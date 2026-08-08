What is the share price of Shri Vasuprada Plantations? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Vasuprada Plantations is ₹101.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Shri Vasuprada Plantations? The Shri Vasuprada Plantations is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Vasuprada Plantations? The market cap of Shri Vasuprada Plantations is ₹84.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shri Vasuprada Plantations? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shri Vasuprada Plantations are ₹105.49 and ₹101.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shri Vasuprada Plantations? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Vasuprada Plantations stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Vasuprada Plantations is ₹133.10 and 52-week low of Shri Vasuprada Plantations is ₹85.55 as on .

How has the Shri Vasuprada Plantations performed historically in terms of returns? The Shri Vasuprada Plantations has shown returns of -3.6% over the past day, -0.1% for the past month, -1.26% over 3 months, -12.33% over 1 year, 12.35% across 3 years, and 1.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shri Vasuprada Plantations? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shri Vasuprada Plantations are -21.21 and 0.71 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global