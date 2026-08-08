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Warren Tea Share Price

NSE
BSE

WARREN TEA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Tea / Coffee

Here's the live share price of Warren Tea along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹47.25 Closed
-2.58₹ -1.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Warren Tea Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.23₹49.28
₹47.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.30₹61.00
₹47.25
Open Price
₹48.64
Prev. Close
₹48.50
Volume
697

Source: Dion Global

Warren Tea Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Warren Tea		-0.48-2.1921.158.25-14.09-3.24-12.87
Tata Consumer Products		-0.07-3.81-6.11-7.292.779.357.41
CCL Products India		-2.37-5.36-6.5610.5131.0222.5622.05
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		0.57-1.58-3.61-15.96-19.8413.094.75
Andrew Yule & Company		-0.438.333.1724.671.542.16-0.22
McLeod Russel (India)		-6.01-9.43-18.976.2333.5937.0710.09
Goodricke Group		1.34-0.880.0812.53-16.720.67-8.47
Jay Shree Tea & Industries		7.492.43-10.39-0.34-21.70-0.25-6.47
Rossell India		-0.300.88-2.7323.00-14.99-49.30-20.34
Neelamalai Agro Industries		3.082.90-3.33-3.52-9.14-3.033.62
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company		2.631.17-14.101.38-30.999.6512.43
Dhunseri Tea & Industries		0.92-4.38-11.33-9.45-30.84-14.49-16.80
Bengal Tea and Fabrics		2.725.08-10.16-5.136.3222.9912.24
B&A		-0.4119.092.511.11-7.789.9010.99
Norben Tea & Exports		-3.05-9.70-2.93-24.7272.95102.9148.64
James Warren Tea		1.24-3.32-12.36-16.07-27.213.072.91
Shri Vasuprada Plantations		1.75-0.10-1.26-6.05-12.3312.351.14
Terai Tea Company		-1.130.1213.0215.315.2220.9114.13
Diana Tea Company		9.55-0.42-5.17-4.59-12.411.962.39
Tyroon Tea Company		6.495.47-4.10-9.09-17.601.843.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Warren Tea has declined 14.09% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Warren Tea has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).

Warren Tea Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Warren Tea Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
548.0348.26
1048.1248.17
2047.8847.85
5046.2946.31
10042.544.89
20043.9545.26

Source: Dion Global

Warren Tea Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Warren Tea remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.01%, FII holding rose to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Warren Tea Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 07:00 PM IST ISTWarren Tea - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider,Approve And Take On Record The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Fi
Jul 17, 2026, 08:55 PM IST ISTWarren Tea - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR ) Regulations 2015 Of Rescheduling Of
Jul 17, 2026, 08:25 PM IST ISTWarren Tea - Shareholders Meeting -Rescheduled On Monday,14Th September,2026 At 12.30 P.M
Jul 17, 2026, 08:19 PM IST ISTWarren Tea - Shareholders Annual General Meeting To Be Held On Monday, 14Th September,2026 At 12.30 P.M
Jul 17, 2026, 08:13 PM IST ISTWarren Tea - Intimation Of Rescheduling Of The 49Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company Under Regulation 30 Of The Securit

Source: Dion Global

About Warren Tea

Warren Tea Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132AS1977PLC001706 and registration number is 001706. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of tea. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vinay K Goenka
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Kunal R Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Atrayee Ghosal
    Director
  • Mr. Dharam Chand Dharewa
    Director
  • Mr. Umang More
    Director

FAQs on Warren Tea Share Price

What is the share price of Warren Tea?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Warren Tea is ₹47.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Warren Tea?

The Warren Tea is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Warren Tea?

The market cap of Warren Tea is ₹56.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Warren Tea?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Warren Tea are ₹49.28 and ₹47.23.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Warren Tea?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Warren Tea stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Warren Tea is ₹61.00 and 52-week low of Warren Tea is ₹33.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Warren Tea performed historically in terms of returns?

The Warren Tea has shown returns of -2.58% over the past day, -2.19% for the past month, 21.15% over 3 months, -14.09% over 1 year, -3.24% across 3 years, and -12.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Warren Tea?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Warren Tea are -23.53 and 0.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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