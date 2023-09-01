Follow Us

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd. Share Price

GILLANDERS ARBUTHNOT & COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹74.25 Closed
2.271.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹72.30₹76.50
₹74.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹57.20₹87.70
₹74.25
Open Price
₹73.10
Prev. Close
₹72.60
Volume
52,828

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R176.13
  • R278.42
  • R380.33
  • Pivot
    74.22
  • S171.93
  • S270.02
  • S367.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 562.4671.96
  • 1062.371.23
  • 2063.4970.82
  • 5068.5670.24
  • 10065.2469.61
  • 20067.5669

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.270.9610.3113.79-4.34149.4922.27
6.88-0.1033.9773.8525.12224.6110.88
-3.1414.5212.9621.2789.52689.44295.48
-0.08-1.024.168.53-7.2675.74142.66
-9.86-14.81-11.45-19.93-37.77-5.32-44.45
9.2520.1326.7718.76-23.04161.6417.30
0.634.5515.8615.8615.8615.8615.86
1.2711.39-6.68-46.12-84.231,02,983.3368,622.22
2.046.5119.0924.75-16.0667.52-28.27
5.904.111.53-14.15-30.583,032.731,130.71
-6.12-28.13-69.13-69.13-78.50228.57-89.80
-0.56-0.56-26.64-40.33-76.42-91.73-91.73
4.4812.6016.342.192.9493.55-26.19
00-31.03-61.54-71.83-52.38-99.04
2.05-3.15-7.73-11.13-35.11216.1924.89
-5.591.45-13.4311.6244.12135.5857.14
-2.22-4.35-10.24-21.67-59.5531.2744.77
1.755.453.948.21-43.0351.8354.26
1.78-4.083.360.76-17.70102.0255.04
011.118.70-27.54-25.3738.89-76.64

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd.

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/02/1935 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1935PLC008194 and registration number is 008194. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of tea. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 368.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arun Kumar Kothari
    Chairman
  • Mr. Mahesh Sodhani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manoj Sodhani
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. N Pachisia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Prabhawati Devi Kothari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arvind Baheti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Charudatta Raghvendra Prayag
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kothaneth Ashok
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd. is ₹158.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd. is 70.51 and PB ratio of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd. is 0.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd. is ₹74.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd. is ₹87.70 and 52-week low of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd. is ₹57.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

