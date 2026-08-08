What is the share price of John Cockerill India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for John Cockerill India is ₹9,610.00 as on .

What kind of stock is John Cockerill India? The John Cockerill India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of John Cockerill India? The market cap of John Cockerill India is ₹4,745.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of John Cockerill India? Today’s highest and lowest price of John Cockerill India are ₹10,132.40 and ₹9,579.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of John Cockerill India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which John Cockerill India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of John Cockerill India is ₹10,846.15 and 52-week low of John Cockerill India is ₹4,012.15 as on .

How has the John Cockerill India performed historically in terms of returns? The John Cockerill India has shown returns of 1.68% over the past day, 11.11% for the past month, 72.55% over 3 months, 134.49% over 1 year, 54.02% across 3 years, and 57.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of John Cockerill India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of John Cockerill India are 262.65 and 22.58 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.07 per annum.

Source: Dion Global