Here's the live share price of The Grob Tea Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|The Grob Tea Company
|-2.17
|0.16
|-4.56
|-4.70
|-17.41
|1.62
|-7.19
|Tata Consumer Products
|-0.07
|-3.80
|-6.03
|-7.27
|2.80
|9.36
|7.46
|CCL Products India
|-2.19
|-5.22
|-6.44
|10.69
|30.99
|22.63
|22.01
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|0.47
|-1.66
|-3.85
|-16.06
|-19.74
|13.04
|4.69
|McLeod Russel (India)
|-5.62
|-9.64
|-19.04
|6.54
|33.30
|36.81
|9.93
|Jay Shree Tea & Industries
|6.17
|2.36
|-10.50
|-0.57
|-21.77
|-0.16
|-6.47
|The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company
|-2.69
|-3.80
|-14.59
|-4.73
|3.69
|16.74
|1.95
|The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company
|2.28
|-6.13
|-21.31
|-1.61
|14.53
|37.43
|17.26
|Rossell India
|-1.79
|-1.09
|-3.94
|22.74
|-15.68
|-49.42
|-20.47
|Neelamalai Agro Industries
|-1.89
|-1.21
|-7.11
|-8.47
|-8.47
|-2.91
|-1.76
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company
|1.55
|0.85
|-16.26
|0.09
|-31.64
|8.96
|12.47
|Aspinwall and Company
|2.50
|-4.32
|0.50
|5.61
|-13.02
|-0.75
|2.91
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|1.56
|-5.72
|-12.02
|-9.65
|-29.62
|-14.37
|-16.72
|B&A
|-0.76
|8.33
|-0.88
|-7.14
|-7.14
|-2.44
|-1.47
|Norben Tea & Exports
|-6.33
|-10.75
|-11.47
|-22.68
|90.93
|100.66
|57.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, The Grob Tea Company has declined 17.41% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.80%), CCL Products India (30.99%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.74%). From a 5 year perspective, The Grob Tea Company has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.46%) and CCL Products India (22.01%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|912.05
|905.94
|10
|906.28
|907.28
|20
|910.25
|908.7
|50
|908.78
|909.56
|100
|901.7
|917.05
|200
|950.58
|941.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, The Grob Tea Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the The Grob Tea Company fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
The Grob Tea Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/1895 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110WB1895PLC000963 and registration number is 000963. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of tea. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 114.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Grob Tea Company is ₹900.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The The Grob Tea Company is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of The Grob Tea Company is ₹104.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of The Grob Tea Company are ₹900.00 and ₹900.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Grob Tea Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Grob Tea Company is ₹1,236.20 and 52-week low of The Grob Tea Company is ₹805.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The The Grob Tea Company has shown returns of 0.07% over the past day, 0.16% for the past month, -4.56% over 3 months, -17.41% over 1 year, 1.62% across 3 years, and -7.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Grob Tea Company are 18.19 and 1.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.22 per annum.
Source: Dion Global