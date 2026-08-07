Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

DHUNSERI TEA & INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Tea / Coffee

Here's the live share price of Dhunseri Tea & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹132.20 Closed
-0.86₹ -1.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹131.65₹134.00
₹132.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹102.55₹212.80
₹132.20
Open Price
₹133.00
Prev. Close
₹133.35
Volume
136

Source: Dion Global

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dhunseri Tea & Industries		0.92-4.38-11.33-9.45-30.84-14.49-16.80
Tata Consumer Products		-0.07-3.81-6.11-7.292.779.357.41
CCL Products India		-2.37-5.36-6.5610.5131.0222.5622.05
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		0.57-1.58-3.61-15.96-19.8413.094.75
Andrew Yule & Company		-0.438.333.1724.671.542.16-0.22
McLeod Russel (India)		-6.01-9.43-18.976.2333.5937.0710.09
Goodricke Group		1.34-0.880.0812.53-16.720.67-8.47
Jay Shree Tea & Industries		7.492.43-10.39-0.34-21.70-0.25-6.47
Rossell India		-0.300.88-2.7323.00-14.99-49.30-20.34
Neelamalai Agro Industries		3.082.90-3.33-3.52-9.14-3.033.62
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company		2.631.17-14.101.38-30.999.6512.43
Bengal Tea and Fabrics		2.725.08-10.16-5.136.3222.9912.24
B&A		-0.4119.092.511.11-7.789.9010.99
Norben Tea & Exports		-3.05-9.70-2.93-24.7272.95102.9148.64
James Warren Tea		1.24-3.32-12.36-16.07-27.213.072.91
Shri Vasuprada Plantations		1.75-0.10-1.26-6.05-12.3312.351.14
Terai Tea Company		-1.130.1213.0215.315.2220.9114.13
Warren Tea		-0.48-2.1921.158.25-14.09-3.24-12.87
Diana Tea Company		9.55-0.42-5.17-4.59-12.411.962.39
Tyroon Tea Company		6.495.47-4.10-9.09-17.601.843.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dhunseri Tea & Industries has declined 30.84% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhunseri Tea & Industries has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5130.11131.41
10132.47132.02
20135.51133.62
50135.94135.58
100134.99138.58
200147.06149.03

Source: Dion Global

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dhunseri Tea & Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 69.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 1.98%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTDhunseri Tea & Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter
Jul 30, 2026, 06:06 AM IST ISTDhunseri Tea & Ind. - Annoucement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Updates ( Letter To Shareholders Regarding Weblink Of Annual Re
Jul 27, 2026, 07:16 PM IST ISTDhunseri Tea & Ind. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 27, 2026, 07:07 PM IST ISTDhunseri Tea & Ind. - Shareholder Meeting- AGM On August 19,2026
Jul 14, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTDhunseri Tea & Ind. - Announcement Under Regulation 30- Intimation To Holders Of Physical Securities

Source: Dion Global

About Dhunseri Tea & Industries

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1997 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15500WB1997PLC085661 and registration number is 085661. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of tea. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 326.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. C K Dhanuka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. B Dhanuka
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Mayank Beriwala
    Director
  • Mr. R K Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. S Rampuria
    Director
  • Mr. V Goenka
    Director
  • Prof. A K Dutta
    Director
  • Mrs. A Jhunjhunwala
    Director

FAQs on Dhunseri Tea & Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Dhunseri Tea & Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhunseri Tea & Industries is ₹132.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dhunseri Tea & Industries?

The Dhunseri Tea & Industries is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhunseri Tea & Industries?

The market cap of Dhunseri Tea & Industries is ₹138.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhunseri Tea & Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhunseri Tea & Industries are ₹134.00 and ₹131.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhunseri Tea & Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhunseri Tea & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhunseri Tea & Industries is ₹212.80 and 52-week low of Dhunseri Tea & Industries is ₹102.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dhunseri Tea & Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dhunseri Tea & Industries has shown returns of -0.86% over the past day, -4.38% for the past month, -11.33% over 3 months, -30.84% over 1 year, -14.49% across 3 years, and -16.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhunseri Tea & Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhunseri Tea & Industries are -55.48 and 0.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.51 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Dhunseri Tea & Industries News

More Dhunseri Tea & Industries News
Market Pulse