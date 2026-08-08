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John Cockerill India Share Price

NSE
BSE

JOHN COCKERILL INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of John Cockerill India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9,610.00 Closed
1.68₹ 158.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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John Cockerill India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9,579.95₹10,132.40
₹9,610.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4,012.15₹10,846.15
₹9,610.00
Open Price
₹9,584.00
Prev. Close
₹9,451.20
Volume
2,075

Source: Dion Global

John Cockerill India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
John Cockerill India		11.5511.1172.5589.32134.4954.0257.19
Bharat Heavy Electricals		-0.048.160.1748.2278.6761.5448.72
Suzlon Energy		0.21-11.56-13.57-0.21-25.0837.1149.97
Triveni Turbine		5.83-0.2110.9426.5922.4317.2839.54
TD Power Systems		11.3712.401.0257.57148.1170.31101.35
Jyoti CNC Automation		-3.110.801.45-8.75-19.0021.8812.61
LMW		3.916.2611.155.467.067.4715.18
Inox Wind		-0.37-9.56-26.91-29.84-46.5514.6618.76
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		8.77-1.56-16.64-2.49-23.5831.9129.20
Elecon Engineering Company		4.33-14.13-22.20-8.79-21.083.1042.31
Omnitech Engineering		-0.2215.2234.25182.70182.7041.4023.10
Ajax Engineering		-2.947.062.4212.16-16.95-1.83-1.10
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-0.86-11.83-23.584.00-22.783.801.29
Praj Industries		4.35-9.87-19.3710.05-28.15-9.86-2.55
Standard Engineering Technology		2.337.4995.61110.0368.9419.7811.44
Lohia Corp		-1.027.047.047.047.042.291.37
DEE Development Engineers		-5.35-1.2839.52198.58130.7624.0813.82
GMM Pfaudler		13.1427.236.741.08-24.36-12.34-9.06
The Anup Engineering		-12.37-15.47-13.15-6.20-19.3920.7030.80
HLE Glascoat		9.1115.5030.3718.049.02-10.04-6.17

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, John Cockerill India has gained 134.49% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, John Cockerill India has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).

John Cockerill India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

John Cockerill India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58,709.878,881.55
108,844.528,882.49
209,017.338,916.54
508,817.768,463.5
1006,893.867,530.47
2006,006.126,477.55

Source: Dion Global

John Cockerill India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, John Cockerill India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.11%, FII holding rose to 0.32%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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John Cockerill India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTJohn Cockerill India - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Conso
Aug 01, 2026, 12:31 AM IST ISTJohn Cockerill India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Jul 27, 2026, 09:48 PM IST ISTJohn Cockerill India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 17, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTJohn Cockerill India - Disclosure Of Reasons For Delay In Submission Of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidat
Jul 13, 2026, 07:23 PM IST ISTJohn Cockerill India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About John Cockerill India

John Cockerill India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/05/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1986PLC039921 and registration number is 039921. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machinery for metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 357.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Michael Kotas
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nandkumar Dhekne
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Francois-David Martino
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Frederic Lemaitre
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vivek Bhide
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Anupama Vaidya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Anjali Gupte
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anand Sen
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on John Cockerill India Share Price

What is the share price of John Cockerill India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for John Cockerill India is ₹9,610.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is John Cockerill India?

The John Cockerill India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of John Cockerill India?

The market cap of John Cockerill India is ₹4,745.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of John Cockerill India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of John Cockerill India are ₹10,132.40 and ₹9,579.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of John Cockerill India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which John Cockerill India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of John Cockerill India is ₹10,846.15 and 52-week low of John Cockerill India is ₹4,012.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the John Cockerill India performed historically in terms of returns?

The John Cockerill India has shown returns of 1.68% over the past day, 11.11% for the past month, 72.55% over 3 months, 134.49% over 1 year, 54.02% across 3 years, and 57.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of John Cockerill India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of John Cockerill India are 262.65 and 22.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.07 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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