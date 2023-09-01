Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|29 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/1922 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132TZ1922PLC000234 and registration number is 000234. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and blending of tea including manufacture of instant tea. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd. is ₹171.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd. is 12.73 and PB ratio of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd. is 0.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd. is ₹343.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd. is ₹355.80 and 52-week low of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd. is ₹256.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.