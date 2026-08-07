What is the share price of Goodricke Group? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goodricke Group is ₹185.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Goodricke Group? The Goodricke Group is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Goodricke Group? The market cap of Goodricke Group is ₹399.60 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Goodricke Group? Today’s highest and lowest price of Goodricke Group are ₹195.90 and ₹182.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Goodricke Group? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goodricke Group stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goodricke Group is ₹235.00 and 52-week low of Goodricke Group is ₹142.05 as on .

How has the Goodricke Group performed historically in terms of returns? The Goodricke Group has shown returns of 2.61% over the past day, -0.88% for the past month, 0.08% over 3 months, -16.72% over 1 year, 0.67% across 3 years, and -8.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Goodricke Group? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Goodricke Group are 15.64 and 1.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.08 per annum.

Source: Dion Global