Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Jay Shree Tea & Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

JAY SHREE TEA & INDUSTRIES

BK Birla Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Tea / Coffee

Here's the live share price of Jay Shree Tea & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹86.99 Closed
-3.09₹ -2.77
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Jay Shree Tea & Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹86.65₹89.32
₹86.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹70.62₹115.05
₹86.99
Open Price
₹89.00
Prev. Close
₹89.76
Volume
3,632

Source: Dion Global

Jay Shree Tea & Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jay Shree Tea & Industries		7.492.43-10.39-0.34-21.70-0.25-6.47
Tata Consumer Products		-0.07-3.81-6.11-7.292.779.357.41
CCL Products India		-2.37-5.36-6.5610.5131.0222.5622.05
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		0.57-1.58-3.61-15.96-19.8413.094.75
Andrew Yule & Company		-0.438.333.1724.671.542.16-0.22
McLeod Russel (India)		-6.01-9.43-18.976.2333.5937.0710.09
Goodricke Group		1.34-0.880.0812.53-16.720.67-8.47
Rossell India		-0.300.88-2.7323.00-14.99-49.30-20.34
Neelamalai Agro Industries		3.082.90-3.33-3.52-9.14-3.033.62
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company		2.631.17-14.101.38-30.999.6512.43
Dhunseri Tea & Industries		0.92-4.38-11.33-9.45-30.84-14.49-16.80
Bengal Tea and Fabrics		2.725.08-10.16-5.136.3222.9912.24
B&A		-0.4119.092.511.11-7.789.9010.99
Norben Tea & Exports		-3.05-9.70-2.93-24.7272.95102.9148.64
James Warren Tea		1.24-3.32-12.36-16.07-27.213.072.91
Shri Vasuprada Plantations		1.75-0.10-1.26-6.05-12.3312.351.14
Terai Tea Company		-1.130.1213.0215.315.2220.9114.13
Warren Tea		-0.48-2.1921.158.25-14.09-3.24-12.87
Diana Tea Company		9.55-0.42-5.17-4.59-12.411.962.39
Tyroon Tea Company		6.495.47-4.10-9.09-17.601.843.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jay Shree Tea & Industries has declined 21.70% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Jay Shree Tea & Industries has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).

Jay Shree Tea & Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jay Shree Tea & Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
581.3785.52
1080.9583.85
2082.0783.44
5084.4784.4
10085.1985.37
20086.6988.33

Source: Dion Global

Jay Shree Tea & Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jay Shree Tea & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.51%, FII holding fell to 4.85%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Jay Shree Tea & Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 05:25 PM IST ISTJay Shree Tea & Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation
Jul 22, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTJay Shree Tea & Ind. - Shareholder Meeting-August 13,2026
Jul 22, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTJay Shree Tea & Ind. - Corporate Action-Fixes Record Date For Annual General Meeting
Jul 22, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTJay Shree Tea & Ind. - Shareholder Meeting-AGM On August 13,2026
Jul 22, 2026, 10:58 PM IST ISTJay Shree Tea & Ind. - Corporate Action-Fixes Book Closure For Annual General Meeting Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On

Source: Dion Global

About Jay Shree Tea & Industries

Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1945 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15491WB1945PLC012771 and registration number is 012771. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Tea & Coffee. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 915.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Jayashree Mohta
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikash Kandoi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Harsh Vardhan Kanoria
    Director
  • Mr. Vikram Swarup
    Director
  • Mr. Utsav Parekh
    Director
  • Ms. Nayantara Palchoudhuri
    Director
  • Mr. Amarmeet Singh Nain
    Director

FAQs on Jay Shree Tea & Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Jay Shree Tea & Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jay Shree Tea & Industries is ₹86.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jay Shree Tea & Industries?

The Jay Shree Tea & Industries is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jay Shree Tea & Industries?

The market cap of Jay Shree Tea & Industries is ₹251.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jay Shree Tea & Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jay Shree Tea & Industries are ₹89.32 and ₹86.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jay Shree Tea & Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jay Shree Tea & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jay Shree Tea & Industries is ₹115.05 and 52-week low of Jay Shree Tea & Industries is ₹70.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jay Shree Tea & Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jay Shree Tea & Industries has shown returns of -3.09% over the past day, 2.43% for the past month, -10.39% over 3 months, -21.7% over 1 year, -0.25% across 3 years, and -6.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jay Shree Tea & Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jay Shree Tea & Industries are -10.02 and 0.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Jay Shree Tea & Industries News

More Jay Shree Tea & Industries News
Market Pulse