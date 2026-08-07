Here's the live share price of Diana Tea Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Diana Tea Company
|9.55
|-0.42
|-5.17
|-4.59
|-12.41
|1.96
|2.39
|Tata Consumer Products
|-0.07
|-3.81
|-6.11
|-7.29
|2.77
|9.35
|7.41
|CCL Products India
|-2.37
|-5.36
|-6.56
|10.51
|31.02
|22.56
|22.05
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|0.57
|-1.58
|-3.61
|-15.96
|-19.84
|13.09
|4.75
|Andrew Yule & Company
|-0.43
|8.33
|3.17
|24.67
|1.54
|2.16
|-0.22
|McLeod Russel (India)
|-6.01
|-9.43
|-18.97
|6.23
|33.59
|37.07
|10.09
|Goodricke Group
|1.34
|-0.88
|0.08
|12.53
|-16.72
|0.67
|-8.47
|Jay Shree Tea & Industries
|7.49
|2.43
|-10.39
|-0.34
|-21.70
|-0.25
|-6.47
|Rossell India
|-0.30
|0.88
|-2.73
|23.00
|-14.99
|-49.30
|-20.34
|Neelamalai Agro Industries
|3.08
|2.90
|-3.33
|-3.52
|-9.14
|-3.03
|3.62
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company
|2.63
|1.17
|-14.10
|1.38
|-30.99
|9.65
|12.43
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|0.92
|-4.38
|-11.33
|-9.45
|-30.84
|-14.49
|-16.80
|Bengal Tea and Fabrics
|2.72
|5.08
|-10.16
|-5.13
|6.32
|22.99
|12.24
|B&A
|-0.41
|19.09
|2.51
|1.11
|-7.78
|9.90
|10.99
|Norben Tea & Exports
|-3.05
|-9.70
|-2.93
|-24.72
|72.95
|102.91
|48.64
|James Warren Tea
|1.24
|-3.32
|-12.36
|-16.07
|-27.21
|3.07
|2.91
|Shri Vasuprada Plantations
|1.75
|-0.10
|-1.26
|-6.05
|-12.33
|12.35
|1.14
|Terai Tea Company
|-1.13
|0.12
|13.02
|15.31
|5.22
|20.91
|14.13
|Warren Tea
|-0.48
|-2.19
|21.15
|8.25
|-14.09
|-3.24
|-12.87
|Tyroon Tea Company
|6.49
|5.47
|-4.10
|-9.09
|-17.60
|1.84
|3.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Diana Tea Company has declined 12.41% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Diana Tea Company has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.45
|25.07
|10
|24.71
|24.92
|20
|25.02
|25.08
|50
|25.77
|25.56
|100
|25.81
|26.05
|200
|27.05
|27.08
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Diana Tea Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|Diana Tea Company - Update on board meeting
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:27 PM IST IST
|Diana Tea Company - Board Meeting Intimation for For The Meeting To Be Held On Monday, 10Th August, 2026
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Diana Tea Company - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|Diana Tea Company - Outcome For Board Meeting Dated 28.05.2026
|May 29, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|Diana Tea Company - Results-Financial Results For 31.03.2026.
Source: Dion Global
Diana Tea Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1911 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15495WB1911PLC002275 and registration number is 002275. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of tea. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 88.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diana Tea Company is ₹26.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Diana Tea Company is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Diana Tea Company is ₹39.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Diana Tea Company are ₹26.39 and ₹24.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diana Tea Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diana Tea Company is ₹34.00 and 52-week low of Diana Tea Company is ₹22.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Diana Tea Company has shown returns of 5.31% over the past day, -0.42% for the past month, -5.17% over 3 months, -12.41% over 1 year, 1.96% across 3 years, and 2.39% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Diana Tea Company are 6.80 and 0.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global