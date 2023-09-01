Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
The Grob Tea Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/1895 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110WB1895PLC000963 and registration number is 000963. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of tea. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 92.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of The Grob Tea Company Ltd. is ₹105.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of The Grob Tea Company Ltd. is 955.16 and PB ratio of The Grob Tea Company Ltd. is 1.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Grob Tea Company Ltd. is ₹906.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Grob Tea Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Grob Tea Company Ltd. is ₹1,180.00 and 52-week low of The Grob Tea Company Ltd. is ₹669.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.