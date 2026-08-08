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Neelamalai Agro Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

NEELAMALAI AGRO INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Tea / Coffee

Here's the live share price of Neelamalai Agro Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3,190.00 Closed
2.90₹ 90.00
As on Aug 05, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Neelamalai Agro Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,190.00₹3,190.00
₹3,190.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,985.00₹3,970.00
₹3,190.00
Open Price
₹3,190.00
Prev. Close
₹3,100.00
Volume
2

Source: Dion Global

Neelamalai Agro Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Neelamalai Agro Industries		3.082.90-3.33-3.52-9.14-3.033.62
Tata Consumer Products		-0.07-3.81-6.11-7.292.779.357.41
CCL Products India		-2.37-5.36-6.5610.5131.0222.5622.05
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		0.57-1.58-3.61-15.96-19.8413.094.75
Andrew Yule & Company		-0.438.333.1724.671.542.16-0.22
McLeod Russel (India)		-6.01-9.43-18.976.2333.5937.0710.09
Goodricke Group		1.34-0.880.0812.53-16.720.67-8.47
Jay Shree Tea & Industries		7.492.43-10.39-0.34-21.70-0.25-6.47
Rossell India		-0.300.88-2.7323.00-14.99-49.30-20.34
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company		2.631.17-14.101.38-30.999.6512.43
Dhunseri Tea & Industries		0.92-4.38-11.33-9.45-30.84-14.49-16.80
Bengal Tea and Fabrics		2.725.08-10.16-5.136.3222.9912.24
B&A		-0.4119.092.511.11-7.789.9010.99
Norben Tea & Exports		-3.05-9.70-2.93-24.7272.95102.9148.64
James Warren Tea		1.24-3.32-12.36-16.07-27.213.072.91
Shri Vasuprada Plantations		1.75-0.10-1.26-6.05-12.3312.351.14
Terai Tea Company		-1.130.1213.0215.315.2220.9114.13
Warren Tea		-0.48-2.1921.158.25-14.09-3.24-12.87
Diana Tea Company		9.55-0.42-5.17-4.59-12.411.962.39
Tyroon Tea Company		6.495.47-4.10-9.09-17.601.843.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Neelamalai Agro Industries has declined 9.14% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Neelamalai Agro Industries has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).

Neelamalai Agro Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Neelamalai Agro Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53,107.493,141.11
103,096.73,122.34
203,103.23,118.57
503,168.293,154.89
1003,206.183,225.48
2003,402.163,356.44

Source: Dion Global

Neelamalai Agro Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Neelamalai Agro Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.60%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Neelamalai Agro Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:52 PM IST ISTNeelamalai Agro Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting On 14-08-2026
Jul 30, 2026, 12:31 AM IST ISTNeelamalai Agro Ind. - Submission Of Copy Of Newspaper Advertisement- Extract Of Notice Of The 83Rd AGM, E-Voting & Book Clos
Jul 27, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTNeelamalai Agro Ind. - Record Date For The Purpose Of Payment Of Dividend & 83Rd AGM Is 12Th August 2026
Jul 27, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTNeelamalai Agro Ind. - Remote E-Voting Facility & E-Voting During 83Rd AGM On 19-08-2026
Jul 27, 2026, 09:30 PM IST ISTNeelamalai Agro Ind. - Notice Of 83Rd AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Neelamalai Agro Industries

Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1943 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01117TN1943PLC152874 and registration number is 000117. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of tea. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ajit Thomas
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Shanthi Thomas
    Executive Director
  • Mr. M Meyyappa
    Director
  • Mr. F S Mohan Eddy
    Director
  • Mr. S Ganesan
    Director
  • Mrs. Kavitha Vijay
    Director

FAQs on Neelamalai Agro Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Neelamalai Agro Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neelamalai Agro Industries is ₹3,190.00 as on Aug 05, 2026.

What kind of stock is Neelamalai Agro Industries?

The Neelamalai Agro Industries is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Neelamalai Agro Industries?

The market cap of Neelamalai Agro Industries is ₹198.44 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Neelamalai Agro Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Neelamalai Agro Industries are ₹3,190.00 and ₹3,190.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Neelamalai Agro Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Neelamalai Agro Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Neelamalai Agro Industries is ₹3,970.00 and 52-week low of Neelamalai Agro Industries is ₹2,985.00 as on Aug 05, 2026.

How has the Neelamalai Agro Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Neelamalai Agro Industries has shown returns of 2.9% over the past day, 2.9% for the past month, -3.33% over 3 months, -9.14% over 1 year, -3.03% across 3 years, and 3.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Neelamalai Agro Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Neelamalai Agro Industries are 6.81 and 0.61 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.63 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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