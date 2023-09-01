Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.14
|3.80
|13.13
|16.45
|11.56
|182.93
|64.10
|22.60
|89.23
|151.48
|185.70
|100.69
|655.74
|218.53
|2.11
|12.31
|28.35
|41.25
|-25.56
|165.66
|43.77
|4.20
|-3.84
|12.42
|38.37
|-4.61
|339.93
|85.50
|1.64
|-5.88
|-4.54
|3.59
|-28.85
|143.38
|21.05
|2.05
|4.94
|10.22
|0.78
|-14.31
|155.80
|22.26
|-1.50
|-1.01
|-4.37
|-17.57
|-44.66
|97.00
|0.51
|-10.46
|-17.11
|-17.64
|-20.62
|152.85
|500.62
|125.93
|3.01
|19.45
|26.69
|48.62
|49.58
|78.09
|13.09
|-1.32
|7.14
|-8.16
|-22.28
|-20.35
|-26.83
|-97.37
|10.17
|27.42
|70.47
|87.68
|87.68
|87.68
|87.68
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bengal Tea and Fabrics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/07/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1983PLC036542 and registration number is 036542. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacture of cotton and cotton mixture fabrics.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bengal Tea and Fabrics Ltd. is ₹73.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bengal Tea and Fabrics Ltd. is 463.56 and PB ratio of Bengal Tea and Fabrics Ltd. is 0.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bengal Tea and Fabrics Ltd. is ₹82.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bengal Tea and Fabrics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bengal Tea and Fabrics Ltd. is ₹94.00 and 52-week low of Bengal Tea and Fabrics Ltd. is ₹67.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.