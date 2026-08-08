Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

THE UNITED NILGIRI TEA ESTATES COMPANY

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Tea / Coffee

Here's the live share price of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹468.00 Closed
-3.17₹ -15.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:57 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹462.00₹479.00
₹468.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹412.00₹590.00
₹468.00
Open Price
₹478.45
Prev. Close
₹483.30
Volume
1,821

Source: Dion Global

The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company		-2.69-3.80-14.59-4.733.6916.741.95
Tata Consumer Products		-0.07-3.80-6.03-7.272.809.367.46
CCL Products India		-2.19-5.22-6.4410.6930.9922.6322.01
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		0.47-1.66-3.85-16.06-19.7413.044.69
McLeod Russel (India)		-5.62-9.64-19.046.5433.3036.819.93
Jay Shree Tea & Industries		6.172.36-10.50-0.57-21.77-0.16-6.47
The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company		2.28-6.13-21.31-1.6114.5337.4317.26
Rossell India		-1.79-1.09-3.9422.74-15.68-49.42-20.47
Neelamalai Agro Industries		-1.89-1.21-7.11-8.47-8.47-2.91-1.76
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company		1.550.85-16.260.09-31.648.9612.47
Aspinwall and Company		2.50-4.320.505.61-13.02-0.752.91
Dhunseri Tea & Industries		1.56-5.72-12.02-9.65-29.62-14.37-16.72
B&A		-0.768.33-0.88-7.14-7.14-2.44-1.47
The Grob Tea Company		-2.170.16-4.56-4.70-17.411.62-7.19
Norben Tea & Exports		-6.33-10.75-11.47-22.6890.93100.6657.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company has gained 3.69% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.80%), CCL Products India (30.99%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.74%). From a 5 year perspective, The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.46%) and CCL Products India (22.01%).

The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5474.1475.96
10473.74474.65
20472.35475.47
50489.35486.29
100509.38493.41
200486.33487.84

Source: Dion Global

The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.57%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company

The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/1922 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132TZ1922PLC000234 and registration number is 000234. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and blending of tea including manufacture of instant tea. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 83.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Mallika Srinivasan
    Chairman
  • Ms. Sashikala Srikanth
    Director
  • Mr. P B Sampath
    Director
  • Mr. R Vijayaraghavan
    Director
  • Ms. P Shobhana Ravi
    Director
  • Mr. R Rajkumar
    Director

FAQs on The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Share Price

What is the share price of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company is ₹468.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company?

The The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company?

The market cap of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company is ₹233.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company are ₹479.00 and ₹462.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company is ₹590.00 and 52-week low of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company is ₹412.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company has shown returns of -3.17% over the past day, -3.8% for the past month, -14.59% over 3 months, 3.69% over 1 year, 16.74% across 3 years, and 1.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company are 0.00 and 2.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.58 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company News

More The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company News
Market Pulse