, in July, had decided on small hikes of around Rs 2 per cylinder every month. The price of non-subsidised LPG, which consumers buy after exhausting their quota of 12 cylinders in a year, was also hiked on Saturday by Re 1 to Rs 585.

You may also like to watch this:

Meanwhile, kerosene will became dearer by 26 paisa to Rs 19.43 per litre in Kolkata.

The ATF, or jet fuel, will be hiked by 8.60 per cent to Rs 52,540.63 per kl in Delhi. Prices vary at airports depending on local taxes.