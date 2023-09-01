Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NEELAMALAI AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Plantations - Tea & Coffee | Smallcap | BSE
₹3,407.95 Closed
1.7859.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,407.95₹3,408.00
₹3,407.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,952.75₹4,199.95
₹3,407.95
Open Price
₹3,408.00
Prev. Close
₹3,348.30
Volume
6

Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13,407.98
  • R23,408.02
  • R33,408.03
  • Pivot
    3,407.97
  • S13,407.93
  • S23,407.92
  • S33,407.88

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53,953.683,370.34
  • 103,958.373,376.52
  • 203,972.743,390.53
  • 503,946.253,411.77
  • 1003,778.683,447
  • 2003,807.483,506.98

Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.05-2.600.07-2.63-13.77260.29166.25
1.42-1.446.4418.010.6353.83256.42
-0.60-2.17-5.177.2325.97139.29106.86
-1.50-12.692.1411.167.68-26.37-48.00
2.89-0.189.1720.144.78130.94115.58
13.5710.6778.3988.6581.35305.07470.04
-1.195.1520.9725.4124.5692.405.15
-2.578.4611.613.71-10.58-31.27-40.18
1.7110.1610.8912.34-3.2345.59-3.71
13.1036.5028.7331.381.5110.53-83.76
3.850.907.634.870.5438.105.52
-8.22-12.19-44.443.8772.58225.33108.23
-1.182.732.197.687.11116.05108.02
8.669.0615.8411.480.3772.0528.19
8.596.117.713.81-4.14-9.68-26.01
0.55-1.68-1.37-20.91-27.811.19-49.60
-2.76-3.91-1.213.0611.0991.9069.29
0.7614.6717.624.21-5.86132.6624.12
0.830.184.372.23-7.98143.0331.14
3.7310.983.51-9.614.14261.17129.91

Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd.

Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1943 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01117TN1943PLC152874 and registration number is 000117. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of tea. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ajit Thomas
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Shanthi Thomas
    Executive Director
  • Mr. M Meyyappa
    Director
  • Mr. F S Mohan Eddy
    Director
  • Mr. S Ganesan
    Director
  • Mrs. Kavitha Vijay
    Director

FAQs on Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹212.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd. is 61.5 and PB ratio of Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd. is 3.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹3,407.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹4,199.95 and 52-week low of Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹2,952.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data