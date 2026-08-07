What is the share price of Dhunseri Tea & Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhunseri Tea & Industries is ₹132.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Dhunseri Tea & Industries? The Dhunseri Tea & Industries is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhunseri Tea & Industries? The market cap of Dhunseri Tea & Industries is ₹138.91 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhunseri Tea & Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhunseri Tea & Industries are ₹134.00 and ₹131.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhunseri Tea & Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhunseri Tea & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhunseri Tea & Industries is ₹212.80 and 52-week low of Dhunseri Tea & Industries is ₹102.55 as on .

How has the Dhunseri Tea & Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Dhunseri Tea & Industries has shown returns of -0.86% over the past day, -4.38% for the past month, -11.33% over 3 months, -30.84% over 1 year, -14.49% across 3 years, and -16.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhunseri Tea & Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhunseri Tea & Industries are -55.48 and 0.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.51 per annum.

Source: Dion Global