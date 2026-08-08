Here's the live share price of Neelamalai Agro Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Neelamalai Agro Industries
|3.08
|2.90
|-3.33
|-3.52
|-9.14
|-3.03
|3.62
|Tata Consumer Products
|-0.07
|-3.81
|-6.11
|-7.29
|2.77
|9.35
|7.41
|CCL Products India
|-2.37
|-5.36
|-6.56
|10.51
|31.02
|22.56
|22.05
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|0.57
|-1.58
|-3.61
|-15.96
|-19.84
|13.09
|4.75
|Andrew Yule & Company
|-0.43
|8.33
|3.17
|24.67
|1.54
|2.16
|-0.22
|McLeod Russel (India)
|-6.01
|-9.43
|-18.97
|6.23
|33.59
|37.07
|10.09
|Goodricke Group
|1.34
|-0.88
|0.08
|12.53
|-16.72
|0.67
|-8.47
|Jay Shree Tea & Industries
|7.49
|2.43
|-10.39
|-0.34
|-21.70
|-0.25
|-6.47
|Rossell India
|-0.30
|0.88
|-2.73
|23.00
|-14.99
|-49.30
|-20.34
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company
|2.63
|1.17
|-14.10
|1.38
|-30.99
|9.65
|12.43
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|0.92
|-4.38
|-11.33
|-9.45
|-30.84
|-14.49
|-16.80
|Bengal Tea and Fabrics
|2.72
|5.08
|-10.16
|-5.13
|6.32
|22.99
|12.24
|B&A
|-0.41
|19.09
|2.51
|1.11
|-7.78
|9.90
|10.99
|Norben Tea & Exports
|-3.05
|-9.70
|-2.93
|-24.72
|72.95
|102.91
|48.64
|James Warren Tea
|1.24
|-3.32
|-12.36
|-16.07
|-27.21
|3.07
|2.91
|Shri Vasuprada Plantations
|1.75
|-0.10
|-1.26
|-6.05
|-12.33
|12.35
|1.14
|Terai Tea Company
|-1.13
|0.12
|13.02
|15.31
|5.22
|20.91
|14.13
|Warren Tea
|-0.48
|-2.19
|21.15
|8.25
|-14.09
|-3.24
|-12.87
|Diana Tea Company
|9.55
|-0.42
|-5.17
|-4.59
|-12.41
|1.96
|2.39
|Tyroon Tea Company
|6.49
|5.47
|-4.10
|-9.09
|-17.60
|1.84
|3.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Neelamalai Agro Industries has declined 9.14% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Neelamalai Agro Industries has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3,107.49
|3,141.11
|10
|3,096.7
|3,122.34
|20
|3,103.2
|3,118.57
|50
|3,168.29
|3,154.89
|100
|3,206.18
|3,225.48
|200
|3,402.16
|3,356.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Neelamalai Agro Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.60%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:52 PM IST IST
|Neelamalai Agro Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting On 14-08-2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:31 AM IST IST
|Neelamalai Agro Ind. - Submission Of Copy Of Newspaper Advertisement- Extract Of Notice Of The 83Rd AGM, E-Voting & Book Clos
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|Neelamalai Agro Ind. - Record Date For The Purpose Of Payment Of Dividend & 83Rd AGM Is 12Th August 2026
|Jul 27, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Neelamalai Agro Ind. - Remote E-Voting Facility & E-Voting During 83Rd AGM On 19-08-2026
|Jul 27, 2026, 09:30 PM IST IST
|Neelamalai Agro Ind. - Notice Of 83Rd AGM
Source: Dion Global
Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1943 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01117TN1943PLC152874 and registration number is 000117. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of tea. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neelamalai Agro Industries is ₹3,190.00 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Neelamalai Agro Industries is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Neelamalai Agro Industries is ₹198.44 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Neelamalai Agro Industries are ₹3,190.00 and ₹3,190.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Neelamalai Agro Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Neelamalai Agro Industries is ₹3,970.00 and 52-week low of Neelamalai Agro Industries is ₹2,985.00 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Neelamalai Agro Industries has shown returns of 2.9% over the past day, 2.9% for the past month, -3.33% over 3 months, -9.14% over 1 year, -3.03% across 3 years, and 3.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Neelamalai Agro Industries are 6.81 and 0.61 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.63 per annum.
Source: Dion Global