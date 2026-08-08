Here's the live share price of McLeod Russel (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|McLeod Russel (India)
|-6.01
|-9.43
|-18.97
|6.23
|33.59
|37.07
|10.09
|Tata Consumer Products
|-0.07
|-3.81
|-6.11
|-7.29
|2.77
|9.35
|7.41
|CCL Products India
|-2.37
|-5.36
|-6.56
|10.51
|31.02
|22.56
|22.05
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|0.57
|-1.58
|-3.61
|-15.96
|-19.84
|13.09
|4.75
|Andrew Yule & Company
|-0.43
|8.33
|3.17
|24.67
|1.54
|2.16
|-0.22
|Goodricke Group
|1.34
|-0.88
|0.08
|12.53
|-16.72
|0.67
|-8.47
|Jay Shree Tea & Industries
|7.49
|2.43
|-10.39
|-0.34
|-21.70
|-0.25
|-6.47
|Rossell India
|-0.30
|0.88
|-2.73
|23.00
|-14.99
|-49.30
|-20.34
|Neelamalai Agro Industries
|3.08
|2.90
|-3.33
|-3.52
|-9.14
|-3.03
|3.62
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company
|2.63
|1.17
|-14.10
|1.38
|-30.99
|9.65
|12.43
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|0.92
|-4.38
|-11.33
|-9.45
|-30.84
|-14.49
|-16.80
|Bengal Tea and Fabrics
|2.72
|5.08
|-10.16
|-5.13
|6.32
|22.99
|12.24
|B&A
|-0.41
|19.09
|2.51
|1.11
|-7.78
|9.90
|10.99
|Norben Tea & Exports
|-3.05
|-9.70
|-2.93
|-24.72
|72.95
|102.91
|48.64
|James Warren Tea
|1.24
|-3.32
|-12.36
|-16.07
|-27.21
|3.07
|2.91
|Shri Vasuprada Plantations
|1.75
|-0.10
|-1.26
|-6.05
|-12.33
|12.35
|1.14
|Terai Tea Company
|-1.13
|0.12
|13.02
|15.31
|5.22
|20.91
|14.13
|Warren Tea
|-0.48
|-2.19
|21.15
|8.25
|-14.09
|-3.24
|-12.87
|Diana Tea Company
|9.55
|-0.42
|-5.17
|-4.59
|-12.41
|1.96
|2.39
|Tyroon Tea Company
|6.49
|5.47
|-4.10
|-9.09
|-17.60
|1.84
|3.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, McLeod Russel (India) has gained 33.59% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, McLeod Russel (India) has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|51.93
|50.9
|10
|52.91
|51.87
|20
|53.74
|53.56
|50
|61.55
|56.36
|100
|54.67
|55.26
|200
|51.99
|51.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, McLeod Russel (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.54%, FII holding fell to 1.49%, and public shareholding moved up to 91.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|McLeod Russel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Restructuring
|Jul 21, 2026, 06:46 PM IST IST
|McLeod Russel - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:13 PM IST IST
|McLeod Russel - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|McLeod Russel - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|McLeod Russel - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
McLeod Russel (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1998 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1998PLC087076 and registration number is 087076. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of tea. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 974.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for McLeod Russel (India) is ₹49.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The McLeod Russel (India) is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of McLeod Russel (India) is ₹512.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of McLeod Russel (India) are ₹49.08 and ₹46.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which McLeod Russel (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of McLeod Russel (India) is ₹78.28 and 52-week low of McLeod Russel (India) is ₹28.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The McLeod Russel (India) has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, -9.43% for the past month, -18.97% over 3 months, 33.59% over 1 year, 37.07% across 3 years, and 10.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of McLeod Russel (India) are -4.15 and -10.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global