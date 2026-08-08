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The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Share Price

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BSE

THE PERIA KARAMALAI TEA & PRODUCE COMPANY

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Tea / Coffee

Here's the live share price of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹691.80 Closed
-2.53₹ -17.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:57 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹682.30₹734.00
₹691.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹567.20₹998.00
₹691.80
Open Price
₹734.00
Prev. Close
₹709.75
Volume
72

Source: Dion Global

The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company		2.28-6.13-21.31-1.6114.5337.4317.26
Tata Consumer Products		-0.07-3.80-6.03-7.272.809.367.46
CCL Products India		-2.19-5.22-6.4410.6930.9922.6322.01
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		0.47-1.66-3.85-16.06-19.7413.044.69
McLeod Russel (India)		-5.62-9.64-19.046.5433.3036.819.93
Jay Shree Tea & Industries		6.172.36-10.50-0.57-21.77-0.16-6.47
The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company		-2.69-3.80-14.59-4.733.6916.741.95
Rossell India		-1.79-1.09-3.9422.74-15.68-49.42-20.47
Neelamalai Agro Industries		-1.89-1.21-7.11-8.47-8.47-2.91-1.76
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company		1.550.85-16.260.09-31.648.9612.47
Aspinwall and Company		2.50-4.320.505.61-13.02-0.752.91
Dhunseri Tea & Industries		1.56-5.72-12.02-9.65-29.62-14.37-16.72
B&A		-0.768.33-0.88-7.14-7.14-2.44-1.47
The Grob Tea Company		-2.170.16-4.56-4.70-17.411.62-7.19
Norben Tea & Exports		-6.33-10.75-11.47-22.6890.93100.6657.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company has gained 14.53% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.80%), CCL Products India (30.99%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.74%). From a 5 year perspective, The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.46%) and CCL Products India (22.01%).

The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5692.08697.79
10704.17701.25
20720.25714.47
50758.89744.06
100782.38760.01
200763.39756.09

Source: Dion Global

The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company

The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1913 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132WB1913PLC220832 and registration number is 000350. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and blending of tea including manufacture of instant tea. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 68.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Lakshmi Niwas Bangur
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Alka Devi Bangur
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Amitav Kothar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Kapasi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Jalan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Bhargava
    Independent Director

FAQs on The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Share Price

What is the share price of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company is ₹691.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company?

The The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company?

The market cap of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company is ₹214.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company are ₹734.00 and ₹682.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company is ₹998.00 and 52-week low of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company is ₹567.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company has shown returns of -2.53% over the past day, -6.13% for the past month, -21.31% over 3 months, 14.53% over 1 year, 37.43% across 3 years, and 17.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company are 39.73 and 1.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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