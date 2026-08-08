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McLeod Russel (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

MCLEOD RUSSEL (INDIA)

Williamson Magor Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Tea / Coffee

Here's the live share price of McLeod Russel (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹49.08 Closed
4.98₹ 2.33
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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McLeod Russel (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹46.00₹49.08
₹49.08
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.70₹78.28
₹49.08
Open Price
₹46.50
Prev. Close
₹46.75
Volume
21,653

Source: Dion Global

McLeod Russel (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
McLeod Russel (India)		-6.01-9.43-18.976.2333.5937.0710.09
Tata Consumer Products		-0.07-3.81-6.11-7.292.779.357.41
CCL Products India		-2.37-5.36-6.5610.5131.0222.5622.05
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		0.57-1.58-3.61-15.96-19.8413.094.75
Andrew Yule & Company		-0.438.333.1724.671.542.16-0.22
Goodricke Group		1.34-0.880.0812.53-16.720.67-8.47
Jay Shree Tea & Industries		7.492.43-10.39-0.34-21.70-0.25-6.47
Rossell India		-0.300.88-2.7323.00-14.99-49.30-20.34
Neelamalai Agro Industries		3.082.90-3.33-3.52-9.14-3.033.62
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company		2.631.17-14.101.38-30.999.6512.43
Dhunseri Tea & Industries		0.92-4.38-11.33-9.45-30.84-14.49-16.80
Bengal Tea and Fabrics		2.725.08-10.16-5.136.3222.9912.24
B&A		-0.4119.092.511.11-7.789.9010.99
Norben Tea & Exports		-3.05-9.70-2.93-24.7272.95102.9148.64
James Warren Tea		1.24-3.32-12.36-16.07-27.213.072.91
Shri Vasuprada Plantations		1.75-0.10-1.26-6.05-12.3312.351.14
Terai Tea Company		-1.130.1213.0215.315.2220.9114.13
Warren Tea		-0.48-2.1921.158.25-14.09-3.24-12.87
Diana Tea Company		9.55-0.42-5.17-4.59-12.411.962.39
Tyroon Tea Company		6.495.47-4.10-9.09-17.601.843.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, McLeod Russel (India) has gained 33.59% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, McLeod Russel (India) has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).

McLeod Russel (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

McLeod Russel (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
551.9350.9
1052.9151.87
2053.7453.56
5061.5556.36
10054.6755.26
20051.9951.5

Source: Dion Global

McLeod Russel (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, McLeod Russel (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.54%, FII holding fell to 1.49%, and public shareholding moved up to 91.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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McLeod Russel (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTMcLeod Russel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Restructuring
Jul 21, 2026, 06:46 PM IST ISTMcLeod Russel - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015
Jul 17, 2026, 09:13 PM IST ISTMcLeod Russel - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015
Jul 15, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTMcLeod Russel - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015
Jul 14, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTMcLeod Russel - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About McLeod Russel (India)

McLeod Russel (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1998 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1998PLC087076 and registration number is 087076. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of tea. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 974.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Aditya Khaitan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Amritanshu Khaitan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rupanjana De
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Indrajit Sengupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amar Nath Dhar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Ginodia
    Independent Director

FAQs on McLeod Russel (India) Share Price

What is the share price of McLeod Russel (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for McLeod Russel (India) is ₹49.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is McLeod Russel (India)?

The McLeod Russel (India) is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of McLeod Russel (India)?

The market cap of McLeod Russel (India) is ₹512.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of McLeod Russel (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of McLeod Russel (India) are ₹49.08 and ₹46.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of McLeod Russel (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which McLeod Russel (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of McLeod Russel (India) is ₹78.28 and 52-week low of McLeod Russel (India) is ₹28.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the McLeod Russel (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The McLeod Russel (India) has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, -9.43% for the past month, -18.97% over 3 months, 33.59% over 1 year, 37.07% across 3 years, and 10.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of McLeod Russel (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of McLeod Russel (India) are -4.15 and -10.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

McLeod Russel (India) News

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