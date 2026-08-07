Here's the live share price of Goodricke Group along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Goodricke Group
|1.34
|-0.88
|0.08
|12.53
|-16.72
|0.67
|-8.47
|Tata Consumer Products
|-0.07
|-3.81
|-6.11
|-7.29
|2.77
|9.35
|7.41
|CCL Products India
|-2.37
|-5.36
|-6.56
|10.51
|31.02
|22.56
|22.05
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|0.57
|-1.58
|-3.61
|-15.96
|-19.84
|13.09
|4.75
|Andrew Yule & Company
|-0.43
|8.33
|3.17
|24.67
|1.54
|2.16
|-0.22
|McLeod Russel (India)
|-6.01
|-9.43
|-18.97
|6.23
|33.59
|37.07
|10.09
|Jay Shree Tea & Industries
|7.49
|2.43
|-10.39
|-0.34
|-21.70
|-0.25
|-6.47
|Rossell India
|-0.30
|0.88
|-2.73
|23.00
|-14.99
|-49.30
|-20.34
|Neelamalai Agro Industries
|3.08
|2.90
|-3.33
|-3.52
|-9.14
|-3.03
|3.62
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company
|2.63
|1.17
|-14.10
|1.38
|-30.99
|9.65
|12.43
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|0.92
|-4.38
|-11.33
|-9.45
|-30.84
|-14.49
|-16.80
|Bengal Tea and Fabrics
|2.72
|5.08
|-10.16
|-5.13
|6.32
|22.99
|12.24
|B&A
|-0.41
|19.09
|2.51
|1.11
|-7.78
|9.90
|10.99
|Norben Tea & Exports
|-3.05
|-9.70
|-2.93
|-24.72
|72.95
|102.91
|48.64
|James Warren Tea
|1.24
|-3.32
|-12.36
|-16.07
|-27.21
|3.07
|2.91
|Shri Vasuprada Plantations
|1.75
|-0.10
|-1.26
|-6.05
|-12.33
|12.35
|1.14
|Terai Tea Company
|-1.13
|0.12
|13.02
|15.31
|5.22
|20.91
|14.13
|Warren Tea
|-0.48
|-2.19
|21.15
|8.25
|-14.09
|-3.24
|-12.87
|Diana Tea Company
|9.55
|-0.42
|-5.17
|-4.59
|-12.41
|1.96
|2.39
|Tyroon Tea Company
|6.49
|5.47
|-4.10
|-9.09
|-17.60
|1.84
|3.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Goodricke Group has declined 16.72% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Goodricke Group has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|182.65
|181.37
|10
|183.28
|182.18
|20
|183.84
|182.67
|50
|181.17
|180.64
|100
|172.54
|177.04
|200
|172.07
|178.42
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Goodricke Group remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.25%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|Goodricke Group - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:11 PM IST IST
|Goodricke Group - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 20
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:34 PM IST IST
|Goodricke Group - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 30, 2026, 02:01 AM IST IST
|Goodricke Group - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|Goodricke Group - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Goodricke Group Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/1977 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132WB1977PLC031054 and registration number is 031054. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Tea & Coffee. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 801.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goodricke Group is ₹185.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Goodricke Group is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Goodricke Group is ₹399.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Goodricke Group are ₹195.90 and ₹182.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goodricke Group stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goodricke Group is ₹235.00 and 52-week low of Goodricke Group is ₹142.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Goodricke Group has shown returns of 2.61% over the past day, -0.88% for the past month, 0.08% over 3 months, -16.72% over 1 year, 0.67% across 3 years, and -8.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Goodricke Group are 15.64 and 1.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.08 per annum.
Source: Dion Global