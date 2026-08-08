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Best Power Stocks

Explore companies that generate, transmit, and distribute electricity across India.

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  • Power
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Adani Power		208.254,01,603.7719.7615.470.8211.846.1628.176.1814.44
NTPC		345.003,34,534.9813.318.631.322.0720.1012.051.6510.87
Power Grid Corporation of India		271.752,52,743.9115.8410.751.470.847.2315.902.5210.65
Adani Green Energy		1,370.002,25,663.138.566.685.1018.3817.01126.5011.3020.45
Adani Energy Solutions		1,628.001,99,096.998.9710.151.9227.56148.2768.217.8216.11
Tata Power Company		381.001,21,742.449.497.381.804.24-0.4231.513.0812.57
GE Vernova T&D India		4,330.001,10,868.1545.8460.680.0030.80408.0484.9541.2151.68
JSW Energy		566.301,03,830.137.287.552.4722.3019.2852.783.3714.12
NHPC		77.0077,346.779.084.141.263.07-10.8820.381.8720.53
NTPC Green Energy		91.5077,100.922.752.861.54156.3445.06127.084.0740.27
Torrent Power		1,322.0066,616.0512.6611.980.724.084.5028.673.4913.53
NLC India		302.0041,876.4316.367.761.292.66-10.0211.891.9510.35
SJVN		67.8826,675.454.505.852.2515.51-20.7941.751.8715.38
ACME Solar Holdings		368.0526,016.519.857.093.7516.04126.7343.115.1212.65
Kalpataru Projects International		1,318.0022,507.8213.3720.110.4318.3842.0621.642.898.31
CESC		163.7021,699.5912.307.171.709.24112.0714.131.739.56
NAVA		582.1016,488.288.9911.110.256.74-5.3520.961.899.01
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		1,325.0015,538.432.025.092.6827.1957.8899.073.3515.46
Juniper Green Energy		249.4014,190.821.182.913.77NMNM0.004.050.00
Vedanta Power		35.4713,870.15-88.4410.993.37-1.84105.400.005.250.00
KEC International		480.0012,777.609.8321.130.8310.8055.7021.102.0710.66
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		17.9312,288.255.046.840.38-1.3093.6019.180.976.89
Reliance Power		24.3510,070.60-2.106.110.920.34-69.05NM0.637.88
Voltamp Transformers		9,950.0010,066.5317.0422.330.0015.8515.1631.755.6220.65
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		297.008,914.9317.4525.350.3022.0286.5734.485.8917.98
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The largest company, by revenues, in the Power sector is NTPC. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 1,87,384.63 cr.

NTPC has a market capitalisation of Rs 3,34,534.98 cr. Over the previous 12 months, NTPC’s share price gained 4.55%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of NTPC here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all power stocks here.

Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.

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Why Use This Screener?

This screener helps you keep track of electricity generators, transmission firms, and power distributors tied to India’s energy demand.

Rising Base Power Demand

Industrial recovery, rural electrification, and air conditioning usage are lifting energy consumption.

Strong Focus on Renewables

Solar, wind, and hydro players are gaining from policy mandates and green energy targets.

Transmission Creates Opportunities

Grid upgrade projects and interstate corridors can drive opportunities for T&D companies.

Long-Term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs)

PPAs can ensure steady cash flow and reduce earnings volatility for power producers like NTPC, Tata Power, Adani Energy, Reliance Power, and NHPC.

FAQs on Best Power Stocks

What are the key segments in power?

Generation (producing power), transmission (high-voltage transport), and distribution (to homes/factories) are the key power segments.

What is the UDAY scheme?

The UDAY scheme is a government reform that helps state power companies reduce losses and improve efficiency.

What affects power company margins?

Fuel costs, plant availability, tariff structures, and receivables from distribution companies are key factors affecting company margins.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Power Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Quant Flexi Cap Fund24.28Adani Power17.48
Quant Infrastructure Fund21.75Adani Green Energy14.29
Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund20.77Adani Power17.03

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