Rossell India Ltd. Share Price

ROSSELL INDIA LTD.

Sector : Plantations - Tea & Coffee | Smallcap | NSE
₹491.65 Closed
16.2268.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Rossell India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹425.90₹502.85
₹491.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹221.00₹462.00
₹491.65
Open Price
₹427.95
Prev. Close
₹423.05
Volume
14,86,515

Rossell India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1516.87
  • R2548.33
  • R3593.82
  • Pivot
    471.38
  • S1439.92
  • S2394.43
  • S3362.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5283.23422.62
  • 10283.77422.88
  • 20278.24422.6
  • 50272.21401.72
  • 100228.67366.43
  • 200196.45326.41

Rossell India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.2510.4978.3987.8881.53303.49465.40
1.41-1.466.3818.040.7053.92256.68
-0.33-1.84-4.937.6026.21140.27107.76
-1.07-12.402.5511.438.21-26.23-47.78
2.72-0.309.1020.194.73131.09115.99
-1.265.1921.0225.4624.60-4.37-4.37
1.7810.0810.4512.96-3.1445.40-3.24
13.1835.6928.3531.051.6312.67-83.75
4.291.718.085.081.3338.546.08
0.91-7.929.3312.54-0.6060.03-3.51
14.4917.6329.0126.3211.2510.12-21.97
5.964.0319.7211.416.5324.1427.83
6.8814.3420.4815.01-0.66134.2516.83
3.310.65-0.64-9.8311.43-47.12-22.00

Rossell India Ltd. Share Holdings

Rossell India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Active Fund9,12,7000.7741.28

Rossell India Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Shareholders meeting
    Rossell India Limited has informed the Exchange about Shareholders meeting
    04-Aug, 2023 | 02:42 PM

About Rossell India Ltd.

Rossell India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132WB1994PLC063513 and registration number is 063513. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and blending of tea including manufacture of instant tea. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 299.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. H M Gupta
    Executive Chairman & CEO
  • Mr. R M Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. N K Khurana
    Director - Finance
  • Ms. N Palchoudhuri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. K Katyal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. R Bhatnagar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Rossell India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rossell India Ltd.?

The market cap of Rossell India Ltd. is ₹1,853.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rossell India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rossell India Ltd. is 79.04 and PB ratio of Rossell India Ltd. is 6.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rossell India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rossell India Ltd. is ₹491.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rossell India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rossell India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rossell India Ltd. is ₹462.00 and 52-week low of Rossell India Ltd. is ₹221.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

