What is the Market Cap of McLeod Russel (India) Ltd.? The market cap of McLeod Russel (India) Ltd. is ₹259.05 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of McLeod Russel (India) Ltd.? P/E ratio of McLeod Russel (India) Ltd. is -0.24 and PB ratio of McLeod Russel (India) Ltd. is 0.63 as on .

What is the share price of McLeod Russel (India) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for McLeod Russel (India) Ltd. is ₹24.80 as on .