Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd. Share Price

SHRI VASUPRADA PLANTATIONS LTD.

Sector : Plantations - Tea & Coffee | Smallcap | BSE
₹77.65 Closed
3.522.64
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹77.65₹77.99
₹77.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹68.00₹98.90
₹77.65
Open Price
₹77.96
Prev. Close
₹75.01
Volume
133

Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R177.88
  • R278.1
  • R378.22
  • Pivot
    77.76
  • S177.54
  • S277.42
  • S377.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 585.0974.56
  • 1084.6474.11
  • 2083.0873.66
  • 5080.7273.35
  • 10080.6774
  • 20090.2476.36

Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.596.117.713.81-4.14-9.68-26.01
1.42-1.446.4418.010.6353.83256.42
-0.60-2.17-5.177.2325.97139.29106.86
-1.50-12.692.1411.167.68-26.37-48.00
2.89-0.189.1720.144.78130.94115.58
13.5710.6778.3988.6581.35305.07470.04
-1.195.1520.9725.4124.5692.405.15
-2.578.4611.613.71-10.58-31.27-40.18
1.7110.1610.8912.34-3.2345.59-3.71
13.1036.5028.7331.381.5110.53-83.76
3.850.907.634.870.5438.105.52
1.05-2.600.07-2.63-13.77260.29166.25
-8.22-12.19-44.443.8772.58225.33108.23
-1.182.732.197.687.11116.05108.02
8.669.0615.8411.480.3772.0528.19
0.55-1.68-1.37-20.91-27.811.19-49.60
-2.76-3.91-1.213.0611.0991.9069.29
0.7614.6717.624.21-5.86132.6624.12
0.830.184.372.23-7.98143.0331.14
3.7310.983.51-9.614.14261.17129.91

Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd. Share Holdings

Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Preferential issue
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares

About Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd.

Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/08/1900 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132WB1900PLC000292 and registration number is 000292. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of tea. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 112.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hemant Bangur
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mrs. Vinita Bangur
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Navratan Bhairuratan Damani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. M K Daga
    Independent Director
  • Mr. J K Surana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Komal Bhotika
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Vardhan Bagree
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Indrajit Roy
    Executive Director

FAQs on Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd.?

The market cap of Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd. is ₹64.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd. is -6.84 and PB ratio of Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd. is 0.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd. is ₹77.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd. is ₹98.90 and 52-week low of Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd. is ₹68.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

