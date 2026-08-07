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Diana Tea Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

DIANA TEA COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Tea / Coffee

Here's the live share price of Diana Tea Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹26.39 Closed
5.31₹ 1.33
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Diana Tea Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.60₹26.39
₹26.39
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.75₹34.00
₹26.39
Open Price
₹25.74
Prev. Close
₹25.06
Volume
17,750

Source: Dion Global

Diana Tea Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Diana Tea Company		9.55-0.42-5.17-4.59-12.411.962.39
Tata Consumer Products		-0.07-3.81-6.11-7.292.779.357.41
CCL Products India		-2.37-5.36-6.5610.5131.0222.5622.05
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		0.57-1.58-3.61-15.96-19.8413.094.75
Andrew Yule & Company		-0.438.333.1724.671.542.16-0.22
McLeod Russel (India)		-6.01-9.43-18.976.2333.5937.0710.09
Goodricke Group		1.34-0.880.0812.53-16.720.67-8.47
Jay Shree Tea & Industries		7.492.43-10.39-0.34-21.70-0.25-6.47
Rossell India		-0.300.88-2.7323.00-14.99-49.30-20.34
Neelamalai Agro Industries		3.082.90-3.33-3.52-9.14-3.033.62
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company		2.631.17-14.101.38-30.999.6512.43
Dhunseri Tea & Industries		0.92-4.38-11.33-9.45-30.84-14.49-16.80
Bengal Tea and Fabrics		2.725.08-10.16-5.136.3222.9912.24
B&A		-0.4119.092.511.11-7.789.9010.99
Norben Tea & Exports		-3.05-9.70-2.93-24.7272.95102.9148.64
James Warren Tea		1.24-3.32-12.36-16.07-27.213.072.91
Shri Vasuprada Plantations		1.75-0.10-1.26-6.05-12.3312.351.14
Terai Tea Company		-1.130.1213.0215.315.2220.9114.13
Warren Tea		-0.48-2.1921.158.25-14.09-3.24-12.87
Tyroon Tea Company		6.495.47-4.10-9.09-17.601.843.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Diana Tea Company has declined 12.41% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Diana Tea Company has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).

Diana Tea Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Diana Tea Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.4525.07
1024.7124.92
2025.0225.08
5025.7725.56
10025.8126.05
20027.0527.08

Source: Dion Global

Diana Tea Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Diana Tea Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Diana Tea Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTDiana Tea Company - Update on board meeting
Aug 04, 2026, 10:27 PM IST ISTDiana Tea Company - Board Meeting Intimation for For The Meeting To Be Held On Monday, 10Th August, 2026
Jul 08, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTDiana Tea Company - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTDiana Tea Company - Outcome For Board Meeting Dated 28.05.2026
May 29, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTDiana Tea Company - Results-Financial Results For 31.03.2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Diana Tea Company

Diana Tea Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1911 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15495WB1911PLC002275 and registration number is 002275. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of tea. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 88.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Singhania
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sarita Singhania
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Devang Singhania
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Suchanti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kiran Nanoo Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Navin Nayar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Diana Tea Company Share Price

What is the share price of Diana Tea Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diana Tea Company is ₹26.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Diana Tea Company?

The Diana Tea Company is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Diana Tea Company?

The market cap of Diana Tea Company is ₹39.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Diana Tea Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Diana Tea Company are ₹26.39 and ₹24.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Diana Tea Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diana Tea Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diana Tea Company is ₹34.00 and 52-week low of Diana Tea Company is ₹22.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Diana Tea Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Diana Tea Company has shown returns of 5.31% over the past day, -0.42% for the past month, -5.17% over 3 months, -12.41% over 1 year, 1.96% across 3 years, and 2.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Diana Tea Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Diana Tea Company are 6.80 and 0.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Diana Tea Company News

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