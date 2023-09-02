Follow Us

WARREN TEA LTD.

Sector : Plantations - Tea & Coffee | Smallcap | BSE
₹51.00 Closed
-0.78-0.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Warren Tea Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹50.50₹51.50
₹51.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹44.01₹80.95
₹51.00
Open Price
₹51.30
Prev. Close
₹51.40
Volume
485

Warren Tea Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R151.5
  • R252
  • R352.5
  • Pivot
    51
  • S150.5
  • S250
  • S349.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 571.9451.03
  • 1071.8650.96
  • 2071.5251.15
  • 5071.7851.92
  • 10070.353.88
  • 20074.6158.12

Warren Tea Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.55-1.68-1.37-20.91-27.811.19-49.60
1.42-1.446.4418.010.6353.83256.42
-0.60-2.17-5.177.2325.97139.29106.86
-1.50-12.692.1411.167.68-26.37-48.00
2.89-0.189.1720.144.78130.94115.58
13.5710.6778.3988.6581.35305.07470.04
-1.195.1520.9725.4124.5692.405.15
-2.578.4611.613.71-10.58-31.27-40.18
1.7110.1610.8912.34-3.2345.59-3.71
13.1036.5028.7331.381.5110.53-83.76
3.850.907.634.870.5438.105.52
1.05-2.600.07-2.63-13.77260.29166.25
-8.22-12.19-44.443.8772.58225.33108.23
-1.182.732.197.687.11116.05108.02
8.669.0615.8411.480.3772.0528.19
8.596.117.713.81-4.14-9.68-26.01
-2.76-3.91-1.213.0611.0991.9069.29
0.7614.6717.624.21-5.86132.6624.12
0.830.184.372.23-7.98143.0331.14
3.7310.983.51-9.614.14261.17129.91

Warren Tea Ltd. Share Holdings

Warren Tea Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Warren Tea Ltd.

Warren Tea Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132AS1977PLC001706 and registration number is 001706. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of tea. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 89.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S Bhoopal
    Director
  • Mr. N Dutta
    Director
  • Mr. L K Halwasiya
    Director
  • Mrs. A K Bindra
    Director
  • Mr. Kunal R Shah
    Director
  • Mrs. S Barman
    Director

FAQs on Warren Tea Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Warren Tea Ltd.?

The market cap of Warren Tea Ltd. is ₹60.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Warren Tea Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Warren Tea Ltd. is -9.31 and PB ratio of Warren Tea Ltd. is 0.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Warren Tea Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Warren Tea Ltd. is ₹51.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Warren Tea Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Warren Tea Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Warren Tea Ltd. is ₹80.95 and 52-week low of Warren Tea Ltd. is ₹44.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

