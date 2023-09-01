Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

John Cockerill India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JOHN COCKERILL INDIA LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | BSE
₹2,959.50 Closed
-0.43-12.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

John Cockerill India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,903.00₹2,980.00
₹2,959.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,132.40₹3,030.00
₹2,959.50
Open Price
₹2,973.00
Prev. Close
₹2,972.25
Volume
3,654

John Cockerill India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,992
  • R23,024.5
  • R33,069
  • Pivot
    2,947.5
  • S12,915
  • S22,870.5
  • S32,838

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,178.912,912.11
  • 101,205.482,832.91
  • 201,227.142,771.05
  • 501,253.252,666.7
  • 1001,209.692,417.21
  • 2001,349.822,064.87

John Cockerill India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.549.4537.06106.36130.50311.58293.00
0.811.9728.0246.7971.38342.12339.21
29.2530.0566.0487.05126.46253.0566.99
11.6229.30124.04197.74208.64538.94270.82
2.43-6.203.3518.8138.00198.70220.49
12.638.2731.6140.0222.72346.44112.27
-0.4622.93129.33281.93391.931,724.89827.52
18.2225.8866.19103.8332.49258.72195.06
5.4114.6265.06127.41141.062,905.201,286.30
5.1814.4527.4441.7815.90612.99493.51
0.184.3859.29114.41186.181,130.33440.66
7.4715.2215.464.870.88-7.37346.78
3.26-1.2747.8692.1668.77369.02102.76
8.4711.1839.3366.7684.78158.3692.72
-0.38-4.5813.4958.6444.68165.6612.20
13.2840.78148.83219.52196.60435.81131.15
-0.14-14.54-23.96-23.96-23.96-23.96-23.96
2.94-8.53-4.9211.47-21.69114.561,487.65
14.0116.4566.33108.54196.01929.65409.69
-0.96-3.4339.9294.49135.74293.37356.09

John Cockerill India Ltd. Share Holdings

John Cockerill India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend

About John Cockerill India Ltd.

John Cockerill India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/05/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1986PLC039921 and registration number is 039921. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 382.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Michael Kotas
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sebastien Benoit Roussel
    Chairman
  • Mr. Yves Honhon
    Director
  • Mr. Nandkumar Dhekne
    Director
  • Mr. N Sundararajan
    Director
  • Ms. Roma Balwani
    Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kadle
    Director

FAQs on John Cockerill India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of John Cockerill India Ltd.?

The market cap of John Cockerill India Ltd. is ₹1,461.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of John Cockerill India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of John Cockerill India Ltd. is 64.76 and PB ratio of John Cockerill India Ltd. is 7.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of John Cockerill India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for John Cockerill India Ltd. is ₹2,959.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of John Cockerill India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which John Cockerill India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of John Cockerill India Ltd. is ₹3,30.00 and 52-week low of John Cockerill India Ltd. is ₹1,132.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data