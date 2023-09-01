Follow Us

THE GROB TEA COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Plantations - Tea & Coffee | Smallcap | NSE
₹906.45 Closed
0.383.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
The Grob Tea Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹886.00₹917.90
₹906.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹669.90₹1,180.00
₹906.45
Open Price
₹901.55
Prev. Close
₹903.00
Volume
525

The Grob Tea Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1922.63
  • R2936.22
  • R3954.53
  • Pivot
    904.32
  • S1890.73
  • S2872.42
  • S3858.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5894.77896.28
  • 10907.16892.59
  • 20929886.45
  • 50898.14864.11
  • 100864.05842.84
  • 200946.02843.6

The Grob Tea Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.964.0319.7211.416.5324.1427.83
1.41-1.466.3818.040.7053.92256.68
-0.33-1.84-4.937.6026.21140.27107.76
-1.07-12.402.5511.438.21-26.23-47.78
2.72-0.309.1020.194.73131.09115.99
13.2510.4978.3987.8881.53303.49465.40
-1.265.1921.0225.4624.60-4.37-4.37
1.7810.0810.4512.96-3.1445.40-3.24
13.1835.6928.3531.051.6312.67-83.75
4.291.718.085.081.3338.546.08
0.91-7.929.3312.54-0.6060.03-3.51
14.4917.6329.0126.3211.2510.12-21.97
6.8814.3420.4815.01-0.66134.2516.83
3.310.65-0.64-9.8311.43-47.12-22.00

The Grob Tea Company Ltd. Share Holdings

The Grob Tea Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About The Grob Tea Company Ltd.

The Grob Tea Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/1895 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110WB1895PLC000963 and registration number is 000963. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of tea. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 92.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. P K Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. M K Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. N K Harodia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. P Singhania
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S K Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on The Grob Tea Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of The Grob Tea Company Ltd.?

The market cap of The Grob Tea Company Ltd. is ₹105.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of The Grob Tea Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of The Grob Tea Company Ltd. is 955.16 and PB ratio of The Grob Tea Company Ltd. is 1.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of The Grob Tea Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Grob Tea Company Ltd. is ₹906.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Grob Tea Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Grob Tea Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Grob Tea Company Ltd. is ₹1,180.00 and 52-week low of The Grob Tea Company Ltd. is ₹669.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

