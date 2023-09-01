Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.57
|8.46
|11.61
|3.71
|-10.58
|-31.27
|-40.18
|1.42
|-1.44
|6.44
|18.01
|0.63
|53.83
|256.42
|-0.60
|-2.17
|-5.17
|7.23
|25.97
|139.29
|106.86
|-1.50
|-12.69
|2.14
|11.16
|7.68
|-26.37
|-48.00
|2.89
|-0.18
|9.17
|20.14
|4.78
|130.94
|115.58
|13.57
|10.67
|78.39
|88.65
|81.35
|305.07
|470.04
|-1.19
|5.15
|20.97
|25.41
|24.56
|92.40
|5.15
|1.71
|10.16
|10.89
|12.34
|-3.23
|45.59
|-3.71
|13.10
|36.50
|28.73
|31.38
|1.51
|10.53
|-83.76
|3.85
|0.90
|7.63
|4.87
|0.54
|38.10
|5.52
|1.05
|-2.60
|0.07
|-2.63
|-13.77
|260.29
|166.25
|-8.22
|-12.19
|-44.44
|3.87
|72.58
|225.33
|108.23
|-1.18
|2.73
|2.19
|7.68
|7.11
|116.05
|108.02
|8.66
|9.06
|15.84
|11.48
|0.37
|72.05
|28.19
|8.59
|6.11
|7.71
|3.81
|-4.14
|-9.68
|-26.01
|0.55
|-1.68
|-1.37
|-20.91
|-27.81
|1.19
|-49.60
|-2.76
|-3.91
|-1.21
|3.06
|11.09
|91.90
|69.29
|0.76
|14.67
|17.62
|4.21
|-5.86
|132.66
|24.12
|0.83
|0.18
|4.37
|2.23
|-7.98
|143.03
|31.14
|3.73
|10.98
|3.51
|-9.61
|4.14
|261.17
|129.91
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Goodricke Group Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/1977 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132WB1977PLC031054 and registration number is 031054. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plantations - Tea & Coffee. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 823.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Goodricke Group Ltd. is ₹422.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Goodricke Group Ltd. is -55.16 and PB ratio of Goodricke Group Ltd. is 1.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goodricke Group Ltd. is ₹195.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goodricke Group Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goodricke Group Ltd. is ₹232.50 and 52-week low of Goodricke Group Ltd. is ₹161.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.