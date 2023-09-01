Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.66
|9.06
|15.84
|11.48
|0.37
|72.05
|28.19
|1.42
|-1.44
|6.44
|18.01
|0.63
|53.83
|256.42
|-0.60
|-2.17
|-5.17
|7.23
|25.97
|139.29
|106.86
|-1.50
|-12.69
|2.14
|11.16
|7.68
|-26.37
|-48.00
|2.89
|-0.18
|9.17
|20.14
|4.78
|130.94
|115.58
|13.57
|10.67
|78.39
|88.65
|81.35
|305.07
|470.04
|-1.19
|5.15
|20.97
|25.41
|24.56
|92.40
|5.15
|-2.57
|8.46
|11.61
|3.71
|-10.58
|-31.27
|-40.18
|1.71
|10.16
|10.89
|12.34
|-3.23
|45.59
|-3.71
|13.10
|36.50
|28.73
|31.38
|1.51
|10.53
|-83.76
|3.85
|0.90
|7.63
|4.87
|0.54
|38.10
|5.52
|1.05
|-2.60
|0.07
|-2.63
|-13.77
|260.29
|166.25
|-8.22
|-12.19
|-44.44
|3.87
|72.58
|225.33
|108.23
|-1.18
|2.73
|2.19
|7.68
|7.11
|116.05
|108.02
|8.59
|6.11
|7.71
|3.81
|-4.14
|-9.68
|-26.01
|0.55
|-1.68
|-1.37
|-20.91
|-27.81
|1.19
|-49.60
|-2.76
|-3.91
|-1.21
|3.06
|11.09
|91.90
|69.29
|0.76
|14.67
|17.62
|4.21
|-5.86
|132.66
|24.12
|0.83
|0.18
|4.37
|2.23
|-7.98
|143.03
|31.14
|3.73
|10.98
|3.51
|-9.61
|4.14
|261.17
|129.91
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
B&A Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/06/1915 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132AS1915PLC000200 and registration number is 000200. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and blending of tea including manufacture of instant tea. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 163.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of B&A Ltd. is ₹93.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of B&A Ltd. is 57.92 and PB ratio of B&A Ltd. is 1.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B&A Ltd. is ₹301.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B&A Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B&A Ltd. is ₹383.00 and 52-week low of B&A Ltd. is ₹216.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.