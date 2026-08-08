Track companies producing aluminium, copper, zinc, and other non-ferrous metals.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Hindustan Zinc
|601.00
|2,53,941.67
|61.12
|62.27
|0.36
|6.20
|9.52
|14.88
|11.22
|9.51
|Hindalco Industries
|1,054.00
|2,36,857.68
|9.80
|12.51
|0.71
|7.20
|26.50
|17.69
|1.73
|7.37
|Vedanta Aluminium Metal
|469.95
|1,83,768.69
|0.00
|40.62
|-0.84
|NM
|NM
|0.00
|470.09
|0.00
|National Aluminium Company
|381.75
|70,113.42
|26.83
|33.73
|0.00
|7.77
|59.28
|10.39
|3.25
|7.26
|Hindustan Copper
|536.00
|51,832.49
|27.48
|37.32
|0.03
|22.43
|50.85
|56.43
|15.51
|28.20
|Jain Resource Recycling
|308.55
|10,647.62
|22.34
|35.54
|0.81
|46.04
|56.04
|29.61
|6.82
|28.55
|Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
|1,465.00
|7,904.28
|15.61
|18.81
|0.34
|1.83
|20.75
|15.08
|2.91
|11.30
|Precision Wires India
|417.50
|7,632.23
|8.70
|18.81
|0.14
|NM
|NM
|49.16
|38.20
|3.34
|KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration
|1,218.40
|7,573.16
|13.32
|17.95
|0.33
|NM
|NM
|99.04
|13.19
|44.48
|KSH International
|900.05
|6,098.35
|13.62
|22.65
|0.39
|43.59
|61.34
|55.38
|7.55
|14.99
|CMR Green Technologies
|225.05
|4,929.84
|13.86
|20.05
|0.91
|13.76
|29.56
|0.00
|3.27
|0.00
|Ram Ratna Wires
|462.35
|4,315.99
|18.47
|27.02
|1.13
|25.01
|35.07
|34.04
|7.45
|11.85
|Maithan Alloys
|969.00
|2,820.91
|10.45
|14.86
|0.06
|-9.02
|-10.31
|6.51
|0.68
|3.83
|Onix Solar Energy
|510.50
|1,882.11
|6.69
|6.96
|0.05
|NM
|NM
|31.31
|2.23
|32.91
|Arfin India
|88.35
|1,490.66
|9.07
|21.54
|0.76
|NM
|NM
|96.48
|8.75
|28.68
|Belding India
|996.95
|1,443.47
|-0.33
|0.26
|0.01
|NM
|NM
|NM
|1.38
|450.44
|Bhagyanagar India
|393.80
|1,259.96
|19.47
|33.78
|1.01
|8.79
|70.45
|20.05
|4.89
|6.30
|Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries
|115.00
|1,226.29
|11.65
|18.68
|0.33
|10.71
|105.51
|30.07
|3.51
|11.98
|MMP Industries
|326.25
|828.76
|8.94
|13.27
|0.53
|15.25
|24.10
|26.73
|2.39
|10.00
|Baheti Recycling Industries
|769.55
|803.94
|28.89
|50.48
|2.45
|26.28
|72.37
|29.71
|8.85
|11.99
|Maan Aluminium
|124.75
|748.31
|4.74
|7.97
|0.20
|-0.21
|-36.11
|57.44
|2.72
|24.10
|JTL Defence
|599.80
|631.37
|0.13
|0.37
|0.30
|-5.72
|-75.16
|1,121.12
|3.22
|11.02
|Sunlite Recycling Industries
|438.90
|605.94
|25.37
|33.74
|0.13
|NM
|NM
|14.78
|3.75
|8.49
|HRS Aluglaze
|250.05
|482.15
|13.54
|16.19
|0.52
|NM
|NM
|47.21
|6.39
|30.26
|Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company
|55.80
|443.32
|2.37
|3.71
|0.00
|2,809.27
|114.90
|199.29
|4.20
|193.04
The largest company, by revenues, in the Metals - Non Ferrous sector is Hindalco Industries. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 2,74,944.00 cr.
Hindalco Industries has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,36,857.68 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Hindalco Industries’s share price gained 53.50%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Hindalco Industries here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all metals - non ferrous stocks here.
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Read More
This screener helps you identify companies supplying key industrial metals globally.
India exports non-ferrous metals for use in construction, transport, and electronics.
Aluminium and copper are used in power lines, cars, and consumer electronics.
Companies like Coal India, Hindalco, Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta, and others with in-house mining and smelting enjoy better control over costs.
LME (London Metal Exchange) prices and forex movements affect profitability.
They are globally traded and priced based on demand and supply on exchanges like LME.
Commodity price volatility, import/export duties, and energy costs are key risks.
Metals that do not contain iron, such as aluminium, copper, zinc, lead, and nickel.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|DSP Natural Resources and New Energy Fund
|10.82
|Hindustan Zinc
|24.64
|Motilal Oswal BSE Enhanced Value Index Fund
|8.09
|Hindalco Industries
|15.64
|ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund
|7.88
|Hindalco Industries
|15.49
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund
|7.38
|Hindalco Industries
|2.53