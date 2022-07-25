Navigating Stock Markets in Correction Phase: What to Buy and When | Vivek Bajaj India saw a flurry of new investors as share markets rallied after the pandemic slump. The number of total active demat accounts in India more than doubled in about 20 months by November 2021. However, as the markets took a breather from the rally and began consolidating January onwards, new investors’ excitement cooled down too. In this interaction with FinancialExpress.com, Vivek Bajaj explains why investors rush to the markets during bull runs and why they should remain steadfast during corrections too. He also tries to decode for investors how to navigate long periods of lull in the markets.