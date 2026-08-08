What is the share price of Neelamalai Agro Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neelamalai Agro Industries is ₹3,190.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Neelamalai Agro Industries? The Neelamalai Agro Industries is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Neelamalai Agro Industries? The market cap of Neelamalai Agro Industries is ₹198.44 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Neelamalai Agro Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Neelamalai Agro Industries are ₹3,190.00 and ₹3,190.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Neelamalai Agro Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Neelamalai Agro Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Neelamalai Agro Industries is ₹3,970.00 and 52-week low of Neelamalai Agro Industries is ₹2,985.00 as on .

How has the Neelamalai Agro Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Neelamalai Agro Industries has shown returns of 2.9% over the past day, 2.9% for the past month, -3.33% over 3 months, -9.14% over 1 year, -3.03% across 3 years, and 3.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Neelamalai Agro Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Neelamalai Agro Industries are 6.81 and 0.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.63 per annum.

Source: Dion Global