Here's the live share price of Dhunseri Tea & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|0.92
|-4.38
|-11.33
|-9.45
|-30.84
|-14.49
|-16.80
|Tata Consumer Products
|-0.07
|-3.81
|-6.11
|-7.29
|2.77
|9.35
|7.41
|CCL Products India
|-2.37
|-5.36
|-6.56
|10.51
|31.02
|22.56
|22.05
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|0.57
|-1.58
|-3.61
|-15.96
|-19.84
|13.09
|4.75
|Andrew Yule & Company
|-0.43
|8.33
|3.17
|24.67
|1.54
|2.16
|-0.22
|McLeod Russel (India)
|-6.01
|-9.43
|-18.97
|6.23
|33.59
|37.07
|10.09
|Goodricke Group
|1.34
|-0.88
|0.08
|12.53
|-16.72
|0.67
|-8.47
|Jay Shree Tea & Industries
|7.49
|2.43
|-10.39
|-0.34
|-21.70
|-0.25
|-6.47
|Rossell India
|-0.30
|0.88
|-2.73
|23.00
|-14.99
|-49.30
|-20.34
|Neelamalai Agro Industries
|3.08
|2.90
|-3.33
|-3.52
|-9.14
|-3.03
|3.62
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company
|2.63
|1.17
|-14.10
|1.38
|-30.99
|9.65
|12.43
|Bengal Tea and Fabrics
|2.72
|5.08
|-10.16
|-5.13
|6.32
|22.99
|12.24
|B&A
|-0.41
|19.09
|2.51
|1.11
|-7.78
|9.90
|10.99
|Norben Tea & Exports
|-3.05
|-9.70
|-2.93
|-24.72
|72.95
|102.91
|48.64
|James Warren Tea
|1.24
|-3.32
|-12.36
|-16.07
|-27.21
|3.07
|2.91
|Shri Vasuprada Plantations
|1.75
|-0.10
|-1.26
|-6.05
|-12.33
|12.35
|1.14
|Terai Tea Company
|-1.13
|0.12
|13.02
|15.31
|5.22
|20.91
|14.13
|Warren Tea
|-0.48
|-2.19
|21.15
|8.25
|-14.09
|-3.24
|-12.87
|Diana Tea Company
|9.55
|-0.42
|-5.17
|-4.59
|-12.41
|1.96
|2.39
|Tyroon Tea Company
|6.49
|5.47
|-4.10
|-9.09
|-17.60
|1.84
|3.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dhunseri Tea & Industries has declined 30.84% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhunseri Tea & Industries has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|130.11
|131.41
|10
|132.47
|132.02
|20
|135.51
|133.62
|50
|135.94
|135.58
|100
|134.99
|138.58
|200
|147.06
|149.03
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dhunseri Tea & Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 69.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 1.98%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|Dhunseri Tea & Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:06 AM IST IST
|Dhunseri Tea & Ind. - Annoucement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Updates ( Letter To Shareholders Regarding Weblink Of Annual Re
|Jul 27, 2026, 07:16 PM IST IST
|Dhunseri Tea & Ind. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 27, 2026, 07:07 PM IST IST
|Dhunseri Tea & Ind. - Shareholder Meeting- AGM On August 19,2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|Dhunseri Tea & Ind. - Announcement Under Regulation 30- Intimation To Holders Of Physical Securities
Source: Dion Global
Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1997 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15500WB1997PLC085661 and registration number is 085661. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of tea. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 326.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhunseri Tea & Industries is ₹132.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dhunseri Tea & Industries is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dhunseri Tea & Industries is ₹138.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhunseri Tea & Industries are ₹134.00 and ₹131.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhunseri Tea & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhunseri Tea & Industries is ₹212.80 and 52-week low of Dhunseri Tea & Industries is ₹102.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dhunseri Tea & Industries has shown returns of -0.86% over the past day, -4.38% for the past month, -11.33% over 3 months, -30.84% over 1 year, -14.49% across 3 years, and -16.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhunseri Tea & Industries are -55.48 and 0.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.51 per annum.
Source: Dion Global