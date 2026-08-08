Here's the live share price of Warren Tea along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Warren Tea
|-0.48
|-2.19
|21.15
|8.25
|-14.09
|-3.24
|-12.87
|Tata Consumer Products
|-0.07
|-3.81
|-6.11
|-7.29
|2.77
|9.35
|7.41
|CCL Products India
|-2.37
|-5.36
|-6.56
|10.51
|31.02
|22.56
|22.05
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|0.57
|-1.58
|-3.61
|-15.96
|-19.84
|13.09
|4.75
|Andrew Yule & Company
|-0.43
|8.33
|3.17
|24.67
|1.54
|2.16
|-0.22
|McLeod Russel (India)
|-6.01
|-9.43
|-18.97
|6.23
|33.59
|37.07
|10.09
|Goodricke Group
|1.34
|-0.88
|0.08
|12.53
|-16.72
|0.67
|-8.47
|Jay Shree Tea & Industries
|7.49
|2.43
|-10.39
|-0.34
|-21.70
|-0.25
|-6.47
|Rossell India
|-0.30
|0.88
|-2.73
|23.00
|-14.99
|-49.30
|-20.34
|Neelamalai Agro Industries
|3.08
|2.90
|-3.33
|-3.52
|-9.14
|-3.03
|3.62
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company
|2.63
|1.17
|-14.10
|1.38
|-30.99
|9.65
|12.43
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|0.92
|-4.38
|-11.33
|-9.45
|-30.84
|-14.49
|-16.80
|Bengal Tea and Fabrics
|2.72
|5.08
|-10.16
|-5.13
|6.32
|22.99
|12.24
|B&A
|-0.41
|19.09
|2.51
|1.11
|-7.78
|9.90
|10.99
|Norben Tea & Exports
|-3.05
|-9.70
|-2.93
|-24.72
|72.95
|102.91
|48.64
|James Warren Tea
|1.24
|-3.32
|-12.36
|-16.07
|-27.21
|3.07
|2.91
|Shri Vasuprada Plantations
|1.75
|-0.10
|-1.26
|-6.05
|-12.33
|12.35
|1.14
|Terai Tea Company
|-1.13
|0.12
|13.02
|15.31
|5.22
|20.91
|14.13
|Diana Tea Company
|9.55
|-0.42
|-5.17
|-4.59
|-12.41
|1.96
|2.39
|Tyroon Tea Company
|6.49
|5.47
|-4.10
|-9.09
|-17.60
|1.84
|3.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Warren Tea has declined 14.09% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Warren Tea has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|48.03
|48.26
|10
|48.12
|48.17
|20
|47.88
|47.85
|50
|46.29
|46.31
|100
|42.5
|44.89
|200
|43.95
|45.26
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Warren Tea remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.01%, FII holding rose to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 07:00 PM IST IST
|Warren Tea - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider,Approve And Take On Record The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Fi
|Jul 17, 2026, 08:55 PM IST IST
|Warren Tea - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR ) Regulations 2015 Of Rescheduling Of
|Jul 17, 2026, 08:25 PM IST IST
|Warren Tea - Shareholders Meeting -Rescheduled On Monday,14Th September,2026 At 12.30 P.M
|Jul 17, 2026, 08:19 PM IST IST
|Warren Tea - Shareholders Annual General Meeting To Be Held On Monday, 14Th September,2026 At 12.30 P.M
|Jul 17, 2026, 08:13 PM IST IST
|Warren Tea - Intimation Of Rescheduling Of The 49Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company Under Regulation 30 Of The Securit
Source: Dion Global
Warren Tea Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132AS1977PLC001706 and registration number is 001706. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of tea. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Warren Tea is ₹47.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Warren Tea is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Warren Tea is ₹56.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Warren Tea are ₹49.28 and ₹47.23.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Warren Tea stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Warren Tea is ₹61.00 and 52-week low of Warren Tea is ₹33.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Warren Tea has shown returns of -2.58% over the past day, -2.19% for the past month, 21.15% over 3 months, -14.09% over 1 year, -3.24% across 3 years, and -12.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Warren Tea are -23.53 and 0.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global