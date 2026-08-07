What is the share price of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company is ₹92.26 as on .

What kind of stock is Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company? The Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company? The market cap of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company is ₹196.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company are ₹96.00 and ₹88.77.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company is ₹141.50 and 52-week low of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company is ₹76.10 as on .

How has the Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company has shown returns of 6.52% over the past day, 1.17% for the past month, -14.1% over 3 months, -30.99% over 1 year, 9.65% across 3 years, and 12.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company are 20.81 and 0.76 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global