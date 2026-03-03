Facebook Pixel Code
DEE Development Engineers Share Price

NSE
BSE

DEE DEVELOPMENT ENGINEERS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of DEE Development Engineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹270.25 Closed
-8.45₹ -24.95
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

DEE Development Engineers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹266.15₹288.90
₹270.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹183.35₹336.15
₹270.25
Open Price
₹282.05
Prev. Close
₹295.20
Volume
7,94,610

Over the last 5 years, the share price of DEE Development Engineers has declined 4.20% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 35.63%.

DEE Development Engineers’s current P/E of 23.15x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

DEE Development Engineers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
DEE Development Engineers		-3.9829.2433.92-2.8638.13-6.91-4.20
Bharat Heavy Electricals		0.06-2.24-5.9120.8241.3051.9538.73
Suzlon Energy		-7.18-16.66-22.10-29.36-17.5868.8548.94
Jyoti CNC Automation		-4.62-2.05-15.67-9.864.9823.1013.28
LMW		-6.52-7.04-3.862.610.6210.3117.41
Inox Wind		-6.14-16.04-31.38-38.33-37.2949.4937.90
Triveni Turbine		-2.96-14.16-13.70-10.81-1.5313.3833.54
TD Power Systems		0.589.4316.9862.12193.8279.5594.98
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		-2.249.770.23-26.1023.4550.0828.84
Elecon Engineering Company		-2.99-8.99-15.53-27.684.9228.2171.57
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-1.1115.898.42-15.61-9.2124.2412.59
Praj Industries		0.034.38-2.63-25.99-35.99-3.8612.16
Ajax Engineering		-1.94-6.79-23.29-30.01-18.03-6.83-4.15
GMM Pfaudler		-3.42-9.55-16.44-20.75-15.32-16.15-7.87
The Anup Engineering		-3.97-24.44-28.36-32.52-42.9242.1337.10
Standard Engineering Technology		-1.60-0.53-21.02-33.30-3.65-9.10-5.56
John Cockerill India		0.38-0.79-0.9610.5897.7749.4743.27
Concord Control Systems		-5.16-4.76-11.3187.43253.05170.01100.72
Kilburn Engineering		-0.88-8.82-15.17-9.5938.2771.2282.41
HLE Glascoat		2.56-14.95-29.82-39.5435.67-14.95-7.62

Over the last one year, DEE Development Engineers has gained 38.13% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (41.30%), Suzlon Energy (-17.58%), Jyoti CNC Automation (4.98%). From a 5 year perspective, DEE Development Engineers has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (38.73%) and Suzlon Energy (48.94%).

DEE Development Engineers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

DEE Development Engineers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5274.25283.27
10241.13262.08
20225240.7
50214.12225.62
100226.51230.42
200255.56246.05

DEE Development Engineers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, DEE Development Engineers saw a drop in promoter holding to 70.17%, while DII stake decreased to 14.87%, FII holding fell to 0.78%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

DEE Development Engineers Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
17,50,0000.5233.07
13,50,0001.0625.51
13,50,0000.2125.51
10,00,0000.9818.9
7,00,0001.0913.23
6,27,3880.6711.86
5,76,5271.1510.9
4,87,9460.319.22
4,00,0000.167.56
3,11,2001.145.88

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

DEE Development Engineers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 27, 2026, 8:18 PM ISTDEE Development Eng - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 27, 2026, 1:45 PM ISTDEE Development Eng - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Feb 23, 2026, 4:02 PM ISTDEE Development Eng - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Feb 23, 2026, 11:55 AM ISTDEE Development Eng - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Feb 20, 2026, 6:14 AM ISTDEE Development Eng - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

About DEE Development Engineers

DEE Development Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140HR1988PLC030225 and registration number is 030225. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 638.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Krishan Lalit Bansal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shruti Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Shikha Bansal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bhisham Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shilpi Barar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Kumar Prabhakar
    Independent Director

FAQs on DEE Development Engineers Share Price

What is the share price of DEE Development Engineers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DEE Development Engineers is ₹270.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is DEE Development Engineers?

The DEE Development Engineers is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DEE Development Engineers?

The market cap of DEE Development Engineers is ₹1,871.84 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of DEE Development Engineers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of DEE Development Engineers are ₹288.90 and ₹266.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DEE Development Engineers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DEE Development Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DEE Development Engineers is ₹336.15 and 52-week low of DEE Development Engineers is ₹183.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the DEE Development Engineers performed historically in terms of returns?

The DEE Development Engineers has shown returns of -8.45% over the past day, 43.9% for the past month, 26.82% over 3 months, 35.63% over 1 year, -6.91% across 3 years, and -4.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DEE Development Engineers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DEE Development Engineers are 23.15 and 2.19 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

DEE Development Engineers News

