Here's the live share price of Aspinwall and Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aspinwall and Company
|2.50
|-4.32
|0.50
|5.61
|-13.02
|-0.75
|2.91
|Tata Consumer Products
|-0.07
|-3.80
|-6.03
|-7.27
|2.80
|9.36
|7.46
|CCL Products India
|-2.19
|-5.22
|-6.44
|10.69
|30.99
|22.63
|22.01
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|0.47
|-1.66
|-3.85
|-16.06
|-19.74
|13.04
|4.69
|McLeod Russel (India)
|-5.62
|-9.64
|-19.04
|6.54
|33.30
|36.81
|9.93
|Jay Shree Tea & Industries
|6.17
|2.36
|-10.50
|-0.57
|-21.77
|-0.16
|-6.47
|The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company
|-2.69
|-3.80
|-14.59
|-4.73
|3.69
|16.74
|1.95
|The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company
|2.28
|-6.13
|-21.31
|-1.61
|14.53
|37.43
|17.26
|Rossell India
|-1.79
|-1.09
|-3.94
|22.74
|-15.68
|-49.42
|-20.47
|Neelamalai Agro Industries
|-1.89
|-1.21
|-7.11
|-8.47
|-8.47
|-2.91
|-1.76
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company
|1.55
|0.85
|-16.26
|0.09
|-31.64
|8.96
|12.47
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|1.56
|-5.72
|-12.02
|-9.65
|-29.62
|-14.37
|-16.72
|B&A
|-0.76
|8.33
|-0.88
|-7.14
|-7.14
|-2.44
|-1.47
|The Grob Tea Company
|-2.17
|0.16
|-4.56
|-4.70
|-17.41
|1.62
|-7.19
|Norben Tea & Exports
|-6.33
|-10.75
|-11.47
|-22.68
|90.93
|100.66
|57.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aspinwall and Company has declined 13.02% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.80%), CCL Products India (30.99%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Aspinwall and Company has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.46%) and CCL Products India (22.01%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|239.57
|243.16
|10
|244.73
|243.97
|20
|248.48
|245.88
|50
|246.09
|244.43
|100
|234.53
|240.31
|200
|235.35
|241.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aspinwall and Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 35.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Aspinwall and Company fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Aspinwall and Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1920 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999KL1920PLC001389 and registration number is 001389. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Food, beverages and tobacco products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 406.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aspinwall and Company is ₹239.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aspinwall and Company is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Aspinwall and Company is ₹187.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aspinwall and Company are ₹249.63 and ₹235.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aspinwall and Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aspinwall and Company is ₹299.80 and 52-week low of Aspinwall and Company is ₹200.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aspinwall and Company has shown returns of -1.08% over the past day, -4.32% for the past month, 0.5% over 3 months, -13.02% over 1 year, -0.75% across 3 years, and 2.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aspinwall and Company are 11.90 and 0.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.72 per annum.
Source: Dion Global