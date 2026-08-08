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James Warren Tea Share Price

NSE
BSE

JAMES WARREN TEA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Tea / Coffee

Here's the live share price of James Warren Tea along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹262.00 Closed
-1.11₹ -2.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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James Warren Tea Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹255.00₹269.75
₹262.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹248.05₹408.55
₹262.00
Open Price
₹264.00
Prev. Close
₹264.95
Volume
108

Source: Dion Global

James Warren Tea Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
James Warren Tea		1.24-3.32-12.36-16.07-27.213.072.91
Tata Consumer Products		-0.07-3.81-6.11-7.292.779.357.41
CCL Products India		-2.37-5.36-6.5610.5131.0222.5622.05
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		0.57-1.58-3.61-15.96-19.8413.094.75
Andrew Yule & Company		-0.438.333.1724.671.542.16-0.22
McLeod Russel (India)		-6.01-9.43-18.976.2333.5937.0710.09
Goodricke Group		1.34-0.880.0812.53-16.720.67-8.47
Jay Shree Tea & Industries		7.492.43-10.39-0.34-21.70-0.25-6.47
Rossell India		-0.300.88-2.7323.00-14.99-49.30-20.34
Neelamalai Agro Industries		3.082.90-3.33-3.52-9.14-3.033.62
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company		2.631.17-14.101.38-30.999.6512.43
Dhunseri Tea & Industries		0.92-4.38-11.33-9.45-30.84-14.49-16.80
Bengal Tea and Fabrics		2.725.08-10.16-5.136.3222.9912.24
B&A		-0.4119.092.511.11-7.789.9010.99
Norben Tea & Exports		-3.05-9.70-2.93-24.7272.95102.9148.64
Shri Vasuprada Plantations		1.75-0.10-1.26-6.05-12.3312.351.14
Terai Tea Company		-1.130.1213.0215.315.2220.9114.13
Warren Tea		-0.48-2.1921.158.25-14.09-3.24-12.87
Diana Tea Company		9.55-0.42-5.17-4.59-12.411.962.39
Tyroon Tea Company		6.495.47-4.10-9.09-17.601.843.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, James Warren Tea has declined 27.21% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, James Warren Tea has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).

James Warren Tea Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

James Warren Tea Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5260.49264.78
10259.89263.53
20265.03263.91
50267.8268.82
100278.47279.6
200305.11295.37

Source: Dion Global

James Warren Tea Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, James Warren Tea remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.08%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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James Warren Tea Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 12:02 AM IST ISTJames Warren Tea - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For
Jul 08, 2026, 06:55 PM IST ISTJames Warren Tea - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTJames Warren Tea - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 29, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTJames Warren Tea - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
May 29, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTJames Warren Tea - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 29Th May, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About James Warren Tea

James Warren Tea Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15491AS2009PLC009345 and registration number is 009345. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of tea. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anil Kumar Ruia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sandip Das
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Shanti Kaur
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Takru
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raghav Lall
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Monojit Dasgupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on James Warren Tea Share Price

What is the share price of James Warren Tea?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for James Warren Tea is ₹262.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is James Warren Tea?

The James Warren Tea is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of James Warren Tea?

The market cap of James Warren Tea is ₹96.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of James Warren Tea?

Today’s highest and lowest price of James Warren Tea are ₹269.75 and ₹255.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of James Warren Tea?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which James Warren Tea stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of James Warren Tea is ₹408.55 and 52-week low of James Warren Tea is ₹248.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the James Warren Tea performed historically in terms of returns?

The James Warren Tea has shown returns of -1.11% over the past day, -3.32% for the past month, -12.36% over 3 months, -27.21% over 1 year, 3.07% across 3 years, and 2.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of James Warren Tea?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of James Warren Tea are 3.08 and 1.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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