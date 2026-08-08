What is the share price of The Grob Tea Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Grob Tea Company is ₹900.00 as on .

What kind of stock is The Grob Tea Company? The The Grob Tea Company is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of The Grob Tea Company? The market cap of The Grob Tea Company is ₹104.61 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of The Grob Tea Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of The Grob Tea Company are ₹900.00 and ₹900.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Grob Tea Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Grob Tea Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Grob Tea Company is ₹1,236.20 and 52-week low of The Grob Tea Company is ₹805.00 as on .

How has the The Grob Tea Company performed historically in terms of returns? The The Grob Tea Company has shown returns of 0.07% over the past day, 0.16% for the past month, -4.56% over 3 months, -17.41% over 1 year, 1.62% across 3 years, and -7.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of The Grob Tea Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Grob Tea Company are 18.19 and 1.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.22 per annum.

Source: Dion Global