Here's the live share price of DEE Development Engineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of DEE Development Engineers has declined 4.20% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 35.63%.
DEE Development Engineers’s current P/E of 23.15x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|DEE Development Engineers
|-3.98
|29.24
|33.92
|-2.86
|38.13
|-6.91
|-4.20
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|0.06
|-2.24
|-5.91
|20.82
|41.30
|51.95
|38.73
|Suzlon Energy
|-7.18
|-16.66
|-22.10
|-29.36
|-17.58
|68.85
|48.94
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-4.62
|-2.05
|-15.67
|-9.86
|4.98
|23.10
|13.28
|LMW
|-6.52
|-7.04
|-3.86
|2.61
|0.62
|10.31
|17.41
|Inox Wind
|-6.14
|-16.04
|-31.38
|-38.33
|-37.29
|49.49
|37.90
|Triveni Turbine
|-2.96
|-14.16
|-13.70
|-10.81
|-1.53
|13.38
|33.54
|TD Power Systems
|0.58
|9.43
|16.98
|62.12
|193.82
|79.55
|94.98
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|-2.24
|9.77
|0.23
|-26.10
|23.45
|50.08
|28.84
|Elecon Engineering Company
|-2.99
|-8.99
|-15.53
|-27.68
|4.92
|28.21
|71.57
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-1.11
|15.89
|8.42
|-15.61
|-9.21
|24.24
|12.59
|Praj Industries
|0.03
|4.38
|-2.63
|-25.99
|-35.99
|-3.86
|12.16
|Ajax Engineering
|-1.94
|-6.79
|-23.29
|-30.01
|-18.03
|-6.83
|-4.15
|GMM Pfaudler
|-3.42
|-9.55
|-16.44
|-20.75
|-15.32
|-16.15
|-7.87
|The Anup Engineering
|-3.97
|-24.44
|-28.36
|-32.52
|-42.92
|42.13
|37.10
|Standard Engineering Technology
|-1.60
|-0.53
|-21.02
|-33.30
|-3.65
|-9.10
|-5.56
|John Cockerill India
|0.38
|-0.79
|-0.96
|10.58
|97.77
|49.47
|43.27
|Concord Control Systems
|-5.16
|-4.76
|-11.31
|87.43
|253.05
|170.01
|100.72
|Kilburn Engineering
|-0.88
|-8.82
|-15.17
|-9.59
|38.27
|71.22
|82.41
|HLE Glascoat
|2.56
|-14.95
|-29.82
|-39.54
|35.67
|-14.95
|-7.62
Over the last one year, DEE Development Engineers has gained 38.13% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (41.30%), Suzlon Energy (-17.58%), Jyoti CNC Automation (4.98%). From a 5 year perspective, DEE Development Engineers has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (38.73%) and Suzlon Energy (48.94%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|274.25
|283.27
|10
|241.13
|262.08
|20
|225
|240.7
|50
|214.12
|225.62
|100
|226.51
|230.42
|200
|255.56
|246.05
In the latest quarter, DEE Development Engineers saw a drop in promoter holding to 70.17%, while DII stake decreased to 14.87%, FII holding fell to 0.78%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|17,50,000
|0.52
|33.07
|13,50,000
|1.06
|25.51
|13,50,000
|0.21
|25.51
|10,00,000
|0.98
|18.9
|7,00,000
|1.09
|13.23
|6,27,388
|0.67
|11.86
|5,76,527
|1.15
|10.9
|4,87,946
|0.31
|9.22
|4,00,000
|0.16
|7.56
|3,11,200
|1.14
|5.88
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 27, 2026, 8:18 PM IST
|DEE Development Eng - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 27, 2026, 1:45 PM IST
|DEE Development Eng - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Feb 23, 2026, 4:02 PM IST
|DEE Development Eng - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Feb 23, 2026, 11:55 AM IST
|DEE Development Eng - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Feb 20, 2026, 6:14 AM IST
|DEE Development Eng - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
DEE Development Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140HR1988PLC030225 and registration number is 030225. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 638.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DEE Development Engineers is ₹270.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The DEE Development Engineers is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of DEE Development Engineers is ₹1,871.84 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of DEE Development Engineers are ₹288.90 and ₹266.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DEE Development Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DEE Development Engineers is ₹336.15 and 52-week low of DEE Development Engineers is ₹183.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The DEE Development Engineers has shown returns of -8.45% over the past day, 43.9% for the past month, 26.82% over 3 months, 35.63% over 1 year, -6.91% across 3 years, and -4.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DEE Development Engineers are 23.15 and 2.19 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.