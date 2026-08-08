Here's the live share price of Kanco Tea & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kanco Tea & Industries
|1.11
|-4.97
|-25.54
|-26.34
|-21.28
|-12.96
|-7.16
|Tata Consumer Products
|-0.07
|-3.81
|-6.11
|-7.29
|2.77
|9.35
|7.41
|CCL Products India
|-2.37
|-5.36
|-6.56
|10.51
|31.02
|22.56
|22.05
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|0.57
|-1.58
|-3.61
|-15.96
|-19.84
|13.09
|4.75
|Andrew Yule & Company
|-0.43
|8.33
|3.17
|24.67
|1.54
|2.16
|-0.22
|McLeod Russel (India)
|-6.01
|-9.43
|-18.97
|6.23
|33.59
|37.07
|10.09
|Goodricke Group
|1.34
|-0.88
|0.08
|12.53
|-16.72
|0.67
|-8.47
|Jay Shree Tea & Industries
|7.49
|2.43
|-10.39
|-0.34
|-21.70
|-0.25
|-6.47
|Rossell India
|-0.30
|0.88
|-2.73
|23.00
|-14.99
|-49.30
|-20.34
|Neelamalai Agro Industries
|3.08
|2.90
|-3.33
|-3.52
|-9.14
|-3.03
|3.62
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company
|2.63
|1.17
|-14.10
|1.38
|-30.99
|9.65
|12.43
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|0.92
|-4.38
|-11.33
|-9.45
|-30.84
|-14.49
|-16.80
|Bengal Tea and Fabrics
|2.72
|5.08
|-10.16
|-5.13
|6.32
|22.99
|12.24
|B&A
|-0.41
|19.09
|2.51
|1.11
|-7.78
|9.90
|10.99
|Norben Tea & Exports
|-3.05
|-9.70
|-2.93
|-24.72
|72.95
|102.91
|48.64
|James Warren Tea
|1.24
|-3.32
|-12.36
|-16.07
|-27.21
|3.07
|2.91
|Shri Vasuprada Plantations
|1.75
|-0.10
|-1.26
|-6.05
|-12.33
|12.35
|1.14
|Terai Tea Company
|-1.13
|0.12
|13.02
|15.31
|5.22
|20.91
|14.13
|Warren Tea
|-0.48
|-2.19
|21.15
|8.25
|-14.09
|-3.24
|-12.87
|Diana Tea Company
|9.55
|-0.42
|-5.17
|-4.59
|-12.41
|1.96
|2.39
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kanco Tea & Industries has declined 21.28% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Kanco Tea & Industries has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|47.78
|48.37
|10
|47.98
|48.36
|20
|49.11
|49.22
|50
|53.87
|52.85
|100
|58.81
|56.87
|200
|62.64
|61.13
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kanco Tea & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.31%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Kanco Tea & Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|Kanco Tea & Ind. - Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|Kanco Tea & Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Strikes /Lockouts / Disturbances
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Kanco Tea & Ind. - Letter To Shareholders Whose E-Mail Addresses Are Not Registered With Company/Registrar & Transfer Agent/D
|Jul 23, 2026, 12:33 AM IST IST
|Kanco Tea & Ind. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15491WB1983PLC035793 and registration number is 035793. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and blending of tea including manufacture of instant tea. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanco Tea & Industries is ₹49.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kanco Tea & Industries is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kanco Tea & Industries is ₹25.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kanco Tea & Industries are ₹49.59 and ₹47.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kanco Tea & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kanco Tea & Industries is ₹74.95 and 52-week low of Kanco Tea & Industries is ₹45.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kanco Tea & Industries has shown returns of 4.2% over the past day, -4.97% for the past month, -25.54% over 3 months, -21.28% over 1 year, -12.96% across 3 years, and -7.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kanco Tea & Industries are -4.64 and 0.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.03 per annum.
Source: Dion Global