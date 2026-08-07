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Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Share Price

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BSE

GILLANDERS ARBUTHNOT & COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Tea / Coffee

Here's the live share price of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹92.26 Closed
6.52₹ 5.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹88.77₹96.00
₹92.26
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹76.10₹141.50
₹92.26
Open Price
₹88.77
Prev. Close
₹86.61
Volume
2,050

Source: Dion Global

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company		2.631.17-14.101.38-30.999.6512.43
Tata Consumer Products		-0.07-3.81-6.11-7.292.779.357.41
CCL Products India		-2.37-5.36-6.5610.5131.0222.5622.05
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		0.57-1.58-3.61-15.96-19.8413.094.75
Andrew Yule & Company		-0.438.333.1724.671.542.16-0.22
McLeod Russel (India)		-6.01-9.43-18.976.2333.5937.0710.09
Goodricke Group		1.34-0.880.0812.53-16.720.67-8.47
Jay Shree Tea & Industries		7.492.43-10.39-0.34-21.70-0.25-6.47
Rossell India		-0.300.88-2.7323.00-14.99-49.30-20.34
Neelamalai Agro Industries		3.082.90-3.33-3.52-9.14-3.033.62
Dhunseri Tea & Industries		0.92-4.38-11.33-9.45-30.84-14.49-16.80
Bengal Tea and Fabrics		2.725.08-10.16-5.136.3222.9912.24
B&A		-0.4119.092.511.11-7.789.9010.99
Norben Tea & Exports		-3.05-9.70-2.93-24.7272.95102.9148.64
James Warren Tea		1.24-3.32-12.36-16.07-27.213.072.91
Shri Vasuprada Plantations		1.75-0.10-1.26-6.05-12.3312.351.14
Terai Tea Company		-1.130.1213.0215.315.2220.9114.13
Warren Tea		-0.48-2.1921.158.25-14.09-3.24-12.87
Diana Tea Company		9.55-0.42-5.17-4.59-12.411.962.39
Tyroon Tea Company		6.495.47-4.10-9.09-17.601.843.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company has declined 30.99% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
589.1489.56
1088.5589.34
2089.4189.53
5090.6790.49
10090.5892.66
200100.1497.9

Source: Dion Global

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.31%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:51 PM IST ISTGillanders Arbuthnot - Financial Results For Quarter And Three Months Ended 30Th June, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 06:42 PM IST ISTGillanders Arbuthnot - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 28, 2026, 05:52 AM IST ISTGillanders Arbuthnot - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated F
Jul 06, 2026, 04:03 PM IST ISTGillanders Arbuthnot - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTGillanders Arbuthnot - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/02/1935 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1935PLC008194 and registration number is 008194. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of tea. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 396.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. A K Kothari
    Chairman
  • Mr. Mahesh Sodhani
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. P D Kothari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. A Baheti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. C R Prayag
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Ashok
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Share Price

What is the share price of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company is ₹92.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company?

The Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company?

The market cap of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company is ₹196.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company are ₹96.00 and ₹88.77.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company is ₹141.50 and 52-week low of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company is ₹76.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company has shown returns of 6.52% over the past day, 1.17% for the past month, -14.1% over 3 months, -30.99% over 1 year, 9.65% across 3 years, and 12.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company are 20.81 and 0.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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