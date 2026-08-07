What is the share price of Diana Tea Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diana Tea Company is ₹26.39 as on .

What kind of stock is Diana Tea Company? The Diana Tea Company is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Diana Tea Company? The market cap of Diana Tea Company is ₹39.56 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Diana Tea Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Diana Tea Company are ₹26.39 and ₹24.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Diana Tea Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diana Tea Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diana Tea Company is ₹34.00 and 52-week low of Diana Tea Company is ₹22.75 as on .

How has the Diana Tea Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Diana Tea Company has shown returns of 5.31% over the past day, -0.42% for the past month, -5.17% over 3 months, -12.41% over 1 year, 1.96% across 3 years, and 2.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Diana Tea Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Diana Tea Company are 6.80 and 0.80 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global