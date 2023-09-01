Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Bengal Tea and Fabrics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BENGAL TEA AND FABRICS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Composite Mills | Smallcap | BSE
₹82.05 Closed
1.010.82
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bengal Tea and Fabrics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹82.01₹86.49
₹82.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹67.40₹94.00
₹82.05
Open Price
₹86.49
Prev. Close
₹81.23
Volume
5,569

Bengal Tea and Fabrics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R185.02
  • R288
  • R389.5
  • Pivot
    83.52
  • S180.54
  • S279.04
  • S376.06

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 579.3282.69
  • 1076.4282.36
  • 2075.1481.65
  • 5074.9180.16
  • 10074.1278.66
  • 20073.1477.13

Bengal Tea and Fabrics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.143.8013.1316.4511.56182.9364.10
22.6089.23151.48185.70100.69655.74218.53
2.1112.3128.3541.25-25.56165.6643.77
4.20-3.8412.4238.37-4.61339.9385.50
1.64-5.88-4.543.59-28.85143.3821.05
2.054.9410.220.78-14.31155.8022.26
-1.50-1.01-4.37-17.57-44.6697.000.51
-10.46-17.11-17.64-20.62152.85500.62125.93
3.0119.4526.6948.6249.5878.0913.09
-1.327.14-8.16-22.28-20.35-26.83-97.37
10.1727.4270.4787.6887.6887.6887.68

Bengal Tea and Fabrics Ltd. Share Holdings

Bengal Tea and Fabrics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bengal Tea and Fabrics Ltd.

Bengal Tea and Fabrics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/07/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1983PLC036542 and registration number is 036542. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacture of cotton and cotton mixture fabrics.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Adarsh Kanoria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shubha Kanoria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Samveg A Lalbhai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Navin Nayar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhirendra Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashutosh Bhagat
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bengal Tea and Fabrics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bengal Tea and Fabrics Ltd.?

The market cap of Bengal Tea and Fabrics Ltd. is ₹73.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bengal Tea and Fabrics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bengal Tea and Fabrics Ltd. is 463.56 and PB ratio of Bengal Tea and Fabrics Ltd. is 0.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bengal Tea and Fabrics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bengal Tea and Fabrics Ltd. is ₹82.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bengal Tea and Fabrics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bengal Tea and Fabrics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bengal Tea and Fabrics Ltd. is ₹94.00 and 52-week low of Bengal Tea and Fabrics Ltd. is ₹67.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data