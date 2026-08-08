What is the share price of Warren Tea? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Warren Tea is ₹47.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Warren Tea? The Warren Tea is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Warren Tea? The market cap of Warren Tea is ₹56.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Warren Tea? Today’s highest and lowest price of Warren Tea are ₹49.28 and ₹47.23.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Warren Tea? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Warren Tea stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Warren Tea is ₹61.00 and 52-week low of Warren Tea is ₹33.30 as on .

How has the Warren Tea performed historically in terms of returns? The Warren Tea has shown returns of -2.58% over the past day, -2.19% for the past month, 21.15% over 3 months, -14.09% over 1 year, -3.24% across 3 years, and -12.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Warren Tea? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Warren Tea are -23.53 and 0.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global