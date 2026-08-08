Explore companies that generate, transmit, and distribute electricity across India.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Adani Power
|208.25
|4,01,603.77
|19.76
|15.47
|0.82
|11.84
|6.16
|28.17
|6.18
|14.44
|NTPC
|345.00
|3,34,534.98
|13.31
|8.63
|1.32
|2.07
|20.10
|12.05
|1.65
|10.87
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|271.75
|2,52,743.91
|15.84
|10.75
|1.47
|0.84
|7.23
|15.90
|2.52
|10.65
|Adani Green Energy
|1,370.00
|2,25,663.13
|8.56
|6.68
|5.10
|18.38
|17.01
|126.50
|11.30
|20.45
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1,628.00
|1,99,096.99
|8.97
|10.15
|1.92
|27.56
|148.27
|68.21
|7.82
|16.11
|Tata Power Company
|381.00
|1,21,742.44
|9.49
|7.38
|1.80
|4.24
|-0.42
|31.51
|3.08
|12.57
|GE Vernova T&D India
|4,330.00
|1,10,868.15
|45.84
|60.68
|0.00
|30.80
|408.04
|84.95
|41.21
|51.68
|JSW Energy
|566.30
|1,03,830.13
|7.28
|7.55
|2.47
|22.30
|19.28
|52.78
|3.37
|14.12
|NHPC
|77.00
|77,346.77
|9.08
|4.14
|1.26
|3.07
|-10.88
|20.38
|1.87
|20.53
|NTPC Green Energy
|91.50
|77,100.92
|2.75
|2.86
|1.54
|156.34
|45.06
|127.08
|4.07
|40.27
|Torrent Power
|1,322.00
|66,616.05
|12.66
|11.98
|0.72
|4.08
|4.50
|28.67
|3.49
|13.53
|NLC India
|302.00
|41,876.43
|16.36
|7.76
|1.29
|2.66
|-10.02
|11.89
|1.95
|10.35
|SJVN
|67.88
|26,675.45
|4.50
|5.85
|2.25
|15.51
|-20.79
|41.75
|1.87
|15.38
|ACME Solar Holdings
|368.05
|26,016.51
|9.85
|7.09
|3.75
|16.04
|126.73
|43.11
|5.12
|12.65
|Kalpataru Projects International
|1,318.00
|22,507.82
|13.37
|20.11
|0.43
|18.38
|42.06
|21.64
|2.89
|8.31
|CESC
|163.70
|21,699.59
|12.30
|7.17
|1.70
|9.24
|112.07
|14.13
|1.73
|9.56
|NAVA
|582.10
|16,488.28
|8.99
|11.11
|0.25
|6.74
|-5.35
|20.96
|1.89
|9.01
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|1,325.00
|15,538.43
|2.02
|5.09
|2.68
|27.19
|57.88
|99.07
|3.35
|15.46
|Juniper Green Energy
|249.40
|14,190.82
|1.18
|2.91
|3.77
|NM
|NM
|0.00
|4.05
|0.00
|Vedanta Power
|35.47
|13,870.15
|-88.44
|10.99
|3.37
|-1.84
|105.40
|0.00
|5.25
|0.00
|KEC International
|480.00
|12,777.60
|9.83
|21.13
|0.83
|10.80
|55.70
|21.10
|2.07
|10.66
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|17.93
|12,288.25
|5.04
|6.84
|0.38
|-1.30
|93.60
|19.18
|0.97
|6.89
|Reliance Power
|24.35
|10,070.60
|-2.10
|6.11
|0.92
|0.34
|-69.05
|NM
|0.63
|7.88
|Voltamp Transformers
|9,950.00
|10,066.53
|17.04
|22.33
|0.00
|15.85
|15.16
|31.75
|5.62
|20.65
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|297.00
|8,914.93
|17.45
|25.35
|0.30
|22.02
|86.57
|34.48
|5.89
|17.98
The largest company, by revenues, in the Power sector is NTPC. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 1,87,384.63 cr.
NTPC has a market capitalisation of Rs 3,34,534.98 cr. Over the previous 12 months, NTPC’s share price gained 4.55%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of NTPC here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all power stocks here.
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Read More
This screener helps you keep track of electricity generators, transmission firms, and power distributors tied to India’s energy demand.
Industrial recovery, rural electrification, and air conditioning usage are lifting energy consumption.
Solar, wind, and hydro players are gaining from policy mandates and green energy targets.
Grid upgrade projects and interstate corridors can drive opportunities for T&D companies.
PPAs can ensure steady cash flow and reduce earnings volatility for power producers like NTPC, Tata Power, Adani Energy, Reliance Power, and NHPC.
Generation (producing power), transmission (high-voltage transport), and distribution (to homes/factories) are the key power segments.
The UDAY scheme is a government reform that helps state power companies reduce losses and improve efficiency.
Fuel costs, plant availability, tariff structures, and receivables from distribution companies are key factors affecting company margins.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Quant Flexi Cap Fund
|24.28
|Adani Power
|17.48
|Quant Infrastructure Fund
|21.75
|Adani Green Energy
|14.29
|Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|20.77
|Adani Power
|17.03