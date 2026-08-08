Data Source: Dion Global

Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

The largest company, by revenues, in the Metals - Non Ferrous sector is Hindalco Industries. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 2,74,944.00 cr.



Hindalco Industries has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,36,857.68 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Hindalco Industries’s share price gained 53.50%.



You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Hindalco Industries here.



Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all metals - non ferrous stocks here.