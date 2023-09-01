Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.44
|-7.44
|9.89
|13.12
|-0.09
|60.86
|-3.01
|1.39
|-1.47
|6.36
|18.02
|0.69
|53.90
|256.63
|-0.45
|-1.96
|-5.04
|7.47
|26.06
|139.97
|107.50
|-1.28
|-12.58
|2.34
|11.20
|7.98
|-26.38
|-47.89
|2.74
|-0.28
|9.12
|20.22
|4.75
|131.14
|116.04
|14.71
|11.92
|80.69
|90.30
|83.86
|308.69
|472.68
|-1.26
|5.19
|21.02
|25.46
|24.60
|-4.37
|-4.37
|1.41
|9.68
|10.06
|12.55
|-3.49
|44.88
|-3.58
|12.73
|35.15
|27.84
|30.53
|1.22
|12.22
|-83.82
|4.24
|1.66
|8.03
|5.04
|1.28
|38.47
|6.03
|13.77
|16.88
|28.19
|25.52
|10.55
|9.42
|-22.46
|5.66
|3.74
|19.38
|11.09
|6.23
|23.78
|27.46
|6.88
|14.34
|20.48
|15.01
|-0.66
|134.25
|16.83
|2.65
|0
|-1.27
|-10.40
|10.71
|-47.46
|-22.50
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Aspinwall and Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1920 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999KL1920PLC001389 and registration number is 001389. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Food, beverages and tobacco products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 254.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aspinwall and Company Ltd. is ₹182.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aspinwall and Company Ltd. is 19.82 and PB ratio of Aspinwall and Company Ltd. is 1.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aspinwall and Company Ltd. is ₹233.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aspinwall and Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aspinwall and Company Ltd. is ₹318.35 and 52-week low of Aspinwall and Company Ltd. is ₹183.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.