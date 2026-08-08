Here's the live share price of Shri Vasuprada Plantations along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shri Vasuprada Plantations
|1.75
|-0.10
|-1.26
|-6.05
|-12.33
|12.35
|1.14
|Tata Consumer Products
|-0.07
|-3.81
|-6.11
|-7.29
|2.77
|9.35
|7.41
|CCL Products India
|-2.37
|-5.36
|-6.56
|10.51
|31.02
|22.56
|22.05
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|0.57
|-1.58
|-3.61
|-15.96
|-19.84
|13.09
|4.75
|Andrew Yule & Company
|-0.43
|8.33
|3.17
|24.67
|1.54
|2.16
|-0.22
|McLeod Russel (India)
|-6.01
|-9.43
|-18.97
|6.23
|33.59
|37.07
|10.09
|Goodricke Group
|1.34
|-0.88
|0.08
|12.53
|-16.72
|0.67
|-8.47
|Jay Shree Tea & Industries
|7.49
|2.43
|-10.39
|-0.34
|-21.70
|-0.25
|-6.47
|Rossell India
|-0.30
|0.88
|-2.73
|23.00
|-14.99
|-49.30
|-20.34
|Neelamalai Agro Industries
|3.08
|2.90
|-3.33
|-3.52
|-9.14
|-3.03
|3.62
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company
|2.63
|1.17
|-14.10
|1.38
|-30.99
|9.65
|12.43
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|0.92
|-4.38
|-11.33
|-9.45
|-30.84
|-14.49
|-16.80
|Bengal Tea and Fabrics
|2.72
|5.08
|-10.16
|-5.13
|6.32
|22.99
|12.24
|B&A
|-0.41
|19.09
|2.51
|1.11
|-7.78
|9.90
|10.99
|Norben Tea & Exports
|-3.05
|-9.70
|-2.93
|-24.72
|72.95
|102.91
|48.64
|James Warren Tea
|1.24
|-3.32
|-12.36
|-16.07
|-27.21
|3.07
|2.91
|Terai Tea Company
|-1.13
|0.12
|13.02
|15.31
|5.22
|20.91
|14.13
|Warren Tea
|-0.48
|-2.19
|21.15
|8.25
|-14.09
|-3.24
|-12.87
|Diana Tea Company
|9.55
|-0.42
|-5.17
|-4.59
|-12.41
|1.96
|2.39
|Tyroon Tea Company
|6.49
|5.47
|-4.10
|-9.09
|-17.60
|1.84
|3.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shri Vasuprada Plantations has declined 12.33% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Shri Vasuprada Plantations has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|103
|102.18
|10
|103.12
|102.32
|20
|100.75
|101.75
|50
|100.47
|100.97
|100
|100.96
|102.15
|200
|106.91
|105.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shri Vasuprada Plantations remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.29%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Shri Vasuprada Plant - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 20
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|Shri Vasuprada Plant - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|Shri Vasuprada Plant - Notice Of Annual General Meeting
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:22 PM IST IST
|Shri Vasuprada Plant - Compliances-Reg. 54 - Asset Cover details
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:13 PM IST IST
|Shri Vasuprada Plant - Financial Results For June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/08/1900 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132WB1900PLC000292 and registration number is 000292. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of tea. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 133.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Vasuprada Plantations is ₹101.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shri Vasuprada Plantations is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shri Vasuprada Plantations is ₹84.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shri Vasuprada Plantations are ₹105.49 and ₹101.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Vasuprada Plantations stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Vasuprada Plantations is ₹133.10 and 52-week low of Shri Vasuprada Plantations is ₹85.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shri Vasuprada Plantations has shown returns of -3.6% over the past day, -0.1% for the past month, -1.26% over 3 months, -12.33% over 1 year, 12.35% across 3 years, and 1.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shri Vasuprada Plantations are -21.21 and 0.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global