Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Diana Tea Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DIANA TEA COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Plantations - Tea & Coffee | Smallcap | BSE
₹26.50 Closed
3.110.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Diana Tea Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.37₹26.50
₹26.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.00₹33.50
₹26.50
Open Price
₹26.00
Prev. Close
₹25.70
Volume
8,053

Diana Tea Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R126.88
  • R227.25
  • R328.01
  • Pivot
    26.12
  • S125.75
  • S224.99
  • S324.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 527.1625.74
  • 1027.5125.64
  • 2027.325.22
  • 5027.8424.5
  • 10027.1724.49
  • 20028.9925.2

Diana Tea Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.7614.6717.624.21-5.86132.6624.12
1.42-1.446.4418.010.6353.83256.42
-0.60-2.17-5.177.2325.97139.29106.86
-1.50-12.692.1411.167.68-26.37-48.00
2.89-0.189.1720.144.78130.94115.58
13.5710.6778.3988.6581.35305.07470.04
-1.195.1520.9725.4124.5692.405.15
-2.578.4611.613.71-10.58-31.27-40.18
1.7110.1610.8912.34-3.2345.59-3.71
13.1036.5028.7331.381.5110.53-83.76
3.850.907.634.870.5438.105.52
1.05-2.600.07-2.63-13.77260.29166.25
-8.22-12.19-44.443.8772.58225.33108.23
-1.182.732.197.687.11116.05108.02
8.669.0615.8411.480.3772.0528.19
8.596.117.713.81-4.14-9.68-26.01
0.55-1.68-1.37-20.91-27.811.19-49.60
-2.76-3.91-1.213.0611.0991.9069.29
0.830.184.372.23-7.98143.0331.14
3.7310.983.51-9.614.14261.17129.91

Diana Tea Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Diana Tea Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Diana Tea Company Ltd.

Diana Tea Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1911 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15495WB1911PLC002275 and registration number is 002275. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of tea. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Singhania
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sarita Singhania
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. H M Parekh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gautam Bhalla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kiran Nanoo Desai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Diana Tea Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Diana Tea Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Diana Tea Company Ltd. is ₹39.73 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Diana Tea Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Diana Tea Company Ltd. is -15.07 and PB ratio of Diana Tea Company Ltd. is 0.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Diana Tea Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diana Tea Company Ltd. is ₹26.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Diana Tea Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diana Tea Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diana Tea Company Ltd. is ₹33.50 and 52-week low of Diana Tea Company Ltd. is ₹20.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data