Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Terai Tea Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

TERAI TEA COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Tea / Coffee

Here's the live share price of Terai Tea Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹122.00 Closed
4.01₹ 4.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Terai Tea Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹120.00₹122.00
₹122.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹83.00₹143.70
₹122.00
Open Price
₹120.00
Prev. Close
₹117.30
Volume
1,000

Source: Dion Global

Terai Tea Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Terai Tea Company		-1.130.1213.0215.315.2220.9114.13
Tata Consumer Products		-0.07-3.81-6.11-7.292.779.357.41
CCL Products India		-2.37-5.36-6.5610.5131.0222.5622.05
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		0.57-1.58-3.61-15.96-19.8413.094.75
Andrew Yule & Company		-0.438.333.1724.671.542.16-0.22
McLeod Russel (India)		-6.01-9.43-18.976.2333.5937.0710.09
Goodricke Group		1.34-0.880.0812.53-16.720.67-8.47
Jay Shree Tea & Industries		7.492.43-10.39-0.34-21.70-0.25-6.47
Rossell India		-0.300.88-2.7323.00-14.99-49.30-20.34
Neelamalai Agro Industries		3.082.90-3.33-3.52-9.14-3.033.62
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company		2.631.17-14.101.38-30.999.6512.43
Dhunseri Tea & Industries		0.92-4.38-11.33-9.45-30.84-14.49-16.80
Bengal Tea and Fabrics		2.725.08-10.16-5.136.3222.9912.24
B&A		-0.4119.092.511.11-7.789.9010.99
Norben Tea & Exports		-3.05-9.70-2.93-24.7272.95102.9148.64
James Warren Tea		1.24-3.32-12.36-16.07-27.213.072.91
Shri Vasuprada Plantations		1.75-0.10-1.26-6.05-12.3312.351.14
Warren Tea		-0.48-2.1921.158.25-14.09-3.24-12.87
Diana Tea Company		9.55-0.42-5.17-4.59-12.411.962.39
Tyroon Tea Company		6.495.47-4.10-9.09-17.601.843.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Terai Tea Company has gained 5.22% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Terai Tea Company has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).

Terai Tea Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Terai Tea Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5119.2121.88
10118.91120.97
20120.95120.56
50117.08117.53
100109.66113.38
200105.76113.39

Source: Dion Global

Terai Tea Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Terai Tea Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Terai Tea Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 08:51 PM IST ISTTerai Tea Company - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And C
Jul 07, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTTerai Tea Company - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 11, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTTerai Tea Company - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
May 31, 2026, 02:08 AM IST ISTTerai Tea Company - Re-Appointment Of Cost Auditor.
May 31, 2026, 02:06 AM IST ISTTerai Tea Company - Re-Appointment Of Internal Auditor.

Source: Dion Global

About Terai Tea Company

Terai Tea Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1973 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51226WB1973PLC029009 and registration number is 029009. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and blending of tea including manufacture of instant tea. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 88.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ajit Kumar Agarwala
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shashikala Agarwala
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Kanodia
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Ratan Kumar Goel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhruv Bajoria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Debasis Chakrabarti
    Independent Director

FAQs on Terai Tea Company Share Price

What is the share price of Terai Tea Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Terai Tea Company is ₹122.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Terai Tea Company?

The Terai Tea Company is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Terai Tea Company?

The market cap of Terai Tea Company is ₹83.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Terai Tea Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Terai Tea Company are ₹122.00 and ₹120.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Terai Tea Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Terai Tea Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Terai Tea Company is ₹143.70 and 52-week low of Terai Tea Company is ₹83.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Terai Tea Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Terai Tea Company has shown returns of 4.01% over the past day, 0.12% for the past month, 13.02% over 3 months, 5.22% over 1 year, 20.91% across 3 years, and 14.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Terai Tea Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Terai Tea Company are 16.19 and 0.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Terai Tea Company News

More Terai Tea Company News
Market Pulse