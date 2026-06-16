In India’s renewable energy sector, key wind energy player Suzlon Energy is on the radar.

Recently, the company outlined its long-term growth vision at its Investor Day event. Furthermore, the management also unveiled an ambitious strategy. The company aims to transform Suzlon Energy from a wind turbine manufacturer into a broader renewable energy solutions company.

Both Motilal Oswal and JM Financial retained their Buy ratings on the stock with a target price of Rs 65. This implies an upside potential of around 18% from current levels.

According to the brokerage reports, the market is now closely watching whether Suzlon can successfully execute its next phase of growth beyond its traditional wind business.

Brokerage Rating Target Price Upside Potential Motilal Oswal Buy Rs 65 18% JM Financial Buy Rs 65 18%

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Let’s take a look at what the brokerage houses are saying –

Motilal Oswal: Suzlon 2.0 opens new growth avenues

The brokerage house has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 65, implying an upside potential of around 18%.

According to the Motilal Oswal report, Suzlon’s Investor Day presentation addressed several medium and long-term concerns by providing a clearer roadmap for expansion beyond its traditional wind turbine business.

The brokerage highlighted that the company’s “revenue growth of over 25% CAGR” target, expansion of market share and entry into adjacent renewable energy segments could help diversify earnings over the coming years.

A key focus area is the company’s Suzlon 2.0 strategy. As per the brokerage report, the company plans to transform itself into a broader renewable energy solutions provider by offering integrated Wind, Solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) solutions.

Motilal Oswal also pointed to the company’s goal of “scaling its renewable energy (RE) order book from 5.5GW now to 15GW” and increasing annual renewable energy sales from 2.5 GW to 10 GW by FY31.

Another factor highlighted by Motilal Oswal in its report is Suzlon’s strong localisation advantage. While the Indian wind industry currently operates at around 60% localisation levels, the brokerage house also noted that Suzlon has achieved 80-85% localisation across its value chain, helping reduce supply-chain risks.

The report also highlighted that “India’s installed wind capacity is expected to exceed 100GW by 2030.”

Motilal Oswal further noted that “Wind-Solar-BESS projects offer a more cost-effective solution” compared to standalone solar-plus-storage projects due to lower storage requirements and better generation profiles.

JM Financial: Execution will be the key factor to watch

JM Financial has also retained its ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 65. This implies an upside potential of approximately 18%.

While JM Financial also remains positive on Suzlon’s long-term prospects, the brokerage has placed greater emphasis on execution.

According to the brokerage report, one of the most important growth drivers could be Suzlon’s expanding Asset Management Services (AMS) business rather than turbine sales alone.

JM Financial highlighted that “AMS (Asset Management Services) emerging as key value driver” as the company aims to increase its assets under management from 18 GW currently to more than 70 GW by FY31 across wind, solar and battery storage projects.

The brokerage also sees potential in Suzlon’s Development Company (DevCo) model. This model focuses on securing land, connectivity and project approvals before offering ready-to-develop renewable energy sites to customers.

As per JM Financial report, this strategy could help Suzlon move beyond being only a turbine supplier and become an integrated renewable energy solutions provider.

Apart from this, another area highlighted by JM Financial is the international opportunity. The report noted that Suzlon is targeting over 3 GW of export orders by FY31.

At the same time, JM Financial cautioned that risks remain. The brokerage flagged land acquisition, grid connectivity, regulatory approvals and the capital intensity of the DevCo model as important factors investors should monitor.

The report added that “we would prefer to wait for evidence of execution rather than the strategy itself.”

What investors need to watch

Both brokerages highlighted that execution remains the most important factor.

JM Financial stated that “we would prefer to wait for evidence of execution rather than the strategy itself.”

Land acquisition, grid connectivity, project approvals and capital allocation will remain key areas to monitor.

As of now, both of the brokerages – Motilal Oswal and JM Financial believe Suzlon’s healthy order book, expanding services business and broader renewable energy ambitions support their positive outlook.

Disclaimer: This article contains general market commentary and details regarding specific target prices and brokerage ‘Buy’ ratings for informational purposes. It does not constitute a direct offer, solicitation, or personal investment recommendation by Financial Express. Readers are strongly advised to verify all financial data and consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor or qualified financial professional before making any real-world trading or investment decisions. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.