Terai Tea Company Ltd. Share Price

TERAI TEA COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Plantations - Tea & Coffee | Smallcap | BSE
₹71.10 Closed
-5.2-3.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Terai Tea Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹71.10₹79.00
₹71.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹57.90₹86.00
₹71.10
Open Price
₹77.00
Prev. Close
₹75.00
Volume
756

Terai Tea Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R176.37
  • R281.63
  • R384.27
  • Pivot
    73.73
  • S168.47
  • S265.83
  • S360.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 565.4374.1
  • 106573.6
  • 2065.1972.94
  • 5064.9372.13
  • 10063.0271.47
  • 20066.6670.09

Terai Tea Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.76-3.91-1.213.0611.0991.9069.29
1.42-1.446.4418.010.6353.83256.42
-0.60-2.17-5.177.2325.97139.29106.86
-1.50-12.692.1411.167.68-26.37-48.00
2.89-0.189.1720.144.78130.94115.58
13.5710.6778.3988.6581.35305.07470.04
-1.195.1520.9725.4124.5692.405.15
-2.578.4611.613.71-10.58-31.27-40.18
1.7110.1610.8912.34-3.2345.59-3.71
13.1036.5028.7331.381.5110.53-83.76
3.850.907.634.870.5438.105.52
1.05-2.600.07-2.63-13.77260.29166.25
-8.22-12.19-44.443.8772.58225.33108.23
-1.182.732.197.687.11116.05108.02
8.669.0615.8411.480.3772.0528.19
8.596.117.713.81-4.14-9.68-26.01
0.55-1.68-1.37-20.91-27.811.19-49.60
0.7614.6717.624.21-5.86132.6624.12
0.830.184.372.23-7.98143.0331.14
3.7310.983.51-9.614.14261.17129.91

Terai Tea Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Terai Tea Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Terai Tea Company Ltd.

Terai Tea Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1973 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51226WB1973PLC029009 and registration number is 029009. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and blending of tea including manufacture of instant tea. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ajit Kumar Agarwala
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Milan Krisna Sarkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayantakumar Natwarlal Raja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemant Kumar Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shashikala Agarwala
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Kanodia
    Non Independent Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ratan Kumar Goel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhruv Bajoria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Terai Tea Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Terai Tea Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Terai Tea Company Ltd. is ₹48.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Terai Tea Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Terai Tea Company Ltd. is 11.57 and PB ratio of Terai Tea Company Ltd. is 0.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Terai Tea Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Terai Tea Company Ltd. is ₹71.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Terai Tea Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Terai Tea Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Terai Tea Company Ltd. is ₹86.00 and 52-week low of Terai Tea Company Ltd. is ₹57.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

