MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Terai Tea Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1973 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51226WB1973PLC029009 and registration number is 029009. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and blending of tea including manufacture of instant tea. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Terai Tea Company Ltd. is ₹48.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Terai Tea Company Ltd. is 11.57 and PB ratio of Terai Tea Company Ltd. is 0.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Terai Tea Company Ltd. is ₹71.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Terai Tea Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Terai Tea Company Ltd. is ₹86.00 and 52-week low of Terai Tea Company Ltd. is ₹57.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.