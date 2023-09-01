What is the Market Cap of Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd. is ₹279.68 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd. is 11.16 and PB ratio of Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd. is 1.14 as on .

What is the share price of Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd. is ₹96.85 as on .