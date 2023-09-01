Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.78
|10.08
|10.45
|12.96
|-3.14
|45.40
|-3.24
|1.41
|-1.46
|6.38
|18.04
|0.70
|53.92
|256.68
|-0.33
|-1.84
|-4.93
|7.60
|26.21
|140.27
|107.76
|-1.07
|-12.40
|2.55
|11.43
|8.21
|-26.23
|-47.78
|2.72
|-0.30
|9.10
|20.19
|4.73
|131.09
|115.99
|13.25
|10.49
|78.39
|87.88
|81.53
|303.49
|465.40
|-1.26
|5.19
|21.02
|25.46
|24.60
|-4.37
|-4.37
|13.18
|35.69
|28.35
|31.05
|1.63
|12.67
|-83.75
|4.29
|1.71
|8.08
|5.08
|1.33
|38.54
|6.08
|0.91
|-7.92
|9.33
|12.54
|-0.60
|60.03
|-3.51
|14.49
|17.63
|29.01
|26.32
|11.25
|10.12
|-21.97
|5.96
|4.03
|19.72
|11.41
|6.53
|24.14
|27.83
|6.88
|14.34
|20.48
|15.01
|-0.66
|134.25
|16.83
|3.31
|0.65
|-0.64
|-9.83
|11.43
|-47.12
|-22.00
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Sch. of Arrangement
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Scheme of Arrangement
|18 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Scheme of Arrangement
Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1945 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15491WB1945PLC012771 and registration number is 012771. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plantations - Tea & Coffee. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 709.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd. is ₹279.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd. is 11.16 and PB ratio of Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd. is 1.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd. is ₹96.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd. is ₹109.00 and 52-week low of Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd. is ₹75.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.