What is the Market Cap of Bengal Tea and Fabrics Ltd.? The market cap of Bengal Tea and Fabrics Ltd. is ₹73.89 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bengal Tea and Fabrics Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bengal Tea and Fabrics Ltd. is 463.56 and PB ratio of Bengal Tea and Fabrics Ltd. is 0.65 as on .

What is the share price of Bengal Tea and Fabrics Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bengal Tea and Fabrics Ltd. is ₹82.05 as on .