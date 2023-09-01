Follow Us

JAMES WARREN TEA LTD.

Sector : Plantations - Tea & Coffee | Smallcap | BSE
₹251.70 Closed
-1.29-3.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

James Warren Tea Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹246.70₹257.65
₹251.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹220.20₹320.00
₹251.70
Open Price
₹255.00
Prev. Close
₹255.00
Volume
862

James Warren Tea Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1257.33
  • R2262.97
  • R3268.28
  • Pivot
    252.02
  • S1246.38
  • S2241.07
  • S3235.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5234.7252.85
  • 10234.59250.61
  • 20236.26247.68
  • 50237.72245.14
  • 100228.2245.13
  • 200242.54245.07

James Warren Tea Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.182.732.197.687.11116.05108.02
1.42-1.446.4418.010.6353.83256.42
-0.60-2.17-5.177.2325.97139.29106.86
-1.50-12.692.1411.167.68-26.37-48.00
2.89-0.189.1720.144.78130.94115.58
13.5710.6778.3988.6581.35305.07470.04
-1.195.1520.9725.4124.5692.405.15
-2.578.4611.613.71-10.58-31.27-40.18
1.7110.1610.8912.34-3.2345.59-3.71
13.1036.5028.7331.381.5110.53-83.76
3.850.907.634.870.5438.105.52
1.05-2.600.07-2.63-13.77260.29166.25
-8.22-12.19-44.443.8772.58225.33108.23
8.669.0615.8411.480.3772.0528.19
8.596.117.713.81-4.14-9.68-26.01
0.55-1.68-1.37-20.91-27.811.19-49.60
-2.76-3.91-1.213.0611.0991.9069.29
0.7614.6717.624.21-5.86132.6624.12
0.830.184.372.23-7.98143.0331.14
3.7310.983.51-9.614.14261.17129.91

James Warren Tea Ltd. Share Holdings

James Warren Tea Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Buy Back of Shares
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About James Warren Tea Ltd.

James Warren Tea Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15491AS2009PLC009345 and registration number is 009345. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of tea. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anil Kumar Ruia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sandip Das
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Arup Kumar Chowdhuri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhiram Kastur Sheth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raghav Lall
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Monojit Dasgupta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shanti Kaur
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on James Warren Tea Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of James Warren Tea Ltd.?

The market cap of James Warren Tea Ltd. is ₹110.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of James Warren Tea Ltd.?

P/E ratio of James Warren Tea Ltd. is 383.69 and PB ratio of James Warren Tea Ltd. is 1.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of James Warren Tea Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for James Warren Tea Ltd. is ₹251.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of James Warren Tea Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which James Warren Tea Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of James Warren Tea Ltd. is ₹320.00 and 52-week low of James Warren Tea Ltd. is ₹220.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

