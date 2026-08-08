What is the share price of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company is ₹691.80 as on .

What kind of stock is The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company? The The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company? The market cap of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company is ₹214.17 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company are ₹734.00 and ₹682.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company is ₹998.00 and 52-week low of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company is ₹567.20 as on .

How has the The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company performed historically in terms of returns? The The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company has shown returns of -2.53% over the past day, -6.13% for the past month, -21.31% over 3 months, 14.53% over 1 year, 37.43% across 3 years, and 17.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company are 39.73 and 1.12 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global