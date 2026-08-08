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The Grob Tea Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

THE GROB TEA COMPANY

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Tea / Coffee

Here's the live share price of The Grob Tea Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹900.00 Closed
0.07₹ 0.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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The Grob Tea Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹900.00₹900.00
₹900.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹805.00₹1,236.20
₹900.00
Open Price
₹900.00
Prev. Close
₹899.40
Volume
15

Source: Dion Global

The Grob Tea Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
The Grob Tea Company		-2.170.16-4.56-4.70-17.411.62-7.19
Tata Consumer Products		-0.07-3.80-6.03-7.272.809.367.46
CCL Products India		-2.19-5.22-6.4410.6930.9922.6322.01
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		0.47-1.66-3.85-16.06-19.7413.044.69
McLeod Russel (India)		-5.62-9.64-19.046.5433.3036.819.93
Jay Shree Tea & Industries		6.172.36-10.50-0.57-21.77-0.16-6.47
The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company		-2.69-3.80-14.59-4.733.6916.741.95
The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company		2.28-6.13-21.31-1.6114.5337.4317.26
Rossell India		-1.79-1.09-3.9422.74-15.68-49.42-20.47
Neelamalai Agro Industries		-1.89-1.21-7.11-8.47-8.47-2.91-1.76
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company		1.550.85-16.260.09-31.648.9612.47
Aspinwall and Company		2.50-4.320.505.61-13.02-0.752.91
Dhunseri Tea & Industries		1.56-5.72-12.02-9.65-29.62-14.37-16.72
B&A		-0.768.33-0.88-7.14-7.14-2.44-1.47
Norben Tea & Exports		-6.33-10.75-11.47-22.6890.93100.6657.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, The Grob Tea Company has declined 17.41% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.80%), CCL Products India (30.99%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.74%). From a 5 year perspective, The Grob Tea Company has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.46%) and CCL Products India (22.01%).

The Grob Tea Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

The Grob Tea Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5912.05905.94
10906.28907.28
20910.25908.7
50908.78909.56
100901.7917.05
200950.58941.7

Source: Dion Global

The Grob Tea Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, The Grob Tea Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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The Grob Tea Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the The Grob Tea Company fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About The Grob Tea Company

The Grob Tea Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/1895 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110WB1895PLC000963 and registration number is 000963. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of tea. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 114.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Kumar Agarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Indra Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Niraj Kumar Harodia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Balkrishna Singhania
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nirmal Kumar Goyal
    Independent Director

FAQs on The Grob Tea Company Share Price

What is the share price of The Grob Tea Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Grob Tea Company is ₹900.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is The Grob Tea Company?

The The Grob Tea Company is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of The Grob Tea Company?

The market cap of The Grob Tea Company is ₹104.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of The Grob Tea Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of The Grob Tea Company are ₹900.00 and ₹900.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Grob Tea Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Grob Tea Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Grob Tea Company is ₹1,236.20 and 52-week low of The Grob Tea Company is ₹805.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the The Grob Tea Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The The Grob Tea Company has shown returns of 0.07% over the past day, 0.16% for the past month, -4.56% over 3 months, -17.41% over 1 year, 1.62% across 3 years, and -7.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of The Grob Tea Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Grob Tea Company are 18.19 and 1.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.22 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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