What is the Market Cap of The Grob Tea Company Ltd.? The market cap of The Grob Tea Company Ltd. is ₹105.36 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of The Grob Tea Company Ltd.? P/E ratio of The Grob Tea Company Ltd. is 955.16 and PB ratio of The Grob Tea Company Ltd. is 1.35 as on .

What is the share price of The Grob Tea Company Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Grob Tea Company Ltd. is ₹906.45 as on .