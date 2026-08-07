Here's the live share price of Bengal Tea and Fabrics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bengal Tea and Fabrics
|2.72
|5.08
|-10.16
|-5.13
|6.32
|22.99
|12.24
|Tata Consumer Products
|-0.07
|-3.81
|-6.11
|-7.29
|2.77
|9.35
|7.41
|CCL Products India
|-2.37
|-5.36
|-6.56
|10.51
|31.02
|22.56
|22.05
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|0.57
|-1.58
|-3.61
|-15.96
|-19.84
|13.09
|4.75
|Andrew Yule & Company
|-0.43
|8.33
|3.17
|24.67
|1.54
|2.16
|-0.22
|McLeod Russel (India)
|-6.01
|-9.43
|-18.97
|6.23
|33.59
|37.07
|10.09
|Goodricke Group
|1.34
|-0.88
|0.08
|12.53
|-16.72
|0.67
|-8.47
|Jay Shree Tea & Industries
|7.49
|2.43
|-10.39
|-0.34
|-21.7
|-0.25
|-6.47
|Rossell India
|-0.3
|0.88
|-2.73
|23
|-14.99
|-49.3
|-20.34
|Neelamalai Agro Industries
|3.08
|2.9
|-3.33
|-3.52
|-9.14
|-3.03
|3.62
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company
|2.63
|1.17
|-14.1
|1.38
|-30.99
|9.65
|12.43
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|0.92
|-4.38
|-11.33
|-9.45
|-30.84
|-14.49
|-16.8
|B&A
|-0.41
|19.09
|2.51
|1.11
|-7.78
|9.9
|10.99
|Norben Tea & Exports
|-3.05
|-9.7
|-2.93
|-24.72
|72.95
|102.91
|48.64
|James Warren Tea
|1.24
|-3.32
|-12.36
|-16.07
|-27.21
|3.07
|2.91
|Shri Vasuprada Plantations
|1.75
|-0.1
|-1.26
|-6.05
|-12.33
|12.35
|1.14
|Terai Tea Company
|-1.13
|0.12
|13.02
|15.31
|5.22
|20.91
|14.13
|Warren Tea
|-0.48
|-2.19
|21.15
|8.25
|-14.09
|-3.24
|-12.87
|Diana Tea Company
|9.55
|-0.42
|-5.17
|-4.59
|-12.41
|1.96
|2.39
|Tyroon Tea Company
|6.49
|5.47
|-4.1
|-9.09
|-17.6
|1.84
|3.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bengal Tea and Fabrics has gained 6.32% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Bengal Tea and Fabrics has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|142.67
|142.69
|10
|142.09
|142.48
|20
|142.59
|142.52
|50
|143.44
|144.08
|100
|147.46
|145.7
|200
|145.45
|146.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bengal Tea and Fabrics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.99%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 23.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:52 AM IST IST
|Bengal Tea & Fab - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 27, 2026, 05:35 AM IST IST
|Bengal Tea & Fab - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:16 PM IST IST
|Bengal Tea & Fab - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 13, 2026, 06:39 PM IST IST
|Bengal Tea & Fab - Declaration With Respect To Standalone Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March 2026
|Jul 10, 2026, 08:24 PM IST IST
|Bengal Tea & Fab - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Bengal Tea and Fabrics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/07/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1983PLC036542 and registration number is 036542. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacture of cotton and cotton mixture fabrics.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 52.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bengal Tea and Fabrics is ₹148.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bengal Tea and Fabrics is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bengal Tea and Fabrics is ₹134.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bengal Tea and Fabrics are ₹148.95 and ₹145.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bengal Tea and Fabrics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bengal Tea and Fabrics is ₹169.00 and 52-week low of Bengal Tea and Fabrics is ₹126.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bengal Tea and Fabrics has shown returns of 5.64% over the past day, 5.08% for the past month, -10.16% over 3 months, 6.32% over 1 year, 22.99% across 3 years, and 12.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bengal Tea and Fabrics are 29.95 and 0.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.01 per annum.
Source: Dion Global