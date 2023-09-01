Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.76
|14.67
|17.62
|4.21
|-5.86
|132.66
|24.12
|1.42
|-1.44
|6.44
|18.01
|0.63
|53.83
|256.42
|-0.60
|-2.17
|-5.17
|7.23
|25.97
|139.29
|106.86
|-1.50
|-12.69
|2.14
|11.16
|7.68
|-26.37
|-48.00
|2.89
|-0.18
|9.17
|20.14
|4.78
|130.94
|115.58
|13.57
|10.67
|78.39
|88.65
|81.35
|305.07
|470.04
|-1.19
|5.15
|20.97
|25.41
|24.56
|92.40
|5.15
|-2.57
|8.46
|11.61
|3.71
|-10.58
|-31.27
|-40.18
|1.71
|10.16
|10.89
|12.34
|-3.23
|45.59
|-3.71
|13.10
|36.50
|28.73
|31.38
|1.51
|10.53
|-83.76
|3.85
|0.90
|7.63
|4.87
|0.54
|38.10
|5.52
|1.05
|-2.60
|0.07
|-2.63
|-13.77
|260.29
|166.25
|-8.22
|-12.19
|-44.44
|3.87
|72.58
|225.33
|108.23
|-1.18
|2.73
|2.19
|7.68
|7.11
|116.05
|108.02
|8.66
|9.06
|15.84
|11.48
|0.37
|72.05
|28.19
|8.59
|6.11
|7.71
|3.81
|-4.14
|-9.68
|-26.01
|0.55
|-1.68
|-1.37
|-20.91
|-27.81
|1.19
|-49.60
|-2.76
|-3.91
|-1.21
|3.06
|11.09
|91.90
|69.29
|0.83
|0.18
|4.37
|2.23
|-7.98
|143.03
|31.14
|3.73
|10.98
|3.51
|-9.61
|4.14
|261.17
|129.91
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Diana Tea Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1911 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15495WB1911PLC002275 and registration number is 002275. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of tea. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Diana Tea Company Ltd. is ₹39.73 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Diana Tea Company Ltd. is -15.07 and PB ratio of Diana Tea Company Ltd. is 0.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diana Tea Company Ltd. is ₹26.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diana Tea Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diana Tea Company Ltd. is ₹33.50 and 52-week low of Diana Tea Company Ltd. is ₹20.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.