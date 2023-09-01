What is the Market Cap of Goodricke Group Ltd.? The market cap of Goodricke Group Ltd. is ₹422.50 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Goodricke Group Ltd.? P/E ratio of Goodricke Group Ltd. is -55.16 and PB ratio of Goodricke Group Ltd. is 1.36 as on .

What is the share price of Goodricke Group Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goodricke Group Ltd. is ₹195.60 as on .