Tyroon Tea Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TYROON TEA COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Plantations - Tea & Coffee | Smallcap | BSE
₹93.00 Closed
0.060.06
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tyroon Tea Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹89.07₹93.00
₹93.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹78.00₹121.80
₹93.00
Open Price
₹92.00
Prev. Close
₹92.94
Volume
1,066

Tyroon Tea Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R194.31
  • R295.62
  • R398.24
  • Pivot
    91.69
  • S190.38
  • S287.76
  • S386.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5103.4191.09
  • 10103.8990.04
  • 2099.7388.42
  • 5095.2187.17
  • 10085.1888.87
  • 20092.591.22

Tyroon Tea Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.7310.983.51-9.614.14261.17129.91
1.42-1.446.4418.010.6353.83256.42
-0.60-2.17-5.177.2325.97139.29106.86
-1.50-12.692.1411.167.68-26.37-48.00
2.89-0.189.1720.144.78130.94115.58
13.5710.6778.3988.6581.35305.07470.04
-1.195.1520.9725.4124.5692.405.15
-2.578.4611.613.71-10.58-31.27-40.18
1.7110.1610.8912.34-3.2345.59-3.71
13.1036.5028.7331.381.5110.53-83.76
3.850.907.634.870.5438.105.52
1.05-2.600.07-2.63-13.77260.29166.25
-8.22-12.19-44.443.8772.58225.33108.23
-1.182.732.197.687.11116.05108.02
8.669.0615.8411.480.3772.0528.19
8.596.117.713.81-4.14-9.68-26.01
0.55-1.68-1.37-20.91-27.811.19-49.60
-2.76-3.91-1.213.0611.0991.9069.29
0.7614.6717.624.21-5.86132.6624.12
0.830.184.372.23-7.98143.0331.14

Tyroon Tea Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Tyroon Tea Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tyroon Tea Company Ltd.

Tyroon Tea Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1890 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421WB1890PLC000612 and registration number is 000612. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plantations - Tea & Coffee. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Anuradha Jalan
    Director
  • Mr. Shridhar Issar
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Kejriwal
    Director
  • Mr. Ummedmal Banthia
    Director

FAQs on Tyroon Tea Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tyroon Tea Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Tyroon Tea Company Ltd. is ₹31.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tyroon Tea Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tyroon Tea Company Ltd. is 8.82 and PB ratio of Tyroon Tea Company Ltd. is 0.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tyroon Tea Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tyroon Tea Company Ltd. is ₹93.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tyroon Tea Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tyroon Tea Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tyroon Tea Company Ltd. is ₹121.80 and 52-week low of Tyroon Tea Company Ltd. is ₹78.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

