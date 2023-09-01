Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DHUNSERI TEA & INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Plantations - Tea & Coffee | Smallcap | NSE
₹213.80 Closed
0.781.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹209.50₹214.90
₹213.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹180.40₹277.45
₹213.80
Open Price
₹213.10
Prev. Close
₹212.15
Volume
9,742

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1216.03
  • R2218.17
  • R3221.43
  • Pivot
    212.77
  • S1210.63
  • S2207.37
  • S3205.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5196.29210.7
  • 10197.79209.47
  • 20201.21208.98
  • 50207.34208.53
  • 100209.61208.14
  • 200241.39211.23

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.291.718.085.081.3338.546.08
1.41-1.466.3818.040.7053.92256.68
-0.33-1.84-4.937.6026.21140.27107.76
-1.07-12.402.5511.438.21-26.23-47.78
2.72-0.309.1020.194.73131.09115.99
13.2510.4978.3987.8881.53303.49465.40
-1.265.1921.0225.4624.60-4.37-4.37
1.7810.0810.4512.96-3.1445.40-3.24
13.1835.6928.3531.051.6312.67-83.75
0.91-7.929.3312.54-0.6060.03-3.51
14.4917.6329.0126.3211.2510.12-21.97
5.964.0319.7211.416.5324.1427.83
6.8814.3420.4815.01-0.66134.2516.83
3.310.65-0.64-9.8311.43-47.12-22.00

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd.

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1997 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15500WB1997PLC085661 and registration number is 085661. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and blending of tea including manufacture of instant tea. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 210.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. C K Dhanuka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. V Goenka
    Director
  • Prof. A K Dutta
    Director
  • Mr. B Bajoria
    Director
  • Mr. R K Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. M Dhanuka
    Vice Chairman
  • Mrs. A Jhunjhunwala
    Director
  • Mrs. B Dhanuka
    Director

FAQs on Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd. is ₹224.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd. is -29.62 and PB ratio of Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd. is 0.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd. is ₹213.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd. is ₹277.45 and 52-week low of Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd. is ₹180.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data