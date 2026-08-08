What is the share price of Kanco Tea & Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanco Tea & Industries is ₹49.38 as on .

What kind of stock is Kanco Tea & Industries? The Kanco Tea & Industries is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kanco Tea & Industries? The market cap of Kanco Tea & Industries is ₹25.30 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kanco Tea & Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kanco Tea & Industries are ₹49.59 and ₹47.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kanco Tea & Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kanco Tea & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kanco Tea & Industries is ₹74.95 and 52-week low of Kanco Tea & Industries is ₹45.00 as on .

How has the Kanco Tea & Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Kanco Tea & Industries has shown returns of 4.2% over the past day, -4.97% for the past month, -25.54% over 3 months, -21.28% over 1 year, -12.96% across 3 years, and -7.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kanco Tea & Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kanco Tea & Industries are -4.64 and 0.45 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.03 per annum.

Source: Dion Global