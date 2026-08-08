Here's the live share price of Terai Tea Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Terai Tea Company
|-1.13
|0.12
|13.02
|15.31
|5.22
|20.91
|14.13
|Tata Consumer Products
|-0.07
|-3.81
|-6.11
|-7.29
|2.77
|9.35
|7.41
|CCL Products India
|-2.37
|-5.36
|-6.56
|10.51
|31.02
|22.56
|22.05
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|0.57
|-1.58
|-3.61
|-15.96
|-19.84
|13.09
|4.75
|Andrew Yule & Company
|-0.43
|8.33
|3.17
|24.67
|1.54
|2.16
|-0.22
|McLeod Russel (India)
|-6.01
|-9.43
|-18.97
|6.23
|33.59
|37.07
|10.09
|Goodricke Group
|1.34
|-0.88
|0.08
|12.53
|-16.72
|0.67
|-8.47
|Jay Shree Tea & Industries
|7.49
|2.43
|-10.39
|-0.34
|-21.70
|-0.25
|-6.47
|Rossell India
|-0.30
|0.88
|-2.73
|23.00
|-14.99
|-49.30
|-20.34
|Neelamalai Agro Industries
|3.08
|2.90
|-3.33
|-3.52
|-9.14
|-3.03
|3.62
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company
|2.63
|1.17
|-14.10
|1.38
|-30.99
|9.65
|12.43
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|0.92
|-4.38
|-11.33
|-9.45
|-30.84
|-14.49
|-16.80
|Bengal Tea and Fabrics
|2.72
|5.08
|-10.16
|-5.13
|6.32
|22.99
|12.24
|B&A
|-0.41
|19.09
|2.51
|1.11
|-7.78
|9.90
|10.99
|Norben Tea & Exports
|-3.05
|-9.70
|-2.93
|-24.72
|72.95
|102.91
|48.64
|James Warren Tea
|1.24
|-3.32
|-12.36
|-16.07
|-27.21
|3.07
|2.91
|Shri Vasuprada Plantations
|1.75
|-0.10
|-1.26
|-6.05
|-12.33
|12.35
|1.14
|Warren Tea
|-0.48
|-2.19
|21.15
|8.25
|-14.09
|-3.24
|-12.87
|Diana Tea Company
|9.55
|-0.42
|-5.17
|-4.59
|-12.41
|1.96
|2.39
|Tyroon Tea Company
|6.49
|5.47
|-4.10
|-9.09
|-17.60
|1.84
|3.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Terai Tea Company has gained 5.22% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Terai Tea Company has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|119.2
|121.88
|10
|118.91
|120.97
|20
|120.95
|120.56
|50
|117.08
|117.53
|100
|109.66
|113.38
|200
|105.76
|113.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Terai Tea Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:51 PM IST IST
|Terai Tea Company - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And C
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|Terai Tea Company - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 11, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Terai Tea Company - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|May 31, 2026, 02:08 AM IST IST
|Terai Tea Company - Re-Appointment Of Cost Auditor.
|May 31, 2026, 02:06 AM IST IST
|Terai Tea Company - Re-Appointment Of Internal Auditor.
Source: Dion Global
Terai Tea Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1973 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51226WB1973PLC029009 and registration number is 029009. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and blending of tea including manufacture of instant tea. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 88.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Terai Tea Company is ₹122.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Terai Tea Company is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Terai Tea Company is ₹83.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Terai Tea Company are ₹122.00 and ₹120.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Terai Tea Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Terai Tea Company is ₹143.70 and 52-week low of Terai Tea Company is ₹83.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Terai Tea Company has shown returns of 4.01% over the past day, 0.12% for the past month, 13.02% over 3 months, 5.22% over 1 year, 20.91% across 3 years, and 14.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Terai Tea Company are 16.19 and 0.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global