Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|13.25
|10.49
|78.39
|87.88
|81.53
|303.49
|465.40
|1.41
|-1.46
|6.38
|18.04
|0.70
|53.92
|256.68
|-0.33
|-1.84
|-4.93
|7.60
|26.21
|140.27
|107.76
|-1.07
|-12.40
|2.55
|11.43
|8.21
|-26.23
|-47.78
|2.72
|-0.30
|9.10
|20.19
|4.73
|131.09
|115.99
|-1.26
|5.19
|21.02
|25.46
|24.60
|-4.37
|-4.37
|1.78
|10.08
|10.45
|12.96
|-3.14
|45.40
|-3.24
|13.18
|35.69
|28.35
|31.05
|1.63
|12.67
|-83.75
|4.29
|1.71
|8.08
|5.08
|1.33
|38.54
|6.08
|0.91
|-7.92
|9.33
|12.54
|-0.60
|60.03
|-3.51
|14.49
|17.63
|29.01
|26.32
|11.25
|10.12
|-21.97
|5.96
|4.03
|19.72
|11.41
|6.53
|24.14
|27.83
|6.88
|14.34
|20.48
|15.01
|-0.66
|134.25
|16.83
|3.31
|0.65
|-0.64
|-9.83
|11.43
|-47.12
|-22.00
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Active Fund
|9,12,700
|0.77
|41.28
Rossell India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132WB1994PLC063513 and registration number is 063513. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and blending of tea including manufacture of instant tea. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 299.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rossell India Ltd. is ₹1,853.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rossell India Ltd. is 79.04 and PB ratio of Rossell India Ltd. is 6.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rossell India Ltd. is ₹491.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rossell India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rossell India Ltd. is ₹462.00 and 52-week low of Rossell India Ltd. is ₹221.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.