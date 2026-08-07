What is the share price of Aspinwall and Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aspinwall and Company is ₹239.41 as on .

What kind of stock is Aspinwall and Company? The Aspinwall and Company is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aspinwall and Company? The market cap of Aspinwall and Company is ₹187.18 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aspinwall and Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aspinwall and Company are ₹249.63 and ₹235.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aspinwall and Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aspinwall and Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aspinwall and Company is ₹299.80 and 52-week low of Aspinwall and Company is ₹200.25 as on .

How has the Aspinwall and Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Aspinwall and Company has shown returns of -1.08% over the past day, -4.32% for the past month, 0.5% over 3 months, -13.02% over 1 year, -0.75% across 3 years, and 2.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aspinwall and Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aspinwall and Company are 11.90 and 0.93 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.72 per annum.

Source: Dion Global