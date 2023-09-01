Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

THE UNITED NILGIRI TEA ESTATES COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Plantations - Tea & Coffee | Smallcap | NSE
₹343.80 Closed
5.0616.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹326.00₹348.90
₹343.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹256.00₹355.80
₹343.80
Open Price
₹336.00
Prev. Close
₹327.25
Volume
49,132

The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1354.6
  • R2363.2
  • R3377.5
  • Pivot
    340.3
  • S1331.7
  • S2317.4
  • S3308.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5296.73313.67
  • 10296.7308.79
  • 20298.06303.9
  • 50306.19295.01
  • 100319.09288.66
  • 200337.32289.99

The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.4917.6329.0126.3211.2510.12-21.97
1.41-1.466.3818.040.7053.92256.68
-0.33-1.84-4.937.6026.21140.27107.76
-1.07-12.402.5511.438.21-26.23-47.78
2.72-0.309.1020.194.73131.09115.99
13.2510.4978.3987.8881.53303.49465.40
-1.265.1921.0225.4624.60-4.37-4.37
1.7810.0810.4512.96-3.1445.40-3.24
13.1835.6928.3531.051.6312.67-83.75
4.291.718.085.081.3338.546.08
0.91-7.929.3312.54-0.6060.03-3.51
5.964.0319.7211.416.5324.1427.83
6.8814.3420.4815.01-0.66134.2516.83
3.310.65-0.64-9.8311.43-47.12-22.00

The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd. Share Holdings

The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
29 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend

About The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd.

The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/1922 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132TZ1922PLC000234 and registration number is 000234. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and blending of tea including manufacture of instant tea. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Mallika Srinivasan
    Chairman
  • Mr. T G B Pinto
    Director
  • Mr. Sankar Datta
    Director
  • Mr. Krishna Srinivasan
    Director
  • Mr. K V Sriram
    Director
  • Ms. P Shobhana Ravi
    Director
  • Mr. Ranganathan Vijayaraghavan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sampath Bahukudumbi Pillapakkam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajagopal Rajkumar
    Director

FAQs on The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd.?

The market cap of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd. is ₹171.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd. is 12.73 and PB ratio of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd. is 0.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd. is ₹343.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd. is ₹355.80 and 52-week low of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd. is ₹256.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data