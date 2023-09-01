What is the Market Cap of B&A Ltd.? The market cap of B&A Ltd. is ₹93.31 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of B&A Ltd.? P/E ratio of B&A Ltd. is 57.92 and PB ratio of B&A Ltd. is 1.17 as on .

What is the share price of B&A Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B&A Ltd. is ₹301.00 as on .