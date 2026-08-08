Here's the live share price of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company
|2.28
|-6.13
|-21.31
|-1.61
|14.53
|37.43
|17.26
|Tata Consumer Products
|-0.07
|-3.80
|-6.03
|-7.27
|2.80
|9.36
|7.46
|CCL Products India
|-2.19
|-5.22
|-6.44
|10.69
|30.99
|22.63
|22.01
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|0.47
|-1.66
|-3.85
|-16.06
|-19.74
|13.04
|4.69
|McLeod Russel (India)
|-5.62
|-9.64
|-19.04
|6.54
|33.30
|36.81
|9.93
|Jay Shree Tea & Industries
|6.17
|2.36
|-10.50
|-0.57
|-21.77
|-0.16
|-6.47
|The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company
|-2.69
|-3.80
|-14.59
|-4.73
|3.69
|16.74
|1.95
|Rossell India
|-1.79
|-1.09
|-3.94
|22.74
|-15.68
|-49.42
|-20.47
|Neelamalai Agro Industries
|-1.89
|-1.21
|-7.11
|-8.47
|-8.47
|-2.91
|-1.76
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company
|1.55
|0.85
|-16.26
|0.09
|-31.64
|8.96
|12.47
|Aspinwall and Company
|2.50
|-4.32
|0.50
|5.61
|-13.02
|-0.75
|2.91
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|1.56
|-5.72
|-12.02
|-9.65
|-29.62
|-14.37
|-16.72
|B&A
|-0.76
|8.33
|-0.88
|-7.14
|-7.14
|-2.44
|-1.47
|The Grob Tea Company
|-2.17
|0.16
|-4.56
|-4.70
|-17.41
|1.62
|-7.19
|Norben Tea & Exports
|-6.33
|-10.75
|-11.47
|-22.68
|90.93
|100.66
|57.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company has gained 14.53% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.80%), CCL Products India (30.99%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.74%). From a 5 year perspective, The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.46%) and CCL Products India (22.01%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|692.08
|697.79
|10
|704.17
|701.25
|20
|720.25
|714.47
|50
|758.89
|744.06
|100
|782.38
|760.01
|200
|763.39
|756.09
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1913 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132WB1913PLC220832 and registration number is 000350. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and blending of tea including manufacture of instant tea. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 68.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company is ₹691.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company is ₹214.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company are ₹734.00 and ₹682.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company is ₹998.00 and 52-week low of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company is ₹567.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company has shown returns of -2.53% over the past day, -6.13% for the past month, -21.31% over 3 months, 14.53% over 1 year, 37.43% across 3 years, and 17.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company are 39.73 and 1.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global