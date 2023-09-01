What is the Market Cap of Norben Tea & Exports Ltd.? The market cap of Norben Tea & Exports Ltd. is ₹9.11 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Norben Tea & Exports Ltd.? P/E ratio of Norben Tea & Exports Ltd. is -146.23 and PB ratio of Norben Tea & Exports Ltd. is 0.61 as on .

What is the share price of Norben Tea & Exports Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Norben Tea & Exports Ltd. is ₹7.75 as on .