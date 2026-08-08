What is the share price of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company is ₹468.00 as on .

What kind of stock is The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company? The The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company? The market cap of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company is ₹233.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company are ₹479.00 and ₹462.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company is ₹590.00 and 52-week low of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company is ₹412.00 as on .

How has the The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company performed historically in terms of returns? The The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company has shown returns of -3.17% over the past day, -3.8% for the past month, -14.59% over 3 months, 3.69% over 1 year, 16.74% across 3 years, and 1.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company are 0.00 and 2.01 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.58 per annum.

Source: Dion Global