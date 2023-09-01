Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.88
|14.34
|20.48
|15.01
|-0.66
|134.25
|16.83
|1.41
|-1.46
|6.38
|18.04
|0.70
|53.92
|256.68
|-0.33
|-1.84
|-4.93
|7.60
|26.21
|140.27
|107.76
|-1.07
|-12.40
|2.55
|11.43
|8.21
|-26.23
|-47.78
|2.72
|-0.30
|9.10
|20.19
|4.73
|131.09
|115.99
|13.25
|10.49
|78.39
|87.88
|81.53
|303.49
|465.40
|-1.26
|5.19
|21.02
|25.46
|24.60
|-4.37
|-4.37
|1.78
|10.08
|10.45
|12.96
|-3.14
|45.40
|-3.24
|13.18
|35.69
|28.35
|31.05
|1.63
|12.67
|-83.75
|4.29
|1.71
|8.08
|5.08
|1.33
|38.54
|6.08
|0.91
|-7.92
|9.33
|12.54
|-0.60
|60.03
|-3.51
|14.49
|17.63
|29.01
|26.32
|11.25
|10.12
|-21.97
|5.96
|4.03
|19.72
|11.41
|6.53
|24.14
|27.83
|3.31
|0.65
|-0.64
|-9.83
|11.43
|-47.12
|-22.00
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1913 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132WB1913PLC220832 and registration number is 000350. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and blending of tea including manufacture of instant tea. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd. is ₹93.81 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd. is 71.14 and PB ratio of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd. is 0.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd. is ₹303.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd. is ₹337.00 and 52-week low of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd. is ₹221.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.