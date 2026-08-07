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Bengal Tea and Fabrics Share Price

NSE
BSE

BENGAL TEA AND FABRICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Tea / Coffee

Here's the live share price of Bengal Tea and Fabrics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹148.95 Closed
5.64₹ 7.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bengal Tea and Fabrics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹145.00₹148.95
₹148.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹126.50₹169.00
₹148.95
Open Price
₹145.00
Prev. Close
₹141.00
Volume
3

Source: Dion Global

Bengal Tea and Fabrics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bengal Tea and Fabrics		2.725.08-10.16-5.136.3222.9912.24
Tata Consumer Products		-0.07-3.81-6.11-7.292.779.357.41
CCL Products India		-2.37-5.36-6.5610.5131.0222.5622.05
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		0.57-1.58-3.61-15.96-19.8413.094.75
Andrew Yule & Company		-0.438.333.1724.671.542.16-0.22
McLeod Russel (India)		-6.01-9.43-18.976.2333.5937.0710.09
Goodricke Group		1.34-0.880.0812.53-16.720.67-8.47
Jay Shree Tea & Industries		7.492.43-10.39-0.34-21.7-0.25-6.47
Rossell India		-0.30.88-2.7323-14.99-49.3-20.34
Neelamalai Agro Industries		3.082.9-3.33-3.52-9.14-3.033.62
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company		2.631.17-14.11.38-30.999.6512.43
Dhunseri Tea & Industries		0.92-4.38-11.33-9.45-30.84-14.49-16.8
B&A		-0.4119.092.511.11-7.789.910.99
Norben Tea & Exports		-3.05-9.7-2.93-24.7272.95102.9148.64
James Warren Tea		1.24-3.32-12.36-16.07-27.213.072.91
Shri Vasuprada Plantations		1.75-0.1-1.26-6.05-12.3312.351.14
Terai Tea Company		-1.130.1213.0215.315.2220.9114.13
Warren Tea		-0.48-2.1921.158.25-14.09-3.24-12.87
Diana Tea Company		9.55-0.42-5.17-4.59-12.411.962.39
Tyroon Tea Company		6.495.47-4.1-9.09-17.61.843.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bengal Tea and Fabrics has gained 6.32% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Bengal Tea and Fabrics has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).

Bengal Tea and Fabrics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bengal Tea and Fabrics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5142.67142.69
10142.09142.48
20142.59142.52
50143.44144.08
100147.46145.7
200145.45146.1

Source: Dion Global

Bengal Tea and Fabrics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bengal Tea and Fabrics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.99%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 23.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bengal Tea and Fabrics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 05:52 AM IST ISTBengal Tea & Fab - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 27, 2026, 05:35 AM IST ISTBengal Tea & Fab - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 14, 2026, 10:16 PM IST ISTBengal Tea & Fab - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 13, 2026, 06:39 PM IST ISTBengal Tea & Fab - Declaration With Respect To Standalone Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March 2026
Jul 10, 2026, 08:24 PM IST ISTBengal Tea & Fab - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Bengal Tea and Fabrics

Bengal Tea and Fabrics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/07/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1983PLC036542 and registration number is 036542. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacture of cotton and cotton mixture fabrics.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 52.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Adarsh Kanoria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Samveg A Lalbhai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shubha Kanoria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kushagra Kanoria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Raghav Lall
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mudit Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amitabh Sonthalia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Jhunjhunwala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bengal Tea and Fabrics Share Price

What is the share price of Bengal Tea and Fabrics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bengal Tea and Fabrics is ₹148.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bengal Tea and Fabrics?

The Bengal Tea and Fabrics is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bengal Tea and Fabrics?

The market cap of Bengal Tea and Fabrics is ₹134.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bengal Tea and Fabrics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bengal Tea and Fabrics are ₹148.95 and ₹145.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bengal Tea and Fabrics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bengal Tea and Fabrics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bengal Tea and Fabrics is ₹169.00 and 52-week low of Bengal Tea and Fabrics is ₹126.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bengal Tea and Fabrics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bengal Tea and Fabrics has shown returns of 5.64% over the past day, 5.08% for the past month, -10.16% over 3 months, 6.32% over 1 year, 22.99% across 3 years, and 12.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bengal Tea and Fabrics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bengal Tea and Fabrics are 29.95 and 0.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.01 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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