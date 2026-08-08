Here's the live share price of Tyroon Tea Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tyroon Tea Company
|6.49
|0.51
|-4.42
|-9.09
|-20.24
|1.84
|3.91
|Tata Consumer Products
|-0.07
|-0.69
|-7.99
|-7.29
|3.09
|9.35
|7.41
|CCL Products India
|-2.37
|-4.26
|0.43
|10.51
|31.32
|22.56
|22.05
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|0.57
|0.6
|-3.48
|-15.96
|-18.16
|13.09
|4.75
|Andrew Yule & Company
|-0.43
|15.52
|2.48
|24.67
|3.82
|2.16
|-0.22
|McLeod Russel (India)
|-6.01
|-5.25
|-17.58
|6.23
|38.45
|37.07
|10.09
|Goodricke Group
|1.34
|2.98
|-1.7
|12.53
|-7.08
|0.67
|-8.47
|Jay Shree Tea & Industries
|7.49
|2.44
|-10.72
|-0.34
|-21.42
|-0.25
|-6.47
|Rossell India
|-0.3
|2.06
|-1.93
|23
|-16.02
|-49.3
|-20.34
|Neelamalai Agro Industries
|3.08
|2.9
|-3.35
|-3.52
|-13.08
|-3.03
|3.62
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company
|2.63
|6.78
|-13.78
|1.38
|-23.18
|9.65
|12.43
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|0.92
|-4.38
|-13.74
|-9.45
|-29.87
|-14.49
|-16.8
|Bengal Tea and Fabrics
|2.72
|3.08
|-10.51
|-5.13
|10.33
|22.99
|12.24
|B&A
|-0.41
|19.09
|1.24
|1.11
|-7.78
|9.9
|10.99
|Norben Tea & Exports
|-3.05
|-9.95
|-7.54
|-24.72
|80.25
|102.91
|48.64
|James Warren Tea
|1.24
|-1.56
|-11.87
|-16.07
|-24.76
|3.07
|2.91
|Shri Vasuprada Plantations
|1.75
|-0.1
|-1.07
|-6.05
|-12.33
|12.35
|1.14
|Terai Tea Company
|-1.13
|-2.4
|13.02
|15.31
|10.46
|20.91
|14.13
|Warren Tea
|-0.48
|1.37
|20.84
|8.25
|-14.32
|-3.24
|-12.87
|Diana Tea Company
|9.55
|5.01
|-3.19
|-4.59
|-12.03
|1.96
|2.39
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tyroon Tea Company has declined 20.24% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (3.09%), CCL Products India (31.32%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-18.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Tyroon Tea Company has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|87.11
|87.38
|10
|87.55
|87.63
|20
|88.37
|88.11
|50
|89.84
|89.17
|100
|89.59
|90.61
|200
|93.75
|94.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tyroon Tea Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.08%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 32.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:23 PM IST IST
|Tyroon Tea Company - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider Inter Alia Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30T
|Jul 06, 2026, 06:17 AM IST IST
|Tyroon Tea Company - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|Tyroon Tea Company - Results-Financial Results For March 31 2026
|May 21, 2026, 06:29 AM IST IST
|Tyroon Tea Company - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider Audited Financial Results For The 4Th Quarter And Year Ended 31
|Apr 07, 2026, 09:04 PM IST IST
|Tyroon Tea Company - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Tyroon Tea Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1890 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421WB1890PLC000612 and registration number is 000612. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Tea & Coffee. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tyroon Tea Company is ₹90.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tyroon Tea Company is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tyroon Tea Company is ₹30.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tyroon Tea Company are ₹90.85 and ₹85.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tyroon Tea Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tyroon Tea Company is ₹117.90 and 52-week low of Tyroon Tea Company is ₹73.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tyroon Tea Company has shown returns of 6.84% over the past day, 5.47% for the past month, -4.1% over 3 months, -17.6% over 1 year, 1.84% across 3 years, and 3.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tyroon Tea Company are -13.16 and 0.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global