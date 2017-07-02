GST impact in Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis says state to benefit the most from new tax, provide more job opportunities

Fadnavis said ”We must use our human capital more effectively and efficiently”. (Source: PTI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while addressing an event during the 68th Chartered Accountants Day in Mumbai, said that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will open many new opportunities for employment. The Maharashtra Chief Minister said that Maharashtra will benefit from the new jobs due to its demographic advantage. The Chief Minister said, ”The human resources gives Maharashtra an advantage as GST will provide greater employment generation in several core sectors,” Indian Express reported.

Fadnavis added that Chartered Accountants will play a vital role in the implementation of the new tax regime. Fadnavis said, ”Chartered accountants will play an important part in the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax. Fadnavis added, ”We are blessed with competent manpower and we have a demographic advantage, we must channelise our resources for the benefit of the nation and for the benefit of states. We must use our human capital more effectively and efficiently”.

According to the Indian Express Fadnavis said, ”I am confident that the Goods and Services Tax will prove to be another step towards generating more employment in Maharashtra.”

The Maharashtra Chief Minister went on to add, ”If we go through the history of developed nations, then we will see that those nations removed trade barriers and adopted a single market. GST is a simple and good tax, our state will benefit the most from this tax.”

The Goods and Services tax was aimed at creating a single tax regime for the entire nation by removing multiple state taxes such as excise tax, value added tax (VAT), etc. The new tax regime was implemented on July 1.