Suzlon, a renewable energy company, has launched India’s tallest and most powerful wind turbine, the 5 MW S175, with the commissioning of a wind project in Vijayanagar, Karnataka. Until now, the Indian market has primarily featured turbines in the 1-2 MW range, but it is beginning to shift toward more powerful options.

Girish Tanti, Executive Vice Chairman of Suzlon Group, stated, “The S175 is engineered specifically for Indian wind conditions, grid realities, and operating environments. Its greatest breakthrough lies not only in significantly increasing energy generation but also in its ability to make previously unviable wind sites viable, thus expanding the potential market for wind energy.”

He further explained that India could grow from a 350 GW market to a 1.1 Terawatt (TW) capacity, marking a threefold increase in the addressable market. Advanced technologies and innovations have made sites that were previously unviable now operational.

Historically, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have dominated the Indian wind sector due to their high-speed wind sites, accounting for 75% of the market. However, with the introduction of the S175, many other states will now be able to participate in the wind energy sector.

The market is transitioning to higher-capacity turbines. The country has moved from 2 MW turbines to 3 and 4 MW models, and it will continue to advance toward even larger machines, Tanti said. Suzlon currently has 9 GW of orders for its 3 MW turbines. The market is driven more by costs than by turbine size, with large industrial clients and public sector units increasingly opting for projects with higher megawatt capacities, Tanti said.

The S175 is set to drive the next phase of wind growth in India as the market increasingly adopts hybrid systems that integrate wind, solar, and energy storage. India has embraced Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) and Round-the-Clock (RTC) power procurement to ensure a consistent supply of green energy. The S175 is India’s first FDRE-ready turbine, allowing for easy integration with solar and energy storage systems to supply electricity on demand, thereby eliminating the intermittency associated with renewable energy sources.

Designed for higher energy generation and improved project economics, the S175 is well-suited for low to medium-wind conditions in India. The turbine features a 175-meter rotor, a 160-meter hybrid lattice tower, and a blade tip height of 247.5 meters, utilising carbon girder blade technology that improves its energy capture capabilities.