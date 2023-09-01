Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Aspinwall and Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ASPINWALL AND COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Plantations - Tea & Coffee | Smallcap | NSE
₹233.25 Closed
1.172.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aspinwall and Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹230.10₹234.15
₹233.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹183.60₹318.35
₹233.25
Open Price
₹230.10
Prev. Close
₹230.55
Volume
3,412

Aspinwall and Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1234.1
  • R2236.15
  • R3238.15
  • Pivot
    232.1
  • S1230.05
  • S2228.05
  • S3226

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5230.28230.71
  • 10235.12231.01
  • 20240.23233.06
  • 50246.61233.99
  • 100215.56230.39
  • 200198.01224.66

Aspinwall and Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.44-7.449.8913.12-0.0960.86-3.01
1.39-1.476.3618.020.6953.90256.63
-0.45-1.96-5.047.4726.06139.97107.50
-1.28-12.582.3411.207.98-26.38-47.89
2.74-0.289.1220.224.75131.14116.04
14.7111.9280.6990.3083.86308.69472.68
-1.265.1921.0225.4624.60-4.37-4.37
1.419.6810.0612.55-3.4944.88-3.58
12.7335.1527.8430.531.2212.22-83.82
4.241.668.035.041.2838.476.03
13.7716.8828.1925.5210.559.42-22.46
5.663.7419.3811.096.2323.7827.46
6.8814.3420.4815.01-0.66134.2516.83
2.650-1.27-10.4010.71-47.46-22.50

Aspinwall and Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Aspinwall and Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Aspinwall and Company Ltd.

Aspinwall and Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1920 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999KL1920PLC001389 and registration number is 001389. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Food, beverages and tobacco products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 254.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M Lakshminarayanan
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rama Varma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S Rajesh
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. C R R Varma
    Director
  • Vice Adm.(Retd) Sushil Krishnan Nair
    Director
  • Mrs. Nina Nayar
    Director
  • Mr. Adithya Varma
    Director
  • Mr. Vijay K Nambiar
    Director

FAQs on Aspinwall and Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aspinwall and Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Aspinwall and Company Ltd. is ₹182.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aspinwall and Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aspinwall and Company Ltd. is 19.82 and PB ratio of Aspinwall and Company Ltd. is 1.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aspinwall and Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aspinwall and Company Ltd. is ₹233.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aspinwall and Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aspinwall and Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aspinwall and Company Ltd. is ₹318.35 and 52-week low of Aspinwall and Company Ltd. is ₹183.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data