MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Norben Tea & Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132WB1990PLC048991 and registration number is 048991. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plantations - Tea & Coffee. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Norben Tea & Exports Ltd. is ₹9.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Norben Tea & Exports Ltd. is -146.23 and PB ratio of Norben Tea & Exports Ltd. is 0.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Norben Tea & Exports Ltd. is ₹7.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Norben Tea & Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Norben Tea & Exports Ltd. is ₹15.50 and 52-week low of Norben Tea & Exports Ltd. is ₹6.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.