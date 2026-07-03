Suzlon Energy Ltd. has turned into one of the strongest long-term performers among midcap stocks, delivering 601.12% returns over the past five years despite correcting 13.31% over the past year. With the company’s balance sheet turnaround largely complete, attention has moved to whether its expanding order pipeline and integrated renewable energy strategy can support the next phase of growth.

Suzlon: Scaling wind power capacity, renewable asset management

Suzlon’s June 2026 investor presentation said India requires significantly higher wind capacity over the coming years, with the company planning to expand beyond wind turbine manufacturing into project development, EPC execution, solar, battery storage and renewable asset management.

Sweta Jain, Research Analyst, Anand Rathi Institutional Equities, said, “Suzlon’s current valuation suggests that the market has largely discounted the successful debt-free turnaround. The next phase of value creation depends less on balance-sheet repair and more on whether the company can transform its wind turbine manufacturing business into a scaled, consistently profitable franchise while preserving the high-quality annuity economics of its O&M business.”

India’s wind pipeline remains the company’s biggest opportunity

Suzlon Energy Ltd. said electricity demand is entering a long growth cycle driven by industrialisation, electrification, data centres, electric vehicles, cooling demand and energy security. According to the company, these trends are increasing the need for renewable power, with wind expected to play an important role alongside solar and battery storage.

The company said every major outlook for India points to wind capacity exceeding 100 GW by 2030, with most estimates converging around 130 GW. India’s installed wind capacity stood at about 56 GW, while the country has an estimated wind energy potential of 1,164 GW at a 150-metre hub height, according to Suzlon’s presentation.

“Demand for wind in India is unambiguous, every credible scenario requires 100+ GW by 2030,” the company said in their investor presentation.

Suzlon said the biggest hurdle is not demand but execution. The company identified land acquisition, skilled manpower, grid connectivity and project execution as the principal constraints that determine how much of the planned capacity can actually be installed.

“The binding constraint is execution: wind trails on delivery due to land acquisition, skilled manpower, and grid-connectivity challenges,” the company claimed.

Suzlonplans to build beyond wind turbine manufacturing

Suzlon said it wants to become a full renewable energy solutions provider rather than remain only a wind turbine manufacturer.

Its “Suzlon 2.0” strategy covers renewable energy technology, project development, EPC execution, renewable asset management, solar, battery storage and energy management systems alongside its existing wind business. The company said this approach allows it to participate across the renewable energy value chain instead of depending only on equipment sales.

“The market has moved from ‘who has the lowest turbine cost’ to ‘who can deliver guaranteed firm power across a 25-year lifecycle,” as per the company.

The company has set several ambitions for FY31, including achieving over 40% share in India’s wind EPC market, more than 60% contribution from co-development, over 3 GW of export order intake, renewable asset management portfolio exceeding 70 GW and revenue growth of over 25% CAGR.

Manufacturing margins remain the next key test for Suzlon

While wind turbine demand is expected to remain healthy, analysts said the next question is whether higher manufacturing volumes also improve profitability.

Jain said, “The key investment debate is therefore not whether WTG revenues will grow they almost certainly will given India’s wind pipeline but whether that growth can sustain or enhance earnings quality. If manufacturing margins improve through scale, localization, and product mix while O&M continues to generate robust cash flows from an expanding installed base, the premium valuation can be justified. However, if consolidated profitability becomes increasingly dependent on a lower-margin manufacturing business without commensurate improvements in return ratios and cash generation, the market may eventually reassess the multiple despite continued revenue growth.”

Suzlon also placed considerable emphasis on expanding its operations and maintenance business, saying every megawatt commissioned becomes part of its long-term annuity base. The company has targeted renewable asset management of more than 70 GW while extending services across wind, solar and battery storage.

Company links execution capability with future order conversion

Suzlon’s presentation repeatedly said execution capability will determine how much of India’s wind pipeline converts into actual installations.

The company plans to expand project development by securing land and grid connectivity before customer commitments, allowing projects to move faster once orders are awarded. It also plans to integrate project execution across wind, solar and battery storage through a single EPC platform.

“We need OEMs to deliver to schedule — execution reliability is now the decisive factor,” the company

Suzlon said its project development platform aims to shorten execution timelines by securing critical approvals before construction begins. The company also said long-term partnerships with customers could improve project visibility over several years.

