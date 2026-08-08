Here's the live share price of Jay Shree Tea & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jay Shree Tea & Industries
|7.49
|2.43
|-10.39
|-0.34
|-21.70
|-0.25
|-6.47
|Tata Consumer Products
|-0.07
|-3.81
|-6.11
|-7.29
|2.77
|9.35
|7.41
|CCL Products India
|-2.37
|-5.36
|-6.56
|10.51
|31.02
|22.56
|22.05
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|0.57
|-1.58
|-3.61
|-15.96
|-19.84
|13.09
|4.75
|Andrew Yule & Company
|-0.43
|8.33
|3.17
|24.67
|1.54
|2.16
|-0.22
|McLeod Russel (India)
|-6.01
|-9.43
|-18.97
|6.23
|33.59
|37.07
|10.09
|Goodricke Group
|1.34
|-0.88
|0.08
|12.53
|-16.72
|0.67
|-8.47
|Rossell India
|-0.30
|0.88
|-2.73
|23.00
|-14.99
|-49.30
|-20.34
|Neelamalai Agro Industries
|3.08
|2.90
|-3.33
|-3.52
|-9.14
|-3.03
|3.62
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company
|2.63
|1.17
|-14.10
|1.38
|-30.99
|9.65
|12.43
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|0.92
|-4.38
|-11.33
|-9.45
|-30.84
|-14.49
|-16.80
|Bengal Tea and Fabrics
|2.72
|5.08
|-10.16
|-5.13
|6.32
|22.99
|12.24
|B&A
|-0.41
|19.09
|2.51
|1.11
|-7.78
|9.90
|10.99
|Norben Tea & Exports
|-3.05
|-9.70
|-2.93
|-24.72
|72.95
|102.91
|48.64
|James Warren Tea
|1.24
|-3.32
|-12.36
|-16.07
|-27.21
|3.07
|2.91
|Shri Vasuprada Plantations
|1.75
|-0.10
|-1.26
|-6.05
|-12.33
|12.35
|1.14
|Terai Tea Company
|-1.13
|0.12
|13.02
|15.31
|5.22
|20.91
|14.13
|Warren Tea
|-0.48
|-2.19
|21.15
|8.25
|-14.09
|-3.24
|-12.87
|Diana Tea Company
|9.55
|-0.42
|-5.17
|-4.59
|-12.41
|1.96
|2.39
|Tyroon Tea Company
|6.49
|5.47
|-4.10
|-9.09
|-17.60
|1.84
|3.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jay Shree Tea & Industries has declined 21.70% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Jay Shree Tea & Industries has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|81.37
|85.52
|10
|80.95
|83.85
|20
|82.07
|83.44
|50
|84.47
|84.4
|100
|85.19
|85.37
|200
|86.69
|88.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jay Shree Tea & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.51%, FII holding fell to 4.85%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:25 PM IST IST
|Jay Shree Tea & Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation
|Jul 22, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Jay Shree Tea & Ind. - Shareholder Meeting-August 13,2026
|Jul 22, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Jay Shree Tea & Ind. - Corporate Action-Fixes Record Date For Annual General Meeting
|Jul 22, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|Jay Shree Tea & Ind. - Shareholder Meeting-AGM On August 13,2026
|Jul 22, 2026, 10:58 PM IST IST
|Jay Shree Tea & Ind. - Corporate Action-Fixes Book Closure For Annual General Meeting Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On
Source: Dion Global
Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1945 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15491WB1945PLC012771 and registration number is 012771. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Tea & Coffee. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 915.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jay Shree Tea & Industries is ₹86.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jay Shree Tea & Industries is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jay Shree Tea & Industries is ₹251.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jay Shree Tea & Industries are ₹89.32 and ₹86.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jay Shree Tea & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jay Shree Tea & Industries is ₹115.05 and 52-week low of Jay Shree Tea & Industries is ₹70.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jay Shree Tea & Industries has shown returns of -3.09% over the past day, 2.43% for the past month, -10.39% over 3 months, -21.7% over 1 year, -0.25% across 3 years, and -6.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jay Shree Tea & Industries are -10.02 and 0.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global