What is the share price of James Warren Tea? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for James Warren Tea is ₹262.00 as on .

What kind of stock is James Warren Tea? The James Warren Tea is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of James Warren Tea? The market cap of James Warren Tea is ₹96.94 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of James Warren Tea? Today’s highest and lowest price of James Warren Tea are ₹269.75 and ₹255.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of James Warren Tea? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which James Warren Tea stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of James Warren Tea is ₹408.55 and 52-week low of James Warren Tea is ₹248.05 as on .

How has the James Warren Tea performed historically in terms of returns? The James Warren Tea has shown returns of -1.11% over the past day, -3.32% for the past month, -12.36% over 3 months, -27.21% over 1 year, 3.07% across 3 years, and 2.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of James Warren Tea? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of James Warren Tea are 3.08 and 1.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global