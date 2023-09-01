What is the Market Cap of Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹212.00 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd. is 61.5 and PB ratio of Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd. is 3.88 as on .

What is the share price of Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹3,407.95 as on .