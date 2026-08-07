What is the share price of Bengal Tea and Fabrics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bengal Tea and Fabrics is ₹148.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Bengal Tea and Fabrics? The Bengal Tea and Fabrics is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bengal Tea and Fabrics? The market cap of Bengal Tea and Fabrics is ₹134.14 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bengal Tea and Fabrics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bengal Tea and Fabrics are ₹148.95 and ₹145.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bengal Tea and Fabrics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bengal Tea and Fabrics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bengal Tea and Fabrics is ₹169.00 and 52-week low of Bengal Tea and Fabrics is ₹126.50 as on .

How has the Bengal Tea and Fabrics performed historically in terms of returns? The Bengal Tea and Fabrics has shown returns of 5.64% over the past day, 5.08% for the past month, -10.16% over 3 months, 6.32% over 1 year, 22.99% across 3 years, and 12.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bengal Tea and Fabrics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bengal Tea and Fabrics are 29.95 and 0.69 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.01 per annum.

Source: Dion Global