Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.55
|-1.68
|-1.37
|-20.91
|-27.81
|1.19
|-49.60
|1.42
|-1.44
|6.44
|18.01
|0.63
|53.83
|256.42
|-0.60
|-2.17
|-5.17
|7.23
|25.97
|139.29
|106.86
|-1.50
|-12.69
|2.14
|11.16
|7.68
|-26.37
|-48.00
|2.89
|-0.18
|9.17
|20.14
|4.78
|130.94
|115.58
|13.57
|10.67
|78.39
|88.65
|81.35
|305.07
|470.04
|-1.19
|5.15
|20.97
|25.41
|24.56
|92.40
|5.15
|-2.57
|8.46
|11.61
|3.71
|-10.58
|-31.27
|-40.18
|1.71
|10.16
|10.89
|12.34
|-3.23
|45.59
|-3.71
|13.10
|36.50
|28.73
|31.38
|1.51
|10.53
|-83.76
|3.85
|0.90
|7.63
|4.87
|0.54
|38.10
|5.52
|1.05
|-2.60
|0.07
|-2.63
|-13.77
|260.29
|166.25
|-8.22
|-12.19
|-44.44
|3.87
|72.58
|225.33
|108.23
|-1.18
|2.73
|2.19
|7.68
|7.11
|116.05
|108.02
|8.66
|9.06
|15.84
|11.48
|0.37
|72.05
|28.19
|8.59
|6.11
|7.71
|3.81
|-4.14
|-9.68
|-26.01
|-2.76
|-3.91
|-1.21
|3.06
|11.09
|91.90
|69.29
|0.76
|14.67
|17.62
|4.21
|-5.86
|132.66
|24.12
|0.83
|0.18
|4.37
|2.23
|-7.98
|143.03
|31.14
|3.73
|10.98
|3.51
|-9.61
|4.14
|261.17
|129.91
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Warren Tea Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132AS1977PLC001706 and registration number is 001706. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of tea. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 89.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Warren Tea Ltd. is ₹60.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Warren Tea Ltd. is -9.31 and PB ratio of Warren Tea Ltd. is 0.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Warren Tea Ltd. is ₹51.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Warren Tea Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Warren Tea Ltd. is ₹80.95 and 52-week low of Warren Tea Ltd. is ₹44.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.