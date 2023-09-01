Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/02/1935 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1935PLC008194 and registration number is 008194. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of tea. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 368.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd. is ₹158.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd. is 70.51 and PB ratio of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd. is 0.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd. is ₹74.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd. is ₹87.70 and 52-week low of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd. is ₹57.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.