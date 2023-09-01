What is the Market Cap of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd.? The market cap of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd. is ₹158.47 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd.? P/E ratio of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd. is 70.51 and PB ratio of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd. is 0.59 as on .

What is the share price of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd. is ₹74.25 as on .