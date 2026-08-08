What is the share price of Jay Shree Tea & Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jay Shree Tea & Industries is ₹86.99 as on .

What kind of stock is Jay Shree Tea & Industries? The Jay Shree Tea & Industries is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jay Shree Tea & Industries? The market cap of Jay Shree Tea & Industries is ₹251.21 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jay Shree Tea & Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jay Shree Tea & Industries are ₹89.32 and ₹86.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jay Shree Tea & Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jay Shree Tea & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jay Shree Tea & Industries is ₹115.05 and 52-week low of Jay Shree Tea & Industries is ₹70.62 as on .

How has the Jay Shree Tea & Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Jay Shree Tea & Industries has shown returns of -3.09% over the past day, 2.43% for the past month, -10.39% over 3 months, -21.7% over 1 year, -0.25% across 3 years, and -6.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jay Shree Tea & Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jay Shree Tea & Industries are -10.02 and 0.63 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global