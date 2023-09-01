Follow Us

GOODRICKE GROUP LTD.

Sector : Plantations - Tea & Coffee | Smallcap | BSE
₹195.60 Closed
0.230.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Goodricke Group Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹195.00₹198.00
₹195.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹161.15₹232.50
₹195.60
Open Price
₹195.00
Prev. Close
₹195.15
Volume
6,336

Goodricke Group Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1197.4
  • R2199.2
  • R3200.4
  • Pivot
    196.2
  • S1194.4
  • S2193.2
  • S3191.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5205.56197.16
  • 10206.16195.64
  • 20207.9192.01
  • 50216.58187.69
  • 100224.72186.93
  • 200223.64192.1

Goodricke Group Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.578.4611.613.71-10.58-31.27-40.18
1.42-1.446.4418.010.6353.83256.42
-0.60-2.17-5.177.2325.97139.29106.86
-1.50-12.692.1411.167.68-26.37-48.00
2.89-0.189.1720.144.78130.94115.58
13.5710.6778.3988.6581.35305.07470.04
-1.195.1520.9725.4124.5692.405.15
1.7110.1610.8912.34-3.2345.59-3.71
13.1036.5028.7331.381.5110.53-83.76
3.850.907.634.870.5438.105.52
1.05-2.600.07-2.63-13.77260.29166.25
-8.22-12.19-44.443.8772.58225.33108.23
-1.182.732.197.687.11116.05108.02
8.669.0615.8411.480.3772.0528.19
8.596.117.713.81-4.14-9.68-26.01
0.55-1.68-1.37-20.91-27.811.19-49.60
-2.76-3.91-1.213.0611.0991.9069.29
0.7614.6717.624.21-5.86132.6624.12
0.830.184.372.23-7.98143.0331.14
3.7310.983.51-9.614.14261.17129.91

Goodricke Group Ltd. Share Holdings

Goodricke Group Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Goodricke Group Ltd.

Goodricke Group Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/1977 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132WB1977PLC031054 and registration number is 031054. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plantations - Tea & Coffee. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 823.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Peter John Field
    Chairman
  • Mr. Atul Asthana
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Susan Ann Walker
    Director
  • Mr. Sourav Adhikari
    Director
  • Mr. R Venkatraman
    Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Rupali Basu
    Director
  • Mr. S Mukherjee
    Director - Finance & CFO

FAQs on Goodricke Group Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Goodricke Group Ltd.?

The market cap of Goodricke Group Ltd. is ₹422.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Goodricke Group Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Goodricke Group Ltd. is -55.16 and PB ratio of Goodricke Group Ltd. is 1.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Goodricke Group Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goodricke Group Ltd. is ₹195.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Goodricke Group Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goodricke Group Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goodricke Group Ltd. is ₹232.50 and 52-week low of Goodricke Group Ltd. is ₹161.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

