Norben Tea & Exports Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NORBEN TEA & EXPORTS LTD.

Sector : Plantations - Tea & Coffee | Smallcap | NSE
₹7.75 Closed
-1.27-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Norben Tea & Exports Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.55₹7.85
₹7.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.40₹15.50
₹7.75
Open Price
₹7.85
Prev. Close
₹7.85
Volume
6,236

Norben Tea & Exports Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.92
  • R28.03
  • R38.22
  • Pivot
    7.73
  • S17.62
  • S27.43
  • S37.32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.967.74
  • 106.997.72
  • 206.967.76
  • 507.097.85
  • 1006.657.99
  • 2007.348.01

Norben Tea & Exports Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.310.65-0.64-9.8311.43-47.12-22.00
1.41-1.466.3818.040.7053.92256.68
-0.33-1.84-4.937.6026.21140.27107.76
-1.07-12.402.5511.438.21-26.23-47.78
2.72-0.309.1020.194.73131.09115.99
13.2510.4978.3987.8881.53303.49465.40
-1.265.1921.0225.4624.60-4.37-4.37
1.7810.0810.4512.96-3.1445.40-3.24
13.1835.6928.3531.051.6312.67-83.75
4.291.718.085.081.3338.546.08
0.91-7.929.3312.54-0.6060.03-3.51
14.4917.6329.0126.3211.2510.12-21.97
5.964.0319.7211.416.5324.1427.83
6.8814.3420.4815.01-0.66134.2516.83

Norben Tea & Exports Ltd. Share Holdings

Norben Tea & Exports Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Norben Tea & Exports Ltd.

Norben Tea & Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132WB1990PLC048991 and registration number is 048991. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plantations - Tea & Coffee. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Daga
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Swati Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ranjan Kumar Jhalaria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Balkrishan Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Tiwari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Tanusree Chatterjee
    Independent Director

FAQs on Norben Tea & Exports Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Norben Tea & Exports Ltd.?

The market cap of Norben Tea & Exports Ltd. is ₹9.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Norben Tea & Exports Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Norben Tea & Exports Ltd. is -146.23 and PB ratio of Norben Tea & Exports Ltd. is 0.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Norben Tea & Exports Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Norben Tea & Exports Ltd. is ₹7.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Norben Tea & Exports Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Norben Tea & Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Norben Tea & Exports Ltd. is ₹15.50 and 52-week low of Norben Tea & Exports Ltd. is ₹6.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

