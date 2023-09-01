What is the Market Cap of John Cockerill India Ltd.? The market cap of John Cockerill India Ltd. is ₹1,461.35 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of John Cockerill India Ltd.? P/E ratio of John Cockerill India Ltd. is 64.76 and PB ratio of John Cockerill India Ltd. is 7.6 as on .

What is the share price of John Cockerill India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for John Cockerill India Ltd. is ₹2,959.50 as on .