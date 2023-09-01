What is the Market Cap of Terai Tea Company Ltd.? The market cap of Terai Tea Company Ltd. is ₹48.91 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Terai Tea Company Ltd.? P/E ratio of Terai Tea Company Ltd. is 11.57 and PB ratio of Terai Tea Company Ltd. is 0.6 as on .

What is the share price of Terai Tea Company Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Terai Tea Company Ltd. is ₹71.10 as on .