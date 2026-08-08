Here's the live share price of Rossell India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rossell India
|-0.30
|0.88
|-2.73
|23.00
|-14.99
|-49.30
|-20.34
|Tata Consumer Products
|-0.07
|-3.81
|-6.11
|-7.29
|2.77
|9.35
|7.41
|CCL Products India
|-2.37
|-5.36
|-6.56
|10.51
|31.02
|22.56
|22.05
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|0.57
|-1.58
|-3.61
|-15.96
|-19.84
|13.09
|4.75
|Andrew Yule & Company
|-0.43
|8.33
|3.17
|24.67
|1.54
|2.16
|-0.22
|McLeod Russel (India)
|-6.01
|-9.43
|-18.97
|6.23
|33.59
|37.07
|10.09
|Goodricke Group
|1.34
|-0.88
|0.08
|12.53
|-16.72
|0.67
|-8.47
|Jay Shree Tea & Industries
|7.49
|2.43
|-10.39
|-0.34
|-21.70
|-0.25
|-6.47
|Neelamalai Agro Industries
|3.08
|2.90
|-3.33
|-3.52
|-9.14
|-3.03
|3.62
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company
|2.63
|1.17
|-14.10
|1.38
|-30.99
|9.65
|12.43
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|0.92
|-4.38
|-11.33
|-9.45
|-30.84
|-14.49
|-16.80
|Bengal Tea and Fabrics
|2.72
|5.08
|-10.16
|-5.13
|6.32
|22.99
|12.24
|B&A
|-0.41
|19.09
|2.51
|1.11
|-7.78
|9.90
|10.99
|Norben Tea & Exports
|-3.05
|-9.70
|-2.93
|-24.72
|72.95
|102.91
|48.64
|James Warren Tea
|1.24
|-3.32
|-12.36
|-16.07
|-27.21
|3.07
|2.91
|Shri Vasuprada Plantations
|1.75
|-0.10
|-1.26
|-6.05
|-12.33
|12.35
|1.14
|Terai Tea Company
|-1.13
|0.12
|13.02
|15.31
|5.22
|20.91
|14.13
|Warren Tea
|-0.48
|-2.19
|21.15
|8.25
|-14.09
|-3.24
|-12.87
|Diana Tea Company
|9.55
|-0.42
|-5.17
|-4.59
|-12.41
|1.96
|2.39
|Tyroon Tea Company
|6.49
|5.47
|-4.10
|-9.09
|-17.60
|1.84
|3.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rossell India has declined 14.99% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Rossell India has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|58.24
|58.41
|10
|58.89
|58.56
|20
|58.42
|58.43
|50
|57
|57.16
|100
|53.95
|55.53
|200
|53.17
|60.14
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rossell India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.66%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|9,12,700
|0.07
|5.26
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:16 PM IST IST
|Rossell India - QUARTERLY RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30Th JUNE, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:56 PM IST IST
|Rossell India - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|Rossell India - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Rossell India - 32Nd Annual General Meeting Notice
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|Rossell India - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Rossell India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132WB1994PLC063513 and registration number is 063513. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of tea. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 226.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rossell India is ₹57.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rossell India is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rossell India is ₹214.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rossell India are ₹57.28 and ₹55.09.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rossell India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rossell India is ₹72.00 and 52-week low of Rossell India is ₹40.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rossell India has shown returns of 4.88% over the past day, 0.88% for the past month, -2.73% over 3 months, -14.99% over 1 year, -49.3% across 3 years, and -20.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rossell India are 15.49 and 0.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.70 per annum.
Source: Dion Global