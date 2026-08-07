Here's the live share price of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company
|2.63
|1.17
|-14.10
|1.38
|-30.99
|9.65
|12.43
|Tata Consumer Products
|-0.07
|-3.81
|-6.11
|-7.29
|2.77
|9.35
|7.41
|CCL Products India
|-2.37
|-5.36
|-6.56
|10.51
|31.02
|22.56
|22.05
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|0.57
|-1.58
|-3.61
|-15.96
|-19.84
|13.09
|4.75
|Andrew Yule & Company
|-0.43
|8.33
|3.17
|24.67
|1.54
|2.16
|-0.22
|McLeod Russel (India)
|-6.01
|-9.43
|-18.97
|6.23
|33.59
|37.07
|10.09
|Goodricke Group
|1.34
|-0.88
|0.08
|12.53
|-16.72
|0.67
|-8.47
|Jay Shree Tea & Industries
|7.49
|2.43
|-10.39
|-0.34
|-21.70
|-0.25
|-6.47
|Rossell India
|-0.30
|0.88
|-2.73
|23.00
|-14.99
|-49.30
|-20.34
|Neelamalai Agro Industries
|3.08
|2.90
|-3.33
|-3.52
|-9.14
|-3.03
|3.62
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|0.92
|-4.38
|-11.33
|-9.45
|-30.84
|-14.49
|-16.80
|Bengal Tea and Fabrics
|2.72
|5.08
|-10.16
|-5.13
|6.32
|22.99
|12.24
|B&A
|-0.41
|19.09
|2.51
|1.11
|-7.78
|9.90
|10.99
|Norben Tea & Exports
|-3.05
|-9.70
|-2.93
|-24.72
|72.95
|102.91
|48.64
|James Warren Tea
|1.24
|-3.32
|-12.36
|-16.07
|-27.21
|3.07
|2.91
|Shri Vasuprada Plantations
|1.75
|-0.10
|-1.26
|-6.05
|-12.33
|12.35
|1.14
|Terai Tea Company
|-1.13
|0.12
|13.02
|15.31
|5.22
|20.91
|14.13
|Warren Tea
|-0.48
|-2.19
|21.15
|8.25
|-14.09
|-3.24
|-12.87
|Diana Tea Company
|9.55
|-0.42
|-5.17
|-4.59
|-12.41
|1.96
|2.39
|Tyroon Tea Company
|6.49
|5.47
|-4.10
|-9.09
|-17.60
|1.84
|3.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company has declined 30.99% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|89.14
|89.56
|10
|88.55
|89.34
|20
|89.41
|89.53
|50
|90.67
|90.49
|100
|90.58
|92.66
|200
|100.14
|97.9
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.31%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:51 PM IST IST
|Gillanders Arbuthnot - Financial Results For Quarter And Three Months Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:42 PM IST IST
|Gillanders Arbuthnot - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 28, 2026, 05:52 AM IST IST
|Gillanders Arbuthnot - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated F
|Jul 06, 2026, 04:03 PM IST IST
|Gillanders Arbuthnot - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Gillanders Arbuthnot - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/02/1935 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1935PLC008194 and registration number is 008194. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of tea. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 396.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company is ₹92.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company is ₹196.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company are ₹96.00 and ₹88.77.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company is ₹141.50 and 52-week low of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company is ₹76.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company has shown returns of 6.52% over the past day, 1.17% for the past month, -14.1% over 3 months, -30.99% over 1 year, 9.65% across 3 years, and 12.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company are 20.81 and 0.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global