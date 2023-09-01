Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JAY SHREE TEA & INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Plantations - Tea & Coffee | Smallcap | NSE
₹96.85 Closed
0.10.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹96.30₹97.70
₹96.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹75.00₹109.00
₹96.85
Open Price
₹96.30
Prev. Close
₹96.75
Volume
45,333

Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R197.83
  • R298.47
  • R399.23
  • Pivot
    97.07
  • S196.43
  • S295.67
  • S395.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 594.4996.75
  • 1094.1495.9
  • 2095.0594
  • 5096.3291.63
  • 10092.0890.7
  • 20097.6491.32

Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.7810.0810.4512.96-3.1445.40-3.24
1.41-1.466.3818.040.7053.92256.68
-0.33-1.84-4.937.6026.21140.27107.76
-1.07-12.402.5511.438.21-26.23-47.78
2.72-0.309.1020.194.73131.09115.99
13.2510.4978.3987.8881.53303.49465.40
-1.265.1921.0225.4624.60-4.37-4.37
13.1835.6928.3531.051.6312.67-83.75
4.291.718.085.081.3338.546.08
0.91-7.929.3312.54-0.6060.03-3.51
14.4917.6329.0126.3211.2510.12-21.97
5.964.0319.7211.416.5324.1427.83
6.8814.3420.4815.01-0.66134.2516.83
3.310.65-0.64-9.8311.43-47.12-22.00

Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Sch. of Arrangement
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Jan, 2023Board MeetingScheme of Arrangement
18 Nov, 2022Board MeetingScheme of Arrangement

About Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd.

Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1945 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15491WB1945PLC012771 and registration number is 012771. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plantations - Tea & Coffee. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 709.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Jayashree Mohta
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikash Kandoi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Harsh Vardhan Kanoria
    Director
  • Mr. S K Tapuriah
    Director
  • Mr. Vikram Swarup
    Director
  • Mr. Utsav Parekh
    Director
  • Ms. Nayantara Palchoudhuri
    Director

FAQs on Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd. is ₹279.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd. is 11.16 and PB ratio of Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd. is 1.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd. is ₹96.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd. is ₹109.00 and 52-week low of Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd. is ₹75.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data