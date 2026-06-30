Wind energy major Suzlon Energy has won its first customer order for the S175, the new 5 MW turbine the company launched only two weeks ago. Sunsure Energy, a renewable power producer, has placed an order for 105 MW of capacity using the new turbine, Suzlon said in an exchange filing.

What is Suzlon’s new 105 MW wind turbine order with Sunsure Energy?

The deal will see Suzlon supply, erect, commission and maintain 21 of the next-generation S175 wind turbine generators at a site in Bijapur district, Karnataka. The S175 is built around a 175-metre rotor and a 160-metre hybrid lattice tower, a combination the company describes as its tallest and most powerful turbine to date, designed to harness wind at sites that were previously considered unviable for commercial projects.

This is the third order Sunsure has placed with Suzlon in under 14 months, taking their cumulative business to 400.8 MW. The companies’ relationship began on Suzlon’s 2.1 MW platform before scaling to the 3 MW range, and now extends to the 5 MW S175.

Suzlon and Sunsure Energy say about the deal?

“Sunsure began its wind energy journey with us and has now grown into one of India’s largest and fastest-growing C&I-focused renewable energy providers. Our partnership deepens across geographies – from Karnataka to now two orders in Maharashtra and technology – from our maiden project on a 2.1 MW platform, to now becoming the launch customer for our next-generation 5 MW S175 turbine. ” Girish Tanti, vice chairman of Suzlon Group, said.

Manish Mehta, Co-Founder & Chief Commercial Officer, Sunsure Energy, added that “This order is a precise strategic choice as the S175 is purpose-built for firm and dispatchable power, enabling seamless integration into hybrid and Round-The-Clock solutions. It feeds into our ambition of being a 10 GW platform by 2030, and Suzlon’s three decades of execution across India give us full confidence in the partnership,” said.

About Sunsure Energy and Suzlon Group

Sunsure Energy, founded in 2014, operates as an independent power producer offering round-the-clock clean energy through long-term power purchase agreements that combine solar, wind and battery storage. The company is backed by Switzerland-based investment firm Partners Group AG, which has committed USD 400 million in equity. Sunsure currently has 800 MW of operational renewable energy assets and another 8.30 GW under various stages of development across Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Karnataka, with a target of 10 GW of operational capacity by 2030.

Suzlon Group reported revenues of over $1.75 billion for FY26 and a market capitalisation exceeding $7.5 billion as of June 1, 2026. The company has installed close to 21.7 GW of wind energy capacity across 17 countries and describes itself as a wind-first, full-stack renewable energy company spanning turbine technology, project development, execution and asset management. Its current turbine portfolio spans the 2.x MW, 3.x MW, 5.x MW and 6.x MW ranges.