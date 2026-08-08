What is the share price of McLeod Russel (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for McLeod Russel (India) is ₹49.08 as on .

What kind of stock is McLeod Russel (India)? The McLeod Russel (India) is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of McLeod Russel (India)? The market cap of McLeod Russel (India) is ₹512.67 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of McLeod Russel (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of McLeod Russel (India) are ₹49.08 and ₹46.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of McLeod Russel (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which McLeod Russel (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of McLeod Russel (India) is ₹78.28 and 52-week low of McLeod Russel (India) is ₹28.70 as on .

How has the McLeod Russel (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The McLeod Russel (India) has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, -9.43% for the past month, -18.97% over 3 months, 33.59% over 1 year, 37.07% across 3 years, and 10.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of McLeod Russel (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of McLeod Russel (India) are -4.15 and -10.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global