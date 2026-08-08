What is the share price of Norben Tea & Exports? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Norben Tea & Exports is ₹63.99 as on .

What kind of stock is Norben Tea & Exports? The Norben Tea & Exports is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Norben Tea & Exports? The market cap of Norben Tea & Exports is ₹99.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Norben Tea & Exports? Today’s highest and lowest price of Norben Tea & Exports are ₹64.00 and ₹63.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Norben Tea & Exports? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Norben Tea & Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Norben Tea & Exports is ₹99.51 and 52-week low of Norben Tea & Exports is ₹34.60 as on .

How has the Norben Tea & Exports performed historically in terms of returns? The Norben Tea & Exports has shown returns of -0.5% over the past day, -9.7% for the past month, -2.93% over 3 months, 72.95% over 1 year, 102.91% across 3 years, and 48.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Norben Tea & Exports? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Norben Tea & Exports are -338.57 and 5.29 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global