GST impact: Government must heed concerns over the new tax regime instead of celebrating, says CPI

CPI national secretary D Raja criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for describing GST as a “good and simple tax” and said only the experience of the new tax regime will show if it is “simple” or not. (Reuters)

The unease over the way Goods and Service Tax (GST) is being implemented is not a “matter of celebration” and the Centre needs to understand the concerns raised by people and should resolve those, the CPI said today. CPI national secretary D Raja criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for describing GST as a “good and simple tax” and said only the experience of the new tax regime will show if it is “simple” or not. Raja claimed that complaints from traders, weavers, farmers and small and medium enterprises across the country shows that the official machinery was not prepared to introduce the GST, which is effective today onwards.

“There are apprehensions, there are real concerns, problems…it is not a matter of celebration, understanding concerns and apprehensions and move forward, that approach has to be there,” Raja said, apparently referring to yesterday’s gala event organised to launch the GST. Referring to Modi’s “simple tax” comment, Raja said the country is entering a new terrain and none are aware of the consequences of its implementation.

You may also like to watch:

“How come the prime minister says it is a simple and good tax? Nobody knows. Only the corporate sector is happy because corporate sector thinks one market and free movement of goods and services is in their interests,” Raja added. Terming the GST a “good and simple tax”, Modi had late last night said it will put an end to harassment of honest traders and small businesses while integrating the country into one common market with one tax. At the event held at the historic Central Hall of Parliament, the prime minister said the new “transparent” tax would end corruption and check black money.