Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.05
|-2.60
|0.07
|-2.63
|-13.77
|260.29
|166.25
|1.42
|-1.44
|6.44
|18.01
|0.63
|53.83
|256.42
|-0.60
|-2.17
|-5.17
|7.23
|25.97
|139.29
|106.86
|-1.50
|-12.69
|2.14
|11.16
|7.68
|-26.37
|-48.00
|2.89
|-0.18
|9.17
|20.14
|4.78
|130.94
|115.58
|13.57
|10.67
|78.39
|88.65
|81.35
|305.07
|470.04
|-1.19
|5.15
|20.97
|25.41
|24.56
|92.40
|5.15
|-2.57
|8.46
|11.61
|3.71
|-10.58
|-31.27
|-40.18
|1.71
|10.16
|10.89
|12.34
|-3.23
|45.59
|-3.71
|13.10
|36.50
|28.73
|31.38
|1.51
|10.53
|-83.76
|3.85
|0.90
|7.63
|4.87
|0.54
|38.10
|5.52
|-8.22
|-12.19
|-44.44
|3.87
|72.58
|225.33
|108.23
|-1.18
|2.73
|2.19
|7.68
|7.11
|116.05
|108.02
|8.66
|9.06
|15.84
|11.48
|0.37
|72.05
|28.19
|8.59
|6.11
|7.71
|3.81
|-4.14
|-9.68
|-26.01
|0.55
|-1.68
|-1.37
|-20.91
|-27.81
|1.19
|-49.60
|-2.76
|-3.91
|-1.21
|3.06
|11.09
|91.90
|69.29
|0.76
|14.67
|17.62
|4.21
|-5.86
|132.66
|24.12
|0.83
|0.18
|4.37
|2.23
|-7.98
|143.03
|31.14
|3.73
|10.98
|3.51
|-9.61
|4.14
|261.17
|129.91
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1943 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01117TN1943PLC152874 and registration number is 000117. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of tea. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹212.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd. is 61.5 and PB ratio of Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd. is 3.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹3,407.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹4,199.95 and 52-week low of Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹2,952.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.