MCLEOD RUSSEL (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Plantations - Tea & Coffee | Smallcap | NSE
₹24.80 Closed
-0.4-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

McLeod Russel (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.30₹25.90
₹24.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.30₹41.40
₹24.80
Open Price
₹25.20
Prev. Close
₹24.90
Volume
26,24,621

McLeod Russel (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R126.1
  • R227.3
  • R328.7
  • Pivot
    24.7
  • S123.5
  • S222.1
  • S320.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 528.6423.16
  • 1028.4821.96
  • 2028.4520.81
  • 5026.8719.9
  • 10024.0320.1
  • 20024.5821.29

McLeod Russel (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.1835.6928.3531.051.6312.67-83.75
1.41-1.466.3818.040.7053.92256.68
-0.33-1.84-4.937.6026.21140.27107.76
-1.07-12.402.5511.438.21-26.23-47.78
2.72-0.309.1020.194.73131.09115.99
13.2510.4978.3987.8881.53303.49465.40
-1.265.1921.0225.4624.60-4.37-4.37
1.7810.0810.4512.96-3.1445.40-3.24
4.291.718.085.081.3338.546.08
0.91-7.929.3312.54-0.6060.03-3.51
14.4917.6329.0126.3211.2510.12-21.97
5.964.0319.7211.416.5324.1427.83
6.8814.3420.4815.01-0.66134.2516.83
3.310.65-0.64-9.8311.43-47.12-22.00

McLeod Russel (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

McLeod Russel (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About McLeod Russel (India) Ltd.

McLeod Russel (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1998 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1998PLC087076 and registration number is 087076. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of tea, coffee & cocoa. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1108.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Aditya Khaitan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Azam Monem
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Amritanshu Khaitan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Suman Bhowmik
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Arundhuti Dhar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raj Vardhan
    Independent Director

FAQs on McLeod Russel (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of McLeod Russel (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of McLeod Russel (India) Ltd. is ₹259.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of McLeod Russel (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of McLeod Russel (India) Ltd. is -0.24 and PB ratio of McLeod Russel (India) Ltd. is 0.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of McLeod Russel (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for McLeod Russel (India) Ltd. is ₹24.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of McLeod Russel (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which McLeod Russel (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of McLeod Russel (India) Ltd. is ₹41.40 and 52-week low of McLeod Russel (India) Ltd. is ₹16.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

