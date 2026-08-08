What is the share price of Tyroon Tea Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tyroon Tea Company is ₹90.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Tyroon Tea Company? The Tyroon Tea Company is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tyroon Tea Company? The market cap of Tyroon Tea Company is ₹30.91 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tyroon Tea Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tyroon Tea Company are ₹90.85 and ₹85.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tyroon Tea Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tyroon Tea Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tyroon Tea Company is ₹117.90 and 52-week low of Tyroon Tea Company is ₹73.65 as on .

How has the Tyroon Tea Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Tyroon Tea Company has shown returns of 6.84% over the past day, 5.47% for the past month, -4.1% over 3 months, -17.6% over 1 year, 1.84% across 3 years, and 3.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tyroon Tea Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tyroon Tea Company are -13.16 and 0.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global