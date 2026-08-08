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Kanco Tea & Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

KANCO TEA & INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Tea / Coffee

Here's the live share price of Kanco Tea & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹49.38 Closed
4.20₹ 1.99
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kanco Tea & Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.80₹49.59
₹49.38
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹45.00₹74.95
₹49.38
Open Price
₹47.80
Prev. Close
₹47.39
Volume
263

Source: Dion Global

Kanco Tea & Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kanco Tea & Industries		1.11-4.97-25.54-26.34-21.28-12.96-7.16
Tata Consumer Products		-0.07-3.81-6.11-7.292.779.357.41
CCL Products India		-2.37-5.36-6.5610.5131.0222.5622.05
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		0.57-1.58-3.61-15.96-19.8413.094.75
Andrew Yule & Company		-0.438.333.1724.671.542.16-0.22
McLeod Russel (India)		-6.01-9.43-18.976.2333.5937.0710.09
Goodricke Group		1.34-0.880.0812.53-16.720.67-8.47
Jay Shree Tea & Industries		7.492.43-10.39-0.34-21.70-0.25-6.47
Rossell India		-0.300.88-2.7323.00-14.99-49.30-20.34
Neelamalai Agro Industries		3.082.90-3.33-3.52-9.14-3.033.62
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company		2.631.17-14.101.38-30.999.6512.43
Dhunseri Tea & Industries		0.92-4.38-11.33-9.45-30.84-14.49-16.80
Bengal Tea and Fabrics		2.725.08-10.16-5.136.3222.9912.24
B&A		-0.4119.092.511.11-7.789.9010.99
Norben Tea & Exports		-3.05-9.70-2.93-24.7272.95102.9148.64
James Warren Tea		1.24-3.32-12.36-16.07-27.213.072.91
Shri Vasuprada Plantations		1.75-0.10-1.26-6.05-12.3312.351.14
Terai Tea Company		-1.130.1213.0215.315.2220.9114.13
Warren Tea		-0.48-2.1921.158.25-14.09-3.24-12.87
Diana Tea Company		9.55-0.42-5.17-4.59-12.411.962.39

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kanco Tea & Industries has declined 21.28% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Kanco Tea & Industries has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).

Kanco Tea & Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kanco Tea & Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
547.7848.37
1047.9848.36
2049.1149.22
5053.8752.85
10058.8156.87
20062.6461.13

Source: Dion Global

Kanco Tea & Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kanco Tea & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.31%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kanco Tea & Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTKanco Tea & Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results
Aug 07, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTKanco Tea & Ind. - Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTKanco Tea & Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Strikes /Lockouts / Disturbances
Jul 24, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTKanco Tea & Ind. - Letter To Shareholders Whose E-Mail Addresses Are Not Registered With Company/Registrar & Transfer Agent/D
Jul 23, 2026, 12:33 AM IST ISTKanco Tea & Ind. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Kanco Tea & Industries

Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15491WB1983PLC035793 and registration number is 035793. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and blending of tea including manufacture of instant tea. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Umang Kanoria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anuradha Kanoria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dipankar Samanta
    Director
  • Mr. Rohinton Kurus Babaycon
    Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Suchanti
    Director
  • Ms. Shruti Swaika
    Director

FAQs on Kanco Tea & Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Kanco Tea & Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanco Tea & Industries is ₹49.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kanco Tea & Industries?

The Kanco Tea & Industries is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kanco Tea & Industries?

The market cap of Kanco Tea & Industries is ₹25.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kanco Tea & Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kanco Tea & Industries are ₹49.59 and ₹47.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kanco Tea & Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kanco Tea & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kanco Tea & Industries is ₹74.95 and 52-week low of Kanco Tea & Industries is ₹45.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kanco Tea & Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kanco Tea & Industries has shown returns of 4.2% over the past day, -4.97% for the past month, -25.54% over 3 months, -21.28% over 1 year, -12.96% across 3 years, and -7.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kanco Tea & Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kanco Tea & Industries are -4.64 and 0.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.03 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Kanco Tea & Industries News

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