Here's the live share price of John Cockerill India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|John Cockerill India
|11.55
|11.11
|72.55
|89.32
|134.49
|54.02
|57.19
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|-0.04
|8.16
|0.17
|48.22
|78.67
|61.54
|48.72
|Suzlon Energy
|0.21
|-11.56
|-13.57
|-0.21
|-25.08
|37.11
|49.97
|Triveni Turbine
|5.83
|-0.21
|10.94
|26.59
|22.43
|17.28
|39.54
|TD Power Systems
|11.37
|12.40
|1.02
|57.57
|148.11
|70.31
|101.35
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-3.11
|0.80
|1.45
|-8.75
|-19.00
|21.88
|12.61
|LMW
|3.91
|6.26
|11.15
|5.46
|7.06
|7.47
|15.18
|Inox Wind
|-0.37
|-9.56
|-26.91
|-29.84
|-46.55
|14.66
|18.76
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|8.77
|-1.56
|-16.64
|-2.49
|-23.58
|31.91
|29.20
|Elecon Engineering Company
|4.33
|-14.13
|-22.20
|-8.79
|-21.08
|3.10
|42.31
|Omnitech Engineering
|-0.22
|15.22
|34.25
|182.70
|182.70
|41.40
|23.10
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.94
|7.06
|2.42
|12.16
|-16.95
|-1.83
|-1.10
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-0.86
|-11.83
|-23.58
|4.00
|-22.78
|3.80
|1.29
|Praj Industries
|4.35
|-9.87
|-19.37
|10.05
|-28.15
|-9.86
|-2.55
|Standard Engineering Technology
|2.33
|7.49
|95.61
|110.03
|68.94
|19.78
|11.44
|Lohia Corp
|-1.02
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|2.29
|1.37
|DEE Development Engineers
|-5.35
|-1.28
|39.52
|198.58
|130.76
|24.08
|13.82
|GMM Pfaudler
|13.14
|27.23
|6.74
|1.08
|-24.36
|-12.34
|-9.06
|The Anup Engineering
|-12.37
|-15.47
|-13.15
|-6.20
|-19.39
|20.70
|30.80
|HLE Glascoat
|9.11
|15.50
|30.37
|18.04
|9.02
|-10.04
|-6.17
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, John Cockerill India has gained 134.49% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, John Cockerill India has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8,709.87
|8,881.55
|10
|8,844.52
|8,882.49
|20
|9,017.33
|8,916.54
|50
|8,817.76
|8,463.5
|100
|6,893.86
|7,530.47
|200
|6,006.12
|6,477.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, John Cockerill India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.11%, FII holding rose to 0.32%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|John Cockerill India - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Conso
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:31 AM IST IST
|John Cockerill India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
|Jul 27, 2026, 09:48 PM IST IST
|John Cockerill India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 17, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|John Cockerill India - Disclosure Of Reasons For Delay In Submission Of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidat
|Jul 13, 2026, 07:23 PM IST IST
|John Cockerill India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
John Cockerill India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/05/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1986PLC039921 and registration number is 039921. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machinery for metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 357.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for John Cockerill India is ₹9,610.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The John Cockerill India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of John Cockerill India is ₹4,745.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of John Cockerill India are ₹10,132.40 and ₹9,579.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which John Cockerill India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of John Cockerill India is ₹10,846.15 and 52-week low of John Cockerill India is ₹4,012.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The John Cockerill India has shown returns of 1.68% over the past day, 11.11% for the past month, 72.55% over 3 months, 134.49% over 1 year, 54.02% across 3 years, and 57.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of John Cockerill India are 262.65 and 22.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.07 per annum.
Source: Dion Global