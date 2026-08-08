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Rossell India Share Price

NSE
BSE

ROSSELL INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Tea / Coffee

Here's the live share price of Rossell India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹57.00 Closed
4.88₹ 2.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rossell India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹55.09₹57.28
₹57.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.10₹72.00
₹57.00
Open Price
₹56.07
Prev. Close
₹54.35
Volume
3,669

Source: Dion Global

Rossell India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rossell India		-0.300.88-2.7323.00-14.99-49.30-20.34
Tata Consumer Products		-0.07-3.81-6.11-7.292.779.357.41
CCL Products India		-2.37-5.36-6.5610.5131.0222.5622.05
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		0.57-1.58-3.61-15.96-19.8413.094.75
Andrew Yule & Company		-0.438.333.1724.671.542.16-0.22
McLeod Russel (India)		-6.01-9.43-18.976.2333.5937.0710.09
Goodricke Group		1.34-0.880.0812.53-16.720.67-8.47
Jay Shree Tea & Industries		7.492.43-10.39-0.34-21.70-0.25-6.47
Neelamalai Agro Industries		3.082.90-3.33-3.52-9.14-3.033.62
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company		2.631.17-14.101.38-30.999.6512.43
Dhunseri Tea & Industries		0.92-4.38-11.33-9.45-30.84-14.49-16.80
Bengal Tea and Fabrics		2.725.08-10.16-5.136.3222.9912.24
B&A		-0.4119.092.511.11-7.789.9010.99
Norben Tea & Exports		-3.05-9.70-2.93-24.7272.95102.9148.64
James Warren Tea		1.24-3.32-12.36-16.07-27.213.072.91
Shri Vasuprada Plantations		1.75-0.10-1.26-6.05-12.3312.351.14
Terai Tea Company		-1.130.1213.0215.315.2220.9114.13
Warren Tea		-0.48-2.1921.158.25-14.09-3.24-12.87
Diana Tea Company		9.55-0.42-5.17-4.59-12.411.962.39
Tyroon Tea Company		6.495.47-4.10-9.09-17.601.843.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rossell India has declined 14.99% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Rossell India has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).

Rossell India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rossell India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
558.2458.41
1058.8958.56
2058.4258.43
505757.16
10053.9555.53
20053.1760.14

Source: Dion Global

Rossell India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rossell India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.66%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Rossell India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
9,12,7000.075.26

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Rossell India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:16 PM IST ISTRossell India - QUARTERLY RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30Th JUNE, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 07:56 PM IST ISTRossell India - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING
Jul 28, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTRossell India - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 27, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTRossell India - 32Nd Annual General Meeting Notice
Jul 27, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTRossell India - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Rossell India

Rossell India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132WB1994PLC063513 and registration number is 063513. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of tea. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 226.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. H M Gupta
    Executive Chairman
  • Ms. Samara Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. N Palchoudhuri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. K Katyal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. R Bhatnagar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. N K Khurana
    Director - Finance

FAQs on Rossell India Share Price

What is the share price of Rossell India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rossell India is ₹57.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rossell India?

The Rossell India is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rossell India?

The market cap of Rossell India is ₹214.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rossell India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rossell India are ₹57.28 and ₹55.09.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rossell India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rossell India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rossell India is ₹72.00 and 52-week low of Rossell India is ₹40.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rossell India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rossell India has shown returns of 4.88% over the past day, 0.88% for the past month, -2.73% over 3 months, -14.99% over 1 year, -49.3% across 3 years, and -20.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rossell India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rossell India are 15.49 and 0.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.70 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Rossell India News

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