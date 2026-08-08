This screener helps you invest in companies with consistent global demand and strong brand recognition.

Global Beverage Staples

Tea and coffee are daily habits across households and cafes, ensuring steady volumes and growing demand.

Specialty Chemicals Have High Margins

Niche molecules and custom synthesis contracts offer better pricing power and stickiness to companies like Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection , TGV SRAAC, and others.

Plantation and Price Volatility Risks

Climatic conditions, auction prices, and wage costs often impact plantation profitability.

Export Revenue Adds Upside

India exports tea to Russia, Iran, and the UK, while coffee is sent to Europe and Japan.