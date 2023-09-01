Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.59
|6.11
|7.71
|3.81
|-4.14
|-9.68
|-26.01
|1.42
|-1.44
|6.44
|18.01
|0.63
|53.83
|256.42
|-0.60
|-2.17
|-5.17
|7.23
|25.97
|139.29
|106.86
|-1.50
|-12.69
|2.14
|11.16
|7.68
|-26.37
|-48.00
|2.89
|-0.18
|9.17
|20.14
|4.78
|130.94
|115.58
|13.57
|10.67
|78.39
|88.65
|81.35
|305.07
|470.04
|-1.19
|5.15
|20.97
|25.41
|24.56
|92.40
|5.15
|-2.57
|8.46
|11.61
|3.71
|-10.58
|-31.27
|-40.18
|1.71
|10.16
|10.89
|12.34
|-3.23
|45.59
|-3.71
|13.10
|36.50
|28.73
|31.38
|1.51
|10.53
|-83.76
|3.85
|0.90
|7.63
|4.87
|0.54
|38.10
|5.52
|1.05
|-2.60
|0.07
|-2.63
|-13.77
|260.29
|166.25
|-8.22
|-12.19
|-44.44
|3.87
|72.58
|225.33
|108.23
|-1.18
|2.73
|2.19
|7.68
|7.11
|116.05
|108.02
|8.66
|9.06
|15.84
|11.48
|0.37
|72.05
|28.19
|0.55
|-1.68
|-1.37
|-20.91
|-27.81
|1.19
|-49.60
|-2.76
|-3.91
|-1.21
|3.06
|11.09
|91.90
|69.29
|0.76
|14.67
|17.62
|4.21
|-5.86
|132.66
|24.12
|0.83
|0.18
|4.37
|2.23
|-7.98
|143.03
|31.14
|3.73
|10.98
|3.51
|-9.61
|4.14
|261.17
|129.91
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Preferential issue
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/08/1900 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132WB1900PLC000292 and registration number is 000292. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of tea. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 112.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd. is ₹64.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd. is -6.84 and PB ratio of Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd. is 0.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd. is ₹77.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd. is ₹98.90 and 52-week low of Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd. is ₹68.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.