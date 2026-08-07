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Aspinwall and Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASPINWALL AND COMPANY

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Tea / Coffee

Here's the live share price of Aspinwall and Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹239.41 Closed
-1.08₹ -2.62
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:57 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aspinwall and Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹235.00₹249.63
₹239.41
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹200.25₹299.80
₹239.41
Open Price
₹242.03
Prev. Close
₹242.03
Volume
3,232

Source: Dion Global

Aspinwall and Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aspinwall and Company		2.50-4.320.505.61-13.02-0.752.91
Tata Consumer Products		-0.07-3.80-6.03-7.272.809.367.46
CCL Products India		-2.19-5.22-6.4410.6930.9922.6322.01
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		0.47-1.66-3.85-16.06-19.7413.044.69
McLeod Russel (India)		-5.62-9.64-19.046.5433.3036.819.93
Jay Shree Tea & Industries		6.172.36-10.50-0.57-21.77-0.16-6.47
The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company		-2.69-3.80-14.59-4.733.6916.741.95
The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company		2.28-6.13-21.31-1.6114.5337.4317.26
Rossell India		-1.79-1.09-3.9422.74-15.68-49.42-20.47
Neelamalai Agro Industries		-1.89-1.21-7.11-8.47-8.47-2.91-1.76
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company		1.550.85-16.260.09-31.648.9612.47
Dhunseri Tea & Industries		1.56-5.72-12.02-9.65-29.62-14.37-16.72
B&A		-0.768.33-0.88-7.14-7.14-2.44-1.47
The Grob Tea Company		-2.170.16-4.56-4.70-17.411.62-7.19
Norben Tea & Exports		-6.33-10.75-11.47-22.6890.93100.6657.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aspinwall and Company has declined 13.02% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.80%), CCL Products India (30.99%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Aspinwall and Company has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.46%) and CCL Products India (22.01%).

Aspinwall and Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aspinwall and Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5239.57243.16
10244.73243.97
20248.48245.88
50246.09244.43
100234.53240.31
200235.35241.97

Source: Dion Global

Aspinwall and Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aspinwall and Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 35.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Aspinwall and Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Aspinwall and Company fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Aspinwall and Company

Aspinwall and Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1920 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999KL1920PLC001389 and registration number is 001389. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Food, beverages and tobacco products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 406.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. M Lakshminarayanan
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rama Varma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. T R Radhakrishnan
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. C R R Varma
    Director
  • Mrs. Rajni Mishra
    Director
  • Mr. Adithya Varma
    Director
  • Mr. Vijay K Nambiar
    Director
  • Mr. K Srinivasan
    Director

FAQs on Aspinwall and Company Share Price

What is the share price of Aspinwall and Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aspinwall and Company is ₹239.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aspinwall and Company?

The Aspinwall and Company is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aspinwall and Company?

The market cap of Aspinwall and Company is ₹187.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aspinwall and Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aspinwall and Company are ₹249.63 and ₹235.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aspinwall and Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aspinwall and Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aspinwall and Company is ₹299.80 and 52-week low of Aspinwall and Company is ₹200.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aspinwall and Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aspinwall and Company has shown returns of -1.08% over the past day, -4.32% for the past month, 0.5% over 3 months, -13.02% over 1 year, -0.75% across 3 years, and 2.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aspinwall and Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aspinwall and Company are 11.90 and 0.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.72 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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