Suzlon: Financial performance

The company reported strong growth across key operating and financial metrics during the past three financial years.

Revenue increased to Rs 16,679 crore in FY26 from Rs 10,851 crore in FY25 and Rs 6,497 crore in FY24.

EBITDA rose to Rs 2,456 crore in FY26 from Rs 1,550 crore in FY25 and Rs 710 crore in FY24.

Profit after tax increased to Rs 3,022 crore in FY26 from Rs 1,857 crore in FY25 and Rs 1,029 crore in FY24.

Wind turbine deliveries increased to 3,163 MW in FY26 from 2,072 MW in FY25 and 714 MW in FY24.

Suzlon Energy share price performance

Suzlon Energy remains part of the Nifty Midcap 50 index and had a market capitalisation of Rs 77,756.47 crore, while its free-float market capitalisation stood at Rs 68,637.81 crore.

The stock delivered 601.12% returns over 5 years, 236.79% over 3 years, 7.83% on a year-to-date basis, 4.01% over 1 month, while it declined 13.31% over one year. During the latest week, the stock fell 0.98%.

The stock traded with a market price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05. It recorded a 52-week high of Rs 68.30 on July 16, 2025, while the 52-week low stood at Rs 38.19 on March 9, 2026.

Suzlon: Technical view and institutional participation

Chandan Taparia, Head Derivatives & Technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, “Low promoter holding alone is not a hurdle for institutional re-rating. Institutional investors generally focus more on earnings visibility, execution, corporate governance and liquidity than just promoter ownership.”

He added, “In Suzlon’s case, the recent surge in trading volumes, healthy delivery-based buying and its inclusion in the F&O segment indicate improving market depth and broader participation from both institutional and derivative market participants. While the delivery percentage has moderated to around 34-36%, it has come alongside significantly higher traded volumes and a rising stock price, suggesting wider participation rather than meaningful distribution.”

On derivatives, Taparia said, “The addition to the F&O segment is likely to improve liquidity and price discovery, although it may also lead to higher short-term volatility due to derivative trading. Overall, if the company continues to deliver strong execution and earnings growth, sustained institutional participation can support further re-rating despite the relatively low promoter holding.”

On the stock’s chart structure, he said, “Suzlon has witnessed a meaningful technical improvement after breaking out of a prolonged consolidation/falling channel structure, indicating a shift in long-term trend from corrective to constructive. The stock is trading above its key moving averages (20, 50, 100 and 200-week EMAs), reflecting improving price structure and strengthening medium-term momentum.”

Suzlon: Key levels to watch

The next question, then, is what’s a price point that investors can watch out for? Taparia believes, “the weekly RSI is sustaining above the 60 mark without entering an extreme overbought zone, suggesting that momentum remains supportive. As long as it holds above the Rs 55-50 support zone, the stock has the potential to move towards Rs 70– 75 over the medium term.”

Taparia also said, “From a fundamental perspective, the stock is trading at a premium valuation of around 38x–42x trailing P/E, which suggests that the market has already priced in a good part of the expected earnings growth. This leaves limited room for disappointment if execution slows or earnings fall short of expectations.”

He added, “For the rally to sustain beyond current levels, the company will need to continue delivering strong earnings, healthy order inflows, and consistent execution.”

Conclusion

India’s wind power pipeline offers a sizeable opportunity over the coming years, but the next phase for Suzlon will depend on how effectively it converts that demand into timely project execution and profitable growth. Alongside order inflows, manufacturing margins, recurring revenue from its operations and maintenance business, and execution across its integrated renewable energy platform are likely to remain key factors to watch.

Disclaimer: The stock performance, financial metrics, and technical or fundamental analyses mentioned in this article regarding Suzlon Energy are for informational purposes only. The market insights, price targets, and ratings are the perspectives of the respective research analysts and brokerage firms, and do not represent the editorial views of this publication. Equity investments, particularly in mid-cap stocks and the renewable energy sector, carry inherent market, regulatory, and execution risks. Past performance and high historical returns do not guarantee future results. Readers must not treat this content as explicit financial, investment, or legal advice, and are strongly encouraged to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor or certified financial planner prior to making any investment commitments.

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