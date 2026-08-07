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B&A Share Price

NSE
BSE

B&A

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Tea / Coffee

Here's the live share price of B&A along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹404.90 Closed
4.53₹ 17.55
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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B&A Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹404.90₹404.90
₹404.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹312.30₹554.40
₹404.90
Open Price
₹404.90
Prev. Close
₹387.35
Volume
3

Source: Dion Global

B&A Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
B&A		-0.4119.092.511.11-7.789.9010.99
Tata Consumer Products		-0.07-3.81-6.11-7.292.779.357.41
CCL Products India		-2.37-5.36-6.5610.5131.0222.5622.05
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		0.57-1.58-3.61-15.96-19.8413.094.75
Andrew Yule & Company		-0.438.333.1724.671.542.16-0.22
McLeod Russel (India)		-6.01-9.43-18.976.2333.5937.0710.09
Goodricke Group		1.34-0.880.0812.53-16.720.67-8.47
Jay Shree Tea & Industries		7.492.43-10.39-0.34-21.70-0.25-6.47
Rossell India		-0.300.88-2.7323.00-14.99-49.30-20.34
Neelamalai Agro Industries		3.082.90-3.33-3.52-9.14-3.033.62
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company		2.631.17-14.101.38-30.999.6512.43
Dhunseri Tea & Industries		0.92-4.38-11.33-9.45-30.84-14.49-16.80
Bengal Tea and Fabrics		2.725.08-10.16-5.136.3222.9912.24
Norben Tea & Exports		-3.05-9.70-2.93-24.7272.95102.9148.64
James Warren Tea		1.24-3.32-12.36-16.07-27.213.072.91
Shri Vasuprada Plantations		1.75-0.10-1.26-6.05-12.3312.351.14
Terai Tea Company		-1.130.1213.0215.315.2220.9114.13
Warren Tea		-0.48-2.1921.158.25-14.09-3.24-12.87
Diana Tea Company		9.55-0.42-5.17-4.59-12.411.962.39
Tyroon Tea Company		6.495.47-4.10-9.09-17.601.843.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, B&A has declined 7.78% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, B&A has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).

B&A Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

B&A Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5441.14418.76
10475.59431.32
20415.31420.9
50377.07396.26
100380.07389.75
200392.84402.63

Source: Dion Global

B&A Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, B&A remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 40.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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B&A Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTB&A - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 31, 2026, 09:11 PM IST ISTB&A - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 30, 2026, 04:44 PM IST ISTB&A - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 28, 2026, 06:55 PM IST ISTB&A - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 20, 2026, 07:06 PM IST ISTB&A - Clarification Pursuant To Email Dated 20Th July 2026 Bearing Ref. No. L/SURV/ONLY/PV/SG/2026-2027/253

Source: Dion Global

About B&A

B&A Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/06/1915 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132AS1915PLC000200 and registration number is 000200. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of tea. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 142.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Robin Aidan Farley
    Chairman
  • Mr. Somnath Chatterjee
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dhruba Jyoti Dowerah
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajkamal Bhuyan
    Director
  • Mr. Anjan Ghosh
    Director
  • Mr. Amit Chowdhuri
    Director
  • Mr. Himangshu Sekhar Das
    Director
  • Mr. Amit Kiran Deb
    Director
  • Mrs. Mou Mukherjee
    Director
  • Ms. Simeen Hossai
    Director
  • Mr. Gauri Prosad Sarma
    Director
  • Mr. Dipankar Mukherjee
    Director

FAQs on B&A Share Price

What is the share price of B&A?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B&A is ₹404.90 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is B&A?

The B&A is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of B&A?

The market cap of B&A is ₹125.52 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of B&A?

Today’s highest and lowest price of B&A are ₹404.90 and ₹404.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of B&A?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B&A stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B&A is ₹554.40 and 52-week low of B&A is ₹312.30 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the B&A performed historically in terms of returns?

The B&A has shown returns of 4.53% over the past day, 19.09% for the past month, 2.51% over 3 months, -7.78% over 1 year, 9.9% across 3 years, and 10.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of B&A?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of B&A are -31.86 and 0.92 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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