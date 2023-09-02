Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tyroon Tea Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1890 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421WB1890PLC000612 and registration number is 000612. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plantations - Tea & Coffee. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tyroon Tea Company Ltd. is ₹31.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tyroon Tea Company Ltd. is 8.82 and PB ratio of Tyroon Tea Company Ltd. is 0.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tyroon Tea Company Ltd. is ₹93.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tyroon Tea Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tyroon Tea Company Ltd. is ₹121.80 and 52-week low of Tyroon Tea Company Ltd. is ₹78.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.