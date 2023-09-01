Follow Us

The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd. Share Price

THE PERIA KARAMALAI TEA & PRODUCE COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Plantations - Tea & Coffee | Smallcap | NSE
₹303.00 Closed
-0.49-1.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹303.00₹316.35
₹303.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹221.00₹337.00
₹303.00
Open Price
₹304.50
Prev. Close
₹304.50
Volume
292

The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1311.9
  • R2320.8
  • R3325.25
  • Pivot
    307.45
  • S1298.55
  • S2294.1
  • S3285.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5271292.61
  • 10269.42285.25
  • 20286277.94
  • 50299.34270.46
  • 100298.17267.51
  • 200290.37268.44

The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.8814.3420.4815.01-0.66134.2516.83
1.41-1.466.3818.040.7053.92256.68
-0.33-1.84-4.937.6026.21140.27107.76
-1.07-12.402.5511.438.21-26.23-47.78
2.72-0.309.1020.194.73131.09115.99
13.2510.4978.3987.8881.53303.49465.40
-1.265.1921.0225.4624.60-4.37-4.37
1.7810.0810.4512.96-3.1445.40-3.24
13.1835.6928.3531.051.6312.67-83.75
4.291.718.085.081.3338.546.08
0.91-7.929.3312.54-0.6060.03-3.51
14.4917.6329.0126.3211.2510.12-21.97
5.964.0319.7211.416.5324.1427.83
3.310.65-0.64-9.8311.43-47.12-22.00

The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd. Share Holdings

The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd.

The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1913 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132WB1913PLC220832 and registration number is 000350. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and blending of tea including manufacture of instant tea. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Lakshmi Niwas Bangur
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Alka Devi Bangur
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shreeyash Bangur
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Pudugramam Ramachandran Ramakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narasimhan Swaminathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Bhargava
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harischandra Maneklal Parekh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Jalan
    Independent Director

FAQs on The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd.?

The market cap of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd. is ₹93.81 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd. is 71.14 and PB ratio of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd. is 0.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd. is ₹303.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd. is ₹337.00 and 52-week low of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd. is ₹221.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

