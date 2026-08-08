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Tyroon Tea Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

TYROON TEA COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Tea / Coffee

Here's the live share price of Tyroon Tea Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹90.85 Closed
6.84₹ 5.82
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tyroon Tea Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹85.00₹90.85
₹90.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹73.65₹117.90
₹90.85
Open Price
₹85.00
Prev. Close
₹85.03
Volume
344

Source: Dion Global

Tyroon Tea Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tyroon Tea Company		6.490.51-4.42-9.09-20.241.843.91
Tata Consumer Products		-0.07-0.69-7.99-7.293.099.357.41
CCL Products India		-2.37-4.260.4310.5131.3222.5622.05
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		0.570.6-3.48-15.96-18.1613.094.75
Andrew Yule & Company		-0.4315.522.4824.673.822.16-0.22
McLeod Russel (India)		-6.01-5.25-17.586.2338.4537.0710.09
Goodricke Group		1.342.98-1.712.53-7.080.67-8.47
Jay Shree Tea & Industries		7.492.44-10.72-0.34-21.42-0.25-6.47
Rossell India		-0.32.06-1.9323-16.02-49.3-20.34
Neelamalai Agro Industries		3.082.9-3.35-3.52-13.08-3.033.62
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company		2.636.78-13.781.38-23.189.6512.43
Dhunseri Tea & Industries		0.92-4.38-13.74-9.45-29.87-14.49-16.8
Bengal Tea and Fabrics		2.723.08-10.51-5.1310.3322.9912.24
B&A		-0.4119.091.241.11-7.789.910.99
Norben Tea & Exports		-3.05-9.95-7.54-24.7280.25102.9148.64
James Warren Tea		1.24-1.56-11.87-16.07-24.763.072.91
Shri Vasuprada Plantations		1.75-0.1-1.07-6.05-12.3312.351.14
Terai Tea Company		-1.13-2.413.0215.3110.4620.9114.13
Warren Tea		-0.481.3720.848.25-14.32-3.24-12.87
Diana Tea Company		9.555.01-3.19-4.59-12.031.962.39

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tyroon Tea Company has declined 20.24% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (3.09%), CCL Products India (31.32%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-18.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Tyroon Tea Company has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).

Tyroon Tea Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tyroon Tea Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
587.1187.38
1087.5587.63
2088.3788.11
5089.8489.17
10089.5990.61
20093.7594.1

Source: Dion Global

Tyroon Tea Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tyroon Tea Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.08%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 32.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tyroon Tea Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 08:23 PM IST ISTTyroon Tea Company - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider Inter Alia Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30T
Jul 06, 2026, 06:17 AM IST ISTTyroon Tea Company - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTTyroon Tea Company - Results-Financial Results For March 31 2026
May 21, 2026, 06:29 AM IST ISTTyroon Tea Company - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider Audited Financial Results For The 4Th Quarter And Year Ended 31
Apr 07, 2026, 09:04 PM IST ISTTyroon Tea Company - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Tyroon Tea Company

Tyroon Tea Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1890 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421WB1890PLC000612 and registration number is 000612. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Tea & Coffee. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Anuradha Jalan
    Director
  • Mr. Ummedmal Banthia
    Director
  • Mr. Deepak Swain
    Director
  • Mr. Deepak Jain
    Director

FAQs on Tyroon Tea Company Share Price

What is the share price of Tyroon Tea Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tyroon Tea Company is ₹90.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tyroon Tea Company?

The Tyroon Tea Company is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tyroon Tea Company?

The market cap of Tyroon Tea Company is ₹30.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tyroon Tea Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tyroon Tea Company are ₹90.85 and ₹85.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tyroon Tea Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tyroon Tea Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tyroon Tea Company is ₹117.90 and 52-week low of Tyroon Tea Company is ₹73.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tyroon Tea Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tyroon Tea Company has shown returns of 6.84% over the past day, 5.47% for the past month, -4.1% over 3 months, -17.6% over 1 year, 1.84% across 3 years, and 3.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tyroon Tea Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tyroon Tea Company are -13.16 and 0.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Tyroon Tea Company News

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