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Shri Vasuprada Plantations Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHRI VASUPRADA PLANTATIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Tea / Coffee

Here's the live share price of Shri Vasuprada Plantations along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹101.70 Closed
-3.60₹ -3.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shri Vasuprada Plantations Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹101.70₹105.49
₹101.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹85.55₹133.10
₹101.70
Open Price
₹104.99
Prev. Close
₹105.50
Volume
258

Source: Dion Global

Shri Vasuprada Plantations Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shri Vasuprada Plantations		1.75-0.10-1.26-6.05-12.3312.351.14
Tata Consumer Products		-0.07-3.81-6.11-7.292.779.357.41
CCL Products India		-2.37-5.36-6.5610.5131.0222.5622.05
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		0.57-1.58-3.61-15.96-19.8413.094.75
Andrew Yule & Company		-0.438.333.1724.671.542.16-0.22
McLeod Russel (India)		-6.01-9.43-18.976.2333.5937.0710.09
Goodricke Group		1.34-0.880.0812.53-16.720.67-8.47
Jay Shree Tea & Industries		7.492.43-10.39-0.34-21.70-0.25-6.47
Rossell India		-0.300.88-2.7323.00-14.99-49.30-20.34
Neelamalai Agro Industries		3.082.90-3.33-3.52-9.14-3.033.62
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company		2.631.17-14.101.38-30.999.6512.43
Dhunseri Tea & Industries		0.92-4.38-11.33-9.45-30.84-14.49-16.80
Bengal Tea and Fabrics		2.725.08-10.16-5.136.3222.9912.24
B&A		-0.4119.092.511.11-7.789.9010.99
Norben Tea & Exports		-3.05-9.70-2.93-24.7272.95102.9148.64
James Warren Tea		1.24-3.32-12.36-16.07-27.213.072.91
Terai Tea Company		-1.130.1213.0215.315.2220.9114.13
Warren Tea		-0.48-2.1921.158.25-14.09-3.24-12.87
Diana Tea Company		9.55-0.42-5.17-4.59-12.411.962.39
Tyroon Tea Company		6.495.47-4.10-9.09-17.601.843.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shri Vasuprada Plantations has declined 12.33% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Shri Vasuprada Plantations has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).

Shri Vasuprada Plantations Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shri Vasuprada Plantations Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5103102.18
10103.12102.32
20100.75101.75
50100.47100.97
100100.96102.15
200106.91105.24

Source: Dion Global

Shri Vasuprada Plantations Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shri Vasuprada Plantations remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.29%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shri Vasuprada Plantations Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTShri Vasuprada Plant - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 20
Aug 06, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTShri Vasuprada Plant - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 06, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTShri Vasuprada Plant - Notice Of Annual General Meeting
Aug 05, 2026, 09:22 PM IST ISTShri Vasuprada Plant - Compliances-Reg. 54 - Asset Cover details
Aug 05, 2026, 09:13 PM IST ISTShri Vasuprada Plant - Financial Results For June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Shri Vasuprada Plantations

Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/08/1900 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132WB1900PLC000292 and registration number is 000292. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of tea. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 133.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hemant Bangur
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Ms. Vinita Bangur
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Indrajit Roy
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Komal Bhotika
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Vardhan Bagree
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Kumar Bihani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shri Vasuprada Plantations Share Price

What is the share price of Shri Vasuprada Plantations?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Vasuprada Plantations is ₹101.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shri Vasuprada Plantations?

The Shri Vasuprada Plantations is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Vasuprada Plantations?

The market cap of Shri Vasuprada Plantations is ₹84.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shri Vasuprada Plantations?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shri Vasuprada Plantations are ₹105.49 and ₹101.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shri Vasuprada Plantations?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Vasuprada Plantations stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Vasuprada Plantations is ₹133.10 and 52-week low of Shri Vasuprada Plantations is ₹85.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shri Vasuprada Plantations performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shri Vasuprada Plantations has shown returns of -3.6% over the past day, -0.1% for the past month, -1.26% over 3 months, -12.33% over 1 year, 12.35% across 3 years, and 1.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shri Vasuprada Plantations?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shri Vasuprada Plantations are -21.21 and 0.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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