Here's the live share price of James Warren Tea along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|James Warren Tea
|1.24
|-3.32
|-12.36
|-16.07
|-27.21
|3.07
|2.91
|Tata Consumer Products
|-0.07
|-3.81
|-6.11
|-7.29
|2.77
|9.35
|7.41
|CCL Products India
|-2.37
|-5.36
|-6.56
|10.51
|31.02
|22.56
|22.05
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|0.57
|-1.58
|-3.61
|-15.96
|-19.84
|13.09
|4.75
|Andrew Yule & Company
|-0.43
|8.33
|3.17
|24.67
|1.54
|2.16
|-0.22
|McLeod Russel (India)
|-6.01
|-9.43
|-18.97
|6.23
|33.59
|37.07
|10.09
|Goodricke Group
|1.34
|-0.88
|0.08
|12.53
|-16.72
|0.67
|-8.47
|Jay Shree Tea & Industries
|7.49
|2.43
|-10.39
|-0.34
|-21.70
|-0.25
|-6.47
|Rossell India
|-0.30
|0.88
|-2.73
|23.00
|-14.99
|-49.30
|-20.34
|Neelamalai Agro Industries
|3.08
|2.90
|-3.33
|-3.52
|-9.14
|-3.03
|3.62
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company
|2.63
|1.17
|-14.10
|1.38
|-30.99
|9.65
|12.43
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|0.92
|-4.38
|-11.33
|-9.45
|-30.84
|-14.49
|-16.80
|Bengal Tea and Fabrics
|2.72
|5.08
|-10.16
|-5.13
|6.32
|22.99
|12.24
|B&A
|-0.41
|19.09
|2.51
|1.11
|-7.78
|9.90
|10.99
|Norben Tea & Exports
|-3.05
|-9.70
|-2.93
|-24.72
|72.95
|102.91
|48.64
|Shri Vasuprada Plantations
|1.75
|-0.10
|-1.26
|-6.05
|-12.33
|12.35
|1.14
|Terai Tea Company
|-1.13
|0.12
|13.02
|15.31
|5.22
|20.91
|14.13
|Warren Tea
|-0.48
|-2.19
|21.15
|8.25
|-14.09
|-3.24
|-12.87
|Diana Tea Company
|9.55
|-0.42
|-5.17
|-4.59
|-12.41
|1.96
|2.39
|Tyroon Tea Company
|6.49
|5.47
|-4.10
|-9.09
|-17.60
|1.84
|3.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, James Warren Tea has declined 27.21% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, James Warren Tea has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|260.49
|264.78
|10
|259.89
|263.53
|20
|265.03
|263.91
|50
|267.8
|268.82
|100
|278.47
|279.6
|200
|305.11
|295.37
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, James Warren Tea remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.08%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:02 AM IST IST
|James Warren Tea - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For
|Jul 08, 2026, 06:55 PM IST IST
|James Warren Tea - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|James Warren Tea - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 29, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|James Warren Tea - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|James Warren Tea - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 29Th May, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
James Warren Tea Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15491AS2009PLC009345 and registration number is 009345. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of tea. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for James Warren Tea is ₹262.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The James Warren Tea is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of James Warren Tea is ₹96.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of James Warren Tea are ₹269.75 and ₹255.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which James Warren Tea stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of James Warren Tea is ₹408.55 and 52-week low of James Warren Tea is ₹248.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The James Warren Tea has shown returns of -1.11% over the past day, -3.32% for the past month, -12.36% over 3 months, -27.21% over 1 year, 3.07% across 3 years, and 2.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of James Warren Tea are 3.08 and 1.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global