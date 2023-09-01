Follow Us

Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd. Share Price

KANCO TEA & INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Plantations - Tea & Coffee | Smallcap | BSE
₹76.19 Closed
1.020.77
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹75.02₹76.64
₹76.19
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹62.60₹113.00
₹76.19
Open Price
₹76.64
Prev. Close
₹75.42
Volume
538

Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R176.88
  • R277.57
  • R378.5
  • Pivot
    75.95
  • S175.26
  • S274.33
  • S373.64

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 585.3175.02
  • 1085.574.97
  • 2083.8174.73
  • 5082.4774.1
  • 10075.8674.81
  • 20080.477

Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.830.184.372.23-7.98143.0331.14
1.42-1.446.4418.010.6353.83256.42
-0.60-2.17-5.177.2325.97139.29106.86
-1.50-12.692.1411.167.68-26.37-48.00
2.89-0.189.1720.144.78130.94115.58
13.5710.6778.3988.6581.35305.07470.04
-1.195.1520.9725.4124.5692.405.15
-2.578.4611.613.71-10.58-31.27-40.18
1.7110.1610.8912.34-3.2345.59-3.71
13.1036.5028.7331.381.5110.53-83.76
3.850.907.634.870.5438.105.52
1.05-2.600.07-2.63-13.77260.29166.25
-8.22-12.19-44.443.8772.58225.33108.23
-1.182.732.197.687.11116.05108.02
8.669.0615.8411.480.3772.0528.19
8.596.117.713.81-4.14-9.68-26.01
0.55-1.68-1.37-20.91-27.811.19-49.60
-2.76-3.91-1.213.0611.0991.9069.29
0.7614.6717.624.21-5.86132.6624.12
3.7310.983.51-9.614.14261.17129.91

Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd.

Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15491WB1983PLC035793 and registration number is 035793. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and blending of tea including manufacture of instant tea. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 83.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Umang Kanoria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anuradha Kanoria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dipankar Samanta
    Director
  • Mr. Navin Nayar
    Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Suchanti
    Director
  • Ms. Shruti Swaika
    Director

FAQs on Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd. is ₹39.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd. is 13.99 and PB ratio of Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd. is 0.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd. is ₹76.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd. is ₹113.00 and 52-week low of Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd. is ₹62.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

