B&A Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

B&A LTD.

Sector : Plantations - Tea & Coffee | Smallcap | BSE
₹301.00 Closed
-0.15-0.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

B&A Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹292.00₹307.75
₹301.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹216.70₹383.00
₹301.00
Open Price
₹295.20
Prev. Close
₹301.45
Volume
1,171

B&A Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1308.5
  • R2316
  • R3324.25
  • Pivot
    300.25
  • S1292.75
  • S2284.5
  • S3277

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5299.84294.38
  • 10299.53289.97
  • 20297.12285.03
  • 50299.56274.37
  • 100275.55270.62
  • 200267.15271.84

B&A Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.669.0615.8411.480.3772.0528.19
1.42-1.446.4418.010.6353.83256.42
-0.60-2.17-5.177.2325.97139.29106.86
-1.50-12.692.1411.167.68-26.37-48.00
2.89-0.189.1720.144.78130.94115.58
13.5710.6778.3988.6581.35305.07470.04
-1.195.1520.9725.4124.5692.405.15
-2.578.4611.613.71-10.58-31.27-40.18
1.7110.1610.8912.34-3.2345.59-3.71
13.1036.5028.7331.381.5110.53-83.76
3.850.907.634.870.5438.105.52
1.05-2.600.07-2.63-13.77260.29166.25
-8.22-12.19-44.443.8772.58225.33108.23
-1.182.732.197.687.11116.05108.02
8.596.117.713.81-4.14-9.68-26.01
0.55-1.68-1.37-20.91-27.811.19-49.60
-2.76-3.91-1.213.0611.0991.9069.29
0.7614.6717.624.21-5.86132.6624.12
0.830.184.372.23-7.98143.0331.14
3.7310.983.51-9.614.14261.17129.91

B&A Ltd. Share Holdings

B&A Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About B&A Ltd.

B&A Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/06/1915 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132AS1915PLC000200 and registration number is 000200. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and blending of tea including manufacture of instant tea. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 163.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Anuradha Farley
    Chairman
  • Mr. Somnath Chatterjee
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anjan Ghosh
    Director
  • Mr. Raj Kamal Bhuyan
    Director
  • Mr. Bhramar Kumar Mahanta
    Director
  • Mr. Robin Aidan Farley
    Director
  • Mr. Basant Kumar Goswami
    Director
  • Mr. Amit Chowdhuri
    Director
  • Mr. Himangshu Sekhar Das
    Director
  • Mr. Amit Kiran Deb
    Director
  • Mrs. Mou Mukherjee
    Director
  • Ms. Simeen Hossai
    Director

FAQs on B&A Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of B&A Ltd.?

The market cap of B&A Ltd. is ₹93.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of B&A Ltd.?

P/E ratio of B&A Ltd. is 57.92 and PB ratio of B&A Ltd. is 1.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of B&A Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B&A Ltd. is ₹301.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of B&A Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B&A Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B&A Ltd. is ₹383.00 and 52-week low of B&A Ltd. is ₹216.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

