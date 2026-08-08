Here's the live share price of Norben Tea & Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Norben Tea & Exports
|-3.05
|-9.70
|-2.93
|-24.72
|72.95
|102.91
|48.64
|Tata Consumer Products
|-0.07
|-3.81
|-6.11
|-7.29
|2.77
|9.35
|7.41
|CCL Products India
|-2.37
|-5.36
|-6.56
|10.51
|31.02
|22.56
|22.05
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|0.57
|-1.58
|-3.61
|-15.96
|-19.84
|13.09
|4.75
|Andrew Yule & Company
|-0.43
|8.33
|3.17
|24.67
|1.54
|2.16
|-0.22
|McLeod Russel (India)
|-6.01
|-9.43
|-18.97
|6.23
|33.59
|37.07
|10.09
|Goodricke Group
|1.34
|-0.88
|0.08
|12.53
|-16.72
|0.67
|-8.47
|Jay Shree Tea & Industries
|7.49
|2.43
|-10.39
|-0.34
|-21.70
|-0.25
|-6.47
|Rossell India
|-0.30
|0.88
|-2.73
|23.00
|-14.99
|-49.30
|-20.34
|Neelamalai Agro Industries
|3.08
|2.90
|-3.33
|-3.52
|-9.14
|-3.03
|3.62
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company
|2.63
|1.17
|-14.10
|1.38
|-30.99
|9.65
|12.43
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|0.92
|-4.38
|-11.33
|-9.45
|-30.84
|-14.49
|-16.80
|Bengal Tea and Fabrics
|2.72
|5.08
|-10.16
|-5.13
|6.32
|22.99
|12.24
|B&A
|-0.41
|19.09
|2.51
|1.11
|-7.78
|9.90
|10.99
|James Warren Tea
|1.24
|-3.32
|-12.36
|-16.07
|-27.21
|3.07
|2.91
|Shri Vasuprada Plantations
|1.75
|-0.10
|-1.26
|-6.05
|-12.33
|12.35
|1.14
|Terai Tea Company
|-1.13
|0.12
|13.02
|15.31
|5.22
|20.91
|14.13
|Warren Tea
|-0.48
|-2.19
|21.15
|8.25
|-14.09
|-3.24
|-12.87
|Diana Tea Company
|9.55
|-0.42
|-5.17
|-4.59
|-12.41
|1.96
|2.39
|Tyroon Tea Company
|6.49
|5.47
|-4.10
|-9.09
|-17.60
|1.84
|3.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Norben Tea & Exports has gained 72.95% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Norben Tea & Exports has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|68.62
|66.83
|10
|68.14
|67.63
|20
|69.38
|68.75
|50
|73.76
|71.78
|100
|78.42
|73.72
|200
|72.88
|69.26
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Norben Tea & Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.09%, FII holding rose to 0.09%, and public shareholding moved down to 60.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Norben Tea & Exp - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Statement Of Standalone Unaudited Financial Re
|Jul 13, 2026, 06:13 AM IST IST
|Norben Tea & Exp - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 04, 2026, 08:18 PM IST IST
|Norben Tea & Exp - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 04, 2026, 12:06 AM IST IST
|Norben Tea & Exp - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jun 11, 2026, 07:40 PM IST IST
|Norben Tea & Exp - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Newspaper Publication.
Source: Dion Global
Norben Tea & Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132WB1990PLC048991 and registration number is 048991. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Tea & Coffee. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Norben Tea & Exports is ₹63.99 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Norben Tea & Exports is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Norben Tea & Exports is ₹99.47 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Norben Tea & Exports are ₹64.00 and ₹63.99.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Norben Tea & Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Norben Tea & Exports is ₹99.51 and 52-week low of Norben Tea & Exports is ₹34.60 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Norben Tea & Exports has shown returns of -0.5% over the past day, -9.7% for the past month, -2.93% over 3 months, 72.95% over 1 year, 102.91% across 3 years, and 48.64% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Norben Tea & Exports are -338.57 and 5.29 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global