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Best Tea/Coffee Stocks

Track plantation, processing, and FMCG players in India’s iconic beverage industry.

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Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Tata Consumer Products		1,082.001,07,084.467.078.350.1013.7614.3765.494.9133.99
CCL Products India		1,128.8015,072.6316.5520.750.5529.1113.0134.856.4320.15
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		1,506.0010,507.6517.6433.960.225.5378.958.461.493.32
Andrew Yule & Company		27.691,353.91-5.89-3.730.37-7.58NMNM4.16NM
McLeod Russel (India)		49.08512.670.00-8.42-29.62-5.54-42.46NMNMNM
Goodricke Group		185.00399.608.414.150.04-3.16263.8215.641.328.96
Jay Shree Tea & Industries		86.99251.21-6.321.981.034.61NMNM0.6319.52
The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company		468.00233.8410.1412.990.00NMNM11.522.019.06
Rossell India		57.00214.874.289.810.654.39-27.0215.490.7235.13
The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company		691.80214.172.824.280.11-9.64-22.0639.731.129.03
Neelamalai Agro Industries		3,190.00198.448.89-0.780.000.691.176.810.61NM
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company		92.26196.903.667.600.53-1.3731.3620.810.769.09
Aspinwall and Company		239.41187.186.558.270.3812.30-12.4411.900.939.91
Dhunseri Tea & Industries		132.20138.91-0.471.840.4711.77NMNM0.2610.27
Bengal Tea and Fabrics		148.95134.142.294.660.051.99173.2829.950.6910.75
B&A		404.90125.52-2.874.790.81-1.05NMNM0.9212.61
The Grob Tea Company		900.00104.616.197.090.573.80117.9518.191.1310.49
Norben Tea & Exports		63.9999.47-1.563.240.471.24NMNM5.29105.86
James Warren Tea		262.0096.943.323.820.005.9430.023.081.134.38
Shri Vasuprada Plantations		101.7084.25-7.23-0.730.567.99NMNM0.7125.54
Terai Tea Company		122.0083.933.124.530.23-1.6242.5416.190.5110.56
Warren Tea		47.2556.47-2.51-1.840.00NMNMNM0.59NM
Diana Tea Company		26.3939.569.5610.270.40NMNM6.800.804.11
Tyroon Tea Company		90.8530.91-5.95-5.450.09-6.16NMNM0.79NM
Kanco Tea & Industries		49.3825.30-9.77-3.540.95-10.74NMNM0.45NM
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The largest company, by revenues, in the Tea / Coffee sector is Tata Consumer Products. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 20,290.43 cr.

Tata Consumer Products has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,07,084.46 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Tata Consumer Products’s share price gained 2.77%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Tata Consumer Products here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all tea / coffee stocks here.

Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.

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Why Use This Screener?

This screener helps you invest in companies with consistent global demand and strong brand recognition.

Global Beverage Staples

Tea and coffee are daily habits across households and cafes, ensuring steady volumes and growing demand.

Specialty Chemicals Have High Margins

Niche molecules and custom synthesis contracts offer better pricing power and stickiness to companies like Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection , TGV SRAAC, and others.

Plantation and Price Volatility Risks

Climatic conditions, auction prices, and wage costs often impact plantation profitability.

Export Revenue Adds Upside

India exports tea to Russia, Iran, and the UK, while coffee is sent to Europe and Japan.

FAQs on Best Tea/Coffee Stocks

Which countries buy Indian tea and coffee?

Major buyers include Russia, the UK, Iran (tea), Italy, Germany, and Belgium (coffee).

Are tea and coffee stocks seasonal?

Yes, peak harvests and demand vary based on the region, especially during the festival and winter months.

Do these stocks benefit from branding?

Yes, branded packaged tea/coffee has better pricing power than bulk produce.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Tea / Coffee Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
SBI Equity Minimum Variance Fund5.98Tata Consumer Products5.20
ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund5.72Tata Consumer Products-11.02
Union Focused Fund4.57Tata Consumer Products12.34
Tata India Consumer Fund4.19Tata Consumer Products10.32

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