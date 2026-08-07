What is the share price of B&A? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B&A is ₹404.90 as on .

What kind of stock is B&A? The B&A is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of B&A? The market cap of B&A is ₹125.52 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of B&A? Today’s highest and lowest price of B&A are ₹404.90 and ₹404.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of B&A? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B&A stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B&A is ₹554.40 and 52-week low of B&A is ₹312.30 as on .

How has the B&A performed historically in terms of returns? The B&A has shown returns of 4.53% over the past day, 19.09% for the past month, 2.51% over 3 months, -7.78% over 1 year, 9.9% across 3 years, and 10.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of B&A? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of B&A are -31.86 and 0.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global