Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
McLeod Russel (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1998 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1998PLC087076 and registration number is 087076. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of tea, coffee & cocoa. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1108.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of McLeod Russel (India) Ltd. is ₹259.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of McLeod Russel (India) Ltd. is -0.24 and PB ratio of McLeod Russel (India) Ltd. is 0.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for McLeod Russel (India) Ltd. is ₹24.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which McLeod Russel (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of McLeod Russel (India) Ltd. is ₹41.40 and 52-week low of McLeod Russel (India) Ltd. is ₹16.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.