What is the share price of Terai Tea Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Terai Tea Company is ₹122.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Terai Tea Company? The Terai Tea Company is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Terai Tea Company? The market cap of Terai Tea Company is ₹83.93 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Terai Tea Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Terai Tea Company are ₹122.00 and ₹120.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Terai Tea Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Terai Tea Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Terai Tea Company is ₹143.70 and 52-week low of Terai Tea Company is ₹83.00 as on .

How has the Terai Tea Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Terai Tea Company has shown returns of 4.01% over the past day, 0.12% for the past month, 13.02% over 3 months, 5.22% over 1 year, 20.91% across 3 years, and 14.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Terai Tea Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Terai Tea Company are 16.19 and 0.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global