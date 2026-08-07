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Goodricke Group Share Price

NSE
BSE

GOODRICKE GROUP

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Tea / Coffee

Here's the live share price of Goodricke Group along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹185.00 Closed
2.61₹ 4.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Goodricke Group Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹182.00₹195.90
₹185.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹142.05₹235.00
₹185.00
Open Price
₹195.90
Prev. Close
₹180.30
Volume
4,284

Source: Dion Global

Goodricke Group Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Goodricke Group		1.34-0.880.0812.53-16.720.67-8.47
Tata Consumer Products		-0.07-3.81-6.11-7.292.779.357.41
CCL Products India		-2.37-5.36-6.5610.5131.0222.5622.05
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		0.57-1.58-3.61-15.96-19.8413.094.75
Andrew Yule & Company		-0.438.333.1724.671.542.16-0.22
McLeod Russel (India)		-6.01-9.43-18.976.2333.5937.0710.09
Jay Shree Tea & Industries		7.492.43-10.39-0.34-21.70-0.25-6.47
Rossell India		-0.300.88-2.7323.00-14.99-49.30-20.34
Neelamalai Agro Industries		3.082.90-3.33-3.52-9.14-3.033.62
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company		2.631.17-14.101.38-30.999.6512.43
Dhunseri Tea & Industries		0.92-4.38-11.33-9.45-30.84-14.49-16.80
Bengal Tea and Fabrics		2.725.08-10.16-5.136.3222.9912.24
B&A		-0.4119.092.511.11-7.789.9010.99
Norben Tea & Exports		-3.05-9.70-2.93-24.7272.95102.9148.64
James Warren Tea		1.24-3.32-12.36-16.07-27.213.072.91
Shri Vasuprada Plantations		1.75-0.10-1.26-6.05-12.3312.351.14
Terai Tea Company		-1.130.1213.0215.315.2220.9114.13
Warren Tea		-0.48-2.1921.158.25-14.09-3.24-12.87
Diana Tea Company		9.55-0.42-5.17-4.59-12.411.962.39
Tyroon Tea Company		6.495.47-4.10-9.09-17.601.843.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Goodricke Group has declined 16.72% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Goodricke Group has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).

Goodricke Group Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Goodricke Group Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5182.65181.37
10183.28182.18
20183.84182.67
50181.17180.64
100172.54177.04
200172.07178.42

Source: Dion Global

Goodricke Group Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Goodricke Group remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.25%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Goodricke Group Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTGoodricke Group - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Aug 04, 2026, 09:11 PM IST ISTGoodricke Group - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 20
Jul 30, 2026, 08:34 PM IST ISTGoodricke Group - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 30, 2026, 02:01 AM IST ISTGoodricke Group - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 09, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTGoodricke Group - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Goodricke Group

Goodricke Group Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/1977 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132WB1977PLC031054 and registration number is 031054. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Tea & Coffee. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 801.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Stephen Charles Buckland
    Chairman
  • Mr. Shaibal Dutt
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Soumen Mukherjee
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Oliver Fleming Capon
    Director
  • Mr. Sourav Adhikari
    Director
  • Mr. Srikumar Menon
    Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Rupali Basu
    Director
  • Mr. Monojit Dasgupta
    Director

FAQs on Goodricke Group Share Price

What is the share price of Goodricke Group?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goodricke Group is ₹185.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Goodricke Group?

The Goodricke Group is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Goodricke Group?

The market cap of Goodricke Group is ₹399.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Goodricke Group?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Goodricke Group are ₹195.90 and ₹182.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Goodricke Group?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goodricke Group stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goodricke Group is ₹235.00 and 52-week low of Goodricke Group is ₹142.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Goodricke Group performed historically in terms of returns?

The Goodricke Group has shown returns of 2.61% over the past day, -0.88% for the past month, 0.08% over 3 months, -16.72% over 1 year, 0.67% across 3 years, and -8.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Goodricke Group?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Goodricke Group are 15.64 and 1.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.08 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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