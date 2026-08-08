Here's the live share price of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company
|-2.69
|-3.80
|-14.59
|-4.73
|3.69
|16.74
|1.95
|Tata Consumer Products
|-0.07
|-3.80
|-6.03
|-7.27
|2.80
|9.36
|7.46
|CCL Products India
|-2.19
|-5.22
|-6.44
|10.69
|30.99
|22.63
|22.01
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|0.47
|-1.66
|-3.85
|-16.06
|-19.74
|13.04
|4.69
|McLeod Russel (India)
|-5.62
|-9.64
|-19.04
|6.54
|33.30
|36.81
|9.93
|Jay Shree Tea & Industries
|6.17
|2.36
|-10.50
|-0.57
|-21.77
|-0.16
|-6.47
|The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company
|2.28
|-6.13
|-21.31
|-1.61
|14.53
|37.43
|17.26
|Rossell India
|-1.79
|-1.09
|-3.94
|22.74
|-15.68
|-49.42
|-20.47
|Neelamalai Agro Industries
|-1.89
|-1.21
|-7.11
|-8.47
|-8.47
|-2.91
|-1.76
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company
|1.55
|0.85
|-16.26
|0.09
|-31.64
|8.96
|12.47
|Aspinwall and Company
|2.50
|-4.32
|0.50
|5.61
|-13.02
|-0.75
|2.91
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|1.56
|-5.72
|-12.02
|-9.65
|-29.62
|-14.37
|-16.72
|B&A
|-0.76
|8.33
|-0.88
|-7.14
|-7.14
|-2.44
|-1.47
|The Grob Tea Company
|-2.17
|0.16
|-4.56
|-4.70
|-17.41
|1.62
|-7.19
|Norben Tea & Exports
|-6.33
|-10.75
|-11.47
|-22.68
|90.93
|100.66
|57.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company has gained 3.69% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.80%), CCL Products India (30.99%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.74%). From a 5 year perspective, The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.46%) and CCL Products India (22.01%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|474.1
|475.96
|10
|473.74
|474.65
|20
|472.35
|475.47
|50
|489.35
|486.29
|100
|509.38
|493.41
|200
|486.33
|487.84
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.57%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/1922 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132TZ1922PLC000234 and registration number is 000234. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and blending of tea including manufacture of instant tea. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 83.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company is ₹468.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company is ₹233.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company are ₹479.00 and ₹462.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company is ₹590.00 and 52-week low of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company is ₹412.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company has shown returns of -3.17% over the past day, -3.8% for the past month, -14.59% over 3 months, 3.69% over 1 year, 16.74% across 3 years, and 1.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company are 0.00 and 2.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.58 per annum.
Source: Dion Global