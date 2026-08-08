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Best Metals – Non-Ferrous Stocks

Track companies producing aluminium, copper, zinc, and other non-ferrous metals.

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Metals - Non Ferrous
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  • Metals - Non Ferrous
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Hindustan Zinc		601.002,53,941.6761.1262.270.366.209.5214.8811.229.51
Hindalco Industries		1,054.002,36,857.689.8012.510.717.2026.5017.691.737.37
Vedanta Aluminium Metal		469.951,83,768.690.0040.62-0.84NMNM0.00470.090.00
National Aluminium Company		381.7570,113.4226.8333.730.007.7759.2810.393.257.26
Hindustan Copper		536.0051,832.4927.4837.320.0322.4350.8556.4315.5128.20
Jain Resource Recycling		308.5510,647.6222.3435.540.8146.0456.0429.616.8228.55
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys		1,465.007,904.2815.6118.810.341.8320.7515.082.9111.30
Precision Wires India		417.507,632.238.7018.810.14NMNM49.1638.203.34
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration		1,218.407,573.1613.3217.950.33NMNM99.0413.1944.48
KSH International		900.056,098.3513.6222.650.3943.5961.3455.387.5514.99
CMR Green Technologies		225.054,929.8413.8620.050.9113.7629.560.003.270.00
Ram Ratna Wires		462.354,315.9918.4727.021.1325.0135.0734.047.4511.85
Maithan Alloys		969.002,820.9110.4514.860.06-9.02-10.316.510.683.83
Onix Solar Energy		510.501,882.116.696.960.05NMNM31.312.2332.91
Arfin India		88.351,490.669.0721.540.76NMNM96.488.7528.68
Belding India		996.951,443.47-0.330.260.01NMNMNM1.38450.44
Bhagyanagar India		393.801,259.9619.4733.781.018.7970.4520.054.896.30
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries		115.001,226.2911.6518.680.3310.71105.5130.073.5111.98
MMP Industries		326.25828.768.9413.270.5315.2524.1026.732.3910.00
Baheti Recycling Industries		769.55803.9428.8950.482.4526.2872.3729.718.8511.99
Maan Aluminium		124.75748.314.747.970.20-0.21-36.1157.442.7224.10
JTL Defence		599.80631.370.130.370.30-5.72-75.161,121.123.2211.02
Sunlite Recycling Industries		438.90605.9425.3733.740.13NMNM14.783.758.49
HRS Aluglaze		250.05482.1513.5416.190.52NMNM47.216.3930.26
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company		55.80443.322.373.710.002,809.27114.90199.294.20193.04
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The largest company, by revenues, in the Metals - Non Ferrous sector is Hindalco Industries. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 2,74,944.00 cr.

Hindalco Industries has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,36,857.68 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Hindalco Industries’s share price gained 53.50%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Hindalco Industries here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all metals - non ferrous stocks here.

Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.

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Why Use This Screener?

This screener helps you identify companies supplying key industrial metals globally.

Export-Oriented Demand

India exports non-ferrous metals for use in construction, transport, and electronics.

Multiple Industrial Applications

Aluminium and copper are used in power lines, cars, and consumer electronics.

Mining-to-Metal Integration

Companies like Coal India, Hindalco, Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta, and others with in-house mining and smelting enjoy better control over costs.

Global Prices Impact Earnings

LME (London Metal Exchange) prices and forex movements affect profitability.

FAQs on Best Metals – Non-Ferrous Stocks

How are these metals priced?

They are globally traded and priced based on demand and supply on exchanges like LME.

What risks do non-ferrous companies face?

Commodity price volatility, import/export duties, and energy costs are key risks.

What are non-ferrous metals?

Metals that do not contain iron, such as aluminium, copper, zinc, lead, and nickel.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
DSP Natural Resources and New Energy Fund10.82Hindustan Zinc24.64
Motilal Oswal BSE Enhanced Value Index Fund8.09Hindalco Industries15.64
ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund7.88Hindalco Industries15.49
Motilal Oswal Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund7.38Hindalco Industries2.53

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