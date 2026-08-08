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Norben Tea & Exports Share Price

NSE
BSE

NORBEN TEA & EXPORTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Tea / Coffee

Here's the live share price of Norben Tea & Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹63.99 Closed
-0.50₹ -0.32
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Norben Tea & Exports Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹63.99₹64.00
₹63.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.60₹99.51
₹63.99
Open Price
₹64.00
Prev. Close
₹64.31
Volume
100

Source: Dion Global

Norben Tea & Exports Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Norben Tea & Exports		-3.05-9.70-2.93-24.7272.95102.9148.64
Tata Consumer Products		-0.07-3.81-6.11-7.292.779.357.41
CCL Products India		-2.37-5.36-6.5610.5131.0222.5622.05
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		0.57-1.58-3.61-15.96-19.8413.094.75
Andrew Yule & Company		-0.438.333.1724.671.542.16-0.22
McLeod Russel (India)		-6.01-9.43-18.976.2333.5937.0710.09
Goodricke Group		1.34-0.880.0812.53-16.720.67-8.47
Jay Shree Tea & Industries		7.492.43-10.39-0.34-21.70-0.25-6.47
Rossell India		-0.300.88-2.7323.00-14.99-49.30-20.34
Neelamalai Agro Industries		3.082.90-3.33-3.52-9.14-3.033.62
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company		2.631.17-14.101.38-30.999.6512.43
Dhunseri Tea & Industries		0.92-4.38-11.33-9.45-30.84-14.49-16.80
Bengal Tea and Fabrics		2.725.08-10.16-5.136.3222.9912.24
B&A		-0.4119.092.511.11-7.789.9010.99
James Warren Tea		1.24-3.32-12.36-16.07-27.213.072.91
Shri Vasuprada Plantations		1.75-0.10-1.26-6.05-12.3312.351.14
Terai Tea Company		-1.130.1213.0215.315.2220.9114.13
Warren Tea		-0.48-2.1921.158.25-14.09-3.24-12.87
Diana Tea Company		9.55-0.42-5.17-4.59-12.411.962.39
Tyroon Tea Company		6.495.47-4.10-9.09-17.601.843.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Norben Tea & Exports has gained 72.95% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Norben Tea & Exports has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).

Norben Tea & Exports Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Norben Tea & Exports Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
568.6266.83
1068.1467.63
2069.3868.75
5073.7671.78
10078.4273.72
20072.8869.26

Source: Dion Global

Norben Tea & Exports Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Norben Tea & Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.09%, FII holding rose to 0.09%, and public shareholding moved down to 60.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Norben Tea & Exports Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTNorben Tea & Exp - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Statement Of Standalone Unaudited Financial Re
Jul 13, 2026, 06:13 AM IST ISTNorben Tea & Exp - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 04, 2026, 08:18 PM IST ISTNorben Tea & Exp - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 04, 2026, 12:06 AM IST ISTNorben Tea & Exp - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jun 11, 2026, 07:40 PM IST ISTNorben Tea & Exp - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Newspaper Publication.

Source: Dion Global

About Norben Tea & Exports

Norben Tea & Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132WB1990PLC048991 and registration number is 048991. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Tea & Coffee. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Daga
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Balkrishan Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rashmi Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Komal Bhotika
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Tiwari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Vardhan Bagree
    Independent Director

FAQs on Norben Tea & Exports Share Price

What is the share price of Norben Tea & Exports?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Norben Tea & Exports is ₹63.99 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Norben Tea & Exports?

The Norben Tea & Exports is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Norben Tea & Exports?

The market cap of Norben Tea & Exports is ₹99.47 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Norben Tea & Exports?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Norben Tea & Exports are ₹64.00 and ₹63.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Norben Tea & Exports?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Norben Tea & Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Norben Tea & Exports is ₹99.51 and 52-week low of Norben Tea & Exports is ₹34.60 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Norben Tea & Exports performed historically in terms of returns?

The Norben Tea & Exports has shown returns of -0.5% over the past day, -9.7% for the past month, -2.93% over 3 months, 72.95% over 1 year, 102.91% across 3 years, and 48.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Norben Tea & Exports?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Norben Tea & Exports are -338.57 and 5.29 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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