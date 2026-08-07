Here's the live share price of B&A along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|B&A
|-0.41
|19.09
|2.51
|1.11
|-7.78
|9.90
|10.99
|Tata Consumer Products
|-0.07
|-3.81
|-6.11
|-7.29
|2.77
|9.35
|7.41
|CCL Products India
|-2.37
|-5.36
|-6.56
|10.51
|31.02
|22.56
|22.05
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|0.57
|-1.58
|-3.61
|-15.96
|-19.84
|13.09
|4.75
|Andrew Yule & Company
|-0.43
|8.33
|3.17
|24.67
|1.54
|2.16
|-0.22
|McLeod Russel (India)
|-6.01
|-9.43
|-18.97
|6.23
|33.59
|37.07
|10.09
|Goodricke Group
|1.34
|-0.88
|0.08
|12.53
|-16.72
|0.67
|-8.47
|Jay Shree Tea & Industries
|7.49
|2.43
|-10.39
|-0.34
|-21.70
|-0.25
|-6.47
|Rossell India
|-0.30
|0.88
|-2.73
|23.00
|-14.99
|-49.30
|-20.34
|Neelamalai Agro Industries
|3.08
|2.90
|-3.33
|-3.52
|-9.14
|-3.03
|3.62
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company
|2.63
|1.17
|-14.10
|1.38
|-30.99
|9.65
|12.43
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|0.92
|-4.38
|-11.33
|-9.45
|-30.84
|-14.49
|-16.80
|Bengal Tea and Fabrics
|2.72
|5.08
|-10.16
|-5.13
|6.32
|22.99
|12.24
|Norben Tea & Exports
|-3.05
|-9.70
|-2.93
|-24.72
|72.95
|102.91
|48.64
|James Warren Tea
|1.24
|-3.32
|-12.36
|-16.07
|-27.21
|3.07
|2.91
|Shri Vasuprada Plantations
|1.75
|-0.10
|-1.26
|-6.05
|-12.33
|12.35
|1.14
|Terai Tea Company
|-1.13
|0.12
|13.02
|15.31
|5.22
|20.91
|14.13
|Warren Tea
|-0.48
|-2.19
|21.15
|8.25
|-14.09
|-3.24
|-12.87
|Diana Tea Company
|9.55
|-0.42
|-5.17
|-4.59
|-12.41
|1.96
|2.39
|Tyroon Tea Company
|6.49
|5.47
|-4.10
|-9.09
|-17.60
|1.84
|3.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, B&A has declined 7.78% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, B&A has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|441.14
|418.76
|10
|475.59
|431.32
|20
|415.31
|420.9
|50
|377.07
|396.26
|100
|380.07
|389.75
|200
|392.84
|402.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, B&A remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 40.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|B&A - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:11 PM IST IST
|B&A - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 30, 2026, 04:44 PM IST IST
|B&A - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 28, 2026, 06:55 PM IST IST
|B&A - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 20, 2026, 07:06 PM IST IST
|B&A - Clarification Pursuant To Email Dated 20Th July 2026 Bearing Ref. No. L/SURV/ONLY/PV/SG/2026-2027/253
Source: Dion Global
B&A Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/06/1915 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132AS1915PLC000200 and registration number is 000200. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of tea. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 142.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B&A is ₹404.90 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The B&A is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of B&A is ₹125.52 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of B&A are ₹404.90 and ₹404.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B&A stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B&A is ₹554.40 and 52-week low of B&A is ₹312.30 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The B&A has shown returns of 4.53% over the past day, 19.09% for the past month, 2.51% over 3 months, -7.78% over 1 year, 9.9% across 3 years, and 10.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of B&A are -31.86 and 0.92 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global