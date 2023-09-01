Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1997 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15500WB1997PLC085661 and registration number is 085661. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and blending of tea including manufacture of instant tea. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 210.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd. is ₹224.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd. is -29.62 and PB ratio of Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd. is 0.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd. is ₹213.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd. is ₹277.45 and 52-week low of Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd. is ₹180.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.