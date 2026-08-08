Track plantation, processing, and FMCG players in India’s iconic beverage industry.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Tata Consumer Products
|1,082.00
|1,07,084.46
|7.07
|8.35
|0.10
|13.76
|14.37
|65.49
|4.91
|33.99
|CCL Products India
|1,128.80
|15,072.63
|16.55
|20.75
|0.55
|29.11
|13.01
|34.85
|6.43
|20.15
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|1,506.00
|10,507.65
|17.64
|33.96
|0.22
|5.53
|78.95
|8.46
|1.49
|3.32
|Andrew Yule & Company
|27.69
|1,353.91
|-5.89
|-3.73
|0.37
|-7.58
|NM
|NM
|4.16
|NM
|McLeod Russel (India)
|49.08
|512.67
|0.00
|-8.42
|-29.62
|-5.54
|-42.46
|NM
|NM
|NM
|Goodricke Group
|185.00
|399.60
|8.41
|4.15
|0.04
|-3.16
|263.82
|15.64
|1.32
|8.96
|Jay Shree Tea & Industries
|86.99
|251.21
|-6.32
|1.98
|1.03
|4.61
|NM
|NM
|0.63
|19.52
|The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company
|468.00
|233.84
|10.14
|12.99
|0.00
|NM
|NM
|11.52
|2.01
|9.06
|Rossell India
|57.00
|214.87
|4.28
|9.81
|0.65
|4.39
|-27.02
|15.49
|0.72
|35.13
|The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company
|691.80
|214.17
|2.82
|4.28
|0.11
|-9.64
|-22.06
|39.73
|1.12
|9.03
|Neelamalai Agro Industries
|3,190.00
|198.44
|8.89
|-0.78
|0.00
|0.69
|1.17
|6.81
|0.61
|NM
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company
|92.26
|196.90
|3.66
|7.60
|0.53
|-1.37
|31.36
|20.81
|0.76
|9.09
|Aspinwall and Company
|239.41
|187.18
|6.55
|8.27
|0.38
|12.30
|-12.44
|11.90
|0.93
|9.91
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|132.20
|138.91
|-0.47
|1.84
|0.47
|11.77
|NM
|NM
|0.26
|10.27
|Bengal Tea and Fabrics
|148.95
|134.14
|2.29
|4.66
|0.05
|1.99
|173.28
|29.95
|0.69
|10.75
|B&A
|404.90
|125.52
|-2.87
|4.79
|0.81
|-1.05
|NM
|NM
|0.92
|12.61
|The Grob Tea Company
|900.00
|104.61
|6.19
|7.09
|0.57
|3.80
|117.95
|18.19
|1.13
|10.49
|Norben Tea & Exports
|63.99
|99.47
|-1.56
|3.24
|0.47
|1.24
|NM
|NM
|5.29
|105.86
|James Warren Tea
|262.00
|96.94
|3.32
|3.82
|0.00
|5.94
|30.02
|3.08
|1.13
|4.38
|Shri Vasuprada Plantations
|101.70
|84.25
|-7.23
|-0.73
|0.56
|7.99
|NM
|NM
|0.71
|25.54
|Terai Tea Company
|122.00
|83.93
|3.12
|4.53
|0.23
|-1.62
|42.54
|16.19
|0.51
|10.56
|Warren Tea
|47.25
|56.47
|-2.51
|-1.84
|0.00
|NM
|NM
|NM
|0.59
|NM
|Diana Tea Company
|26.39
|39.56
|9.56
|10.27
|0.40
|NM
|NM
|6.80
|0.80
|4.11
|Tyroon Tea Company
|90.85
|30.91
|-5.95
|-5.45
|0.09
|-6.16
|NM
|NM
|0.79
|NM
|Kanco Tea & Industries
|49.38
|25.30
|-9.77
|-3.54
|0.95
|-10.74
|NM
|NM
|0.45
|NM
The largest company, by revenues, in the Tea / Coffee sector is Tata Consumer Products. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 20,290.43 cr.
Tata Consumer Products has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,07,084.46 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Tata Consumer Products’s share price gained 2.77%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Tata Consumer Products here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all tea / coffee stocks here.
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Read More
This screener helps you invest in companies with consistent global demand and strong brand recognition.
Tea and coffee are daily habits across households and cafes, ensuring steady volumes and growing demand.
Niche molecules and custom synthesis contracts offer better pricing power and stickiness to companies like Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection , TGV SRAAC, and others.
Climatic conditions, auction prices, and wage costs often impact plantation profitability.
India exports tea to Russia, Iran, and the UK, while coffee is sent to Europe and Japan.
Major buyers include Russia, the UK, Iran (tea), Italy, Germany, and Belgium (coffee).
Yes, peak harvests and demand vary based on the region, especially during the festival and winter months.
Yes, branded packaged tea/coffee has better pricing power than bulk produce.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|SBI Equity Minimum Variance Fund
|5.98
|Tata Consumer Products
|5.20
|ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund
|5.72
|Tata Consumer Products
|-11.02
|Union Focused Fund
|4.57
|Tata Consumer Products
|12.34
|Tata India Consumer Fund
|4.19
|Tata Consumer Products
|10.32