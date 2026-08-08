What is the share price of Rossell India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rossell India is ₹57.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Rossell India? The Rossell India is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rossell India? The market cap of Rossell India is ₹214.87 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rossell India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rossell India are ₹57.28 and ₹55.09.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rossell India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rossell India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rossell India is ₹72.00 and 52-week low of Rossell India is ₹40.10 as on .

How has the Rossell India performed historically in terms of returns? The Rossell India has shown returns of 4.88% over the past day, 0.88% for the past month, -2.73% over 3 months, -14.99% over 1 year, -49.3% across 3 years, and -20.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rossell India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rossell India are 15.49 and 0.72 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.70 per annum.

Source: Dion Global