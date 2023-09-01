What is the Market Cap of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd.? The market cap of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd. is ₹93.81 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd.? P/E ratio of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd. is 71.14 and PB ratio of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd. is 0.52 as on .

What is the share price of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd. is ₹303.00 as on .