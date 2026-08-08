Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Maan Aluminium Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAAN ALUMINIUM

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous
Theme
Aluminium

Here's the live share price of Maan Aluminium along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹124.75 Closed
-2.39₹ -3.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Maan Aluminium Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹123.45₹132.40
₹124.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹99.05₹186.40
₹124.75
Open Price
₹132.40
Prev. Close
₹127.80
Volume
2,249

Source: Dion Global

Maan Aluminium Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Maan Aluminium		1.751.34-16.72-19.2810.3014.3218.84
Hindalco Industries		8.178.70-0.159.3453.5031.3919.37
Vedanta Aluminium Metal		3.475.57-6.13-6.13-6.13-2.09-1.26
National Aluminium Company		9.0411.46-5.524.56101.2959.0435.79
HRS Aluglaze		1.34020.6817.3989.0023.6413.58
Manaksia Aluminium Company		18.0716.4415.4137.0132.3317.8117.73
Sharvaya Metals		6.7744.1629.75-3.79-32.92-12.46-7.68
Palco Metals		2.764.85-7.0312.52-20.5737.8544.46
Sampat Aluminium		7.8612.81-20.40-33.67-65.44-29.82-19.14
Kanishk Aluminium India		-5.88-12.76-39.71-49.56-56.74-24.37-15.43
Bothra Metals & Alloys		0-10.98-19.87-31.13-35.5127.7718.30
Galada Power & Telecommunications		3.9731.36116.86204.78833.7693.2938.56

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Maan Aluminium has gained 10.30% compared to peers like Hindalco Industries (53.50%), Vedanta Aluminium Metal (-6.13%), National Aluminium Company (101.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Maan Aluminium has outperformed peers relative to Hindalco Industries (19.37%) and Vedanta Aluminium Metal (-1.26%).

Maan Aluminium Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Maan Aluminium Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5119.72124.66
10117.14121.93
20118.27120.89
50124.52124.48
100131.31129.48
200139.3131.79

Source: Dion Global

Maan Aluminium Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Maan Aluminium remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.71%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Maan Aluminium Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 08:44 PM IST ISTMaan Aluminium - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 05:28 PM IST ISTMaan Aluminium - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jun 30, 2026, 05:26 PM IST ISTMaan Aluminium - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jun 04, 2026, 08:19 PM IST ISTMaan Aluminium - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 02, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTMaan Aluminium - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Maan Aluminium

Maan Aluminium Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/07/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007DL2003PLC214485 and registration number is 214485. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic precious and other non-ferrous metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 808.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ravinder Nath Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashish Jain
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Priti Jain
    Promoter Women Director
  • Mr. Naveen Gupta
    Director & COO
  • Mr. Rajpal Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Chander Malik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sujoy Bhatia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Maan Aluminium Share Price

What is the share price of Maan Aluminium?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maan Aluminium is ₹124.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Maan Aluminium?

The Maan Aluminium is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Maan Aluminium?

The market cap of Maan Aluminium is ₹748.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Maan Aluminium?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Maan Aluminium are ₹132.40 and ₹123.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maan Aluminium?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maan Aluminium stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maan Aluminium is ₹186.40 and 52-week low of Maan Aluminium is ₹99.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Maan Aluminium performed historically in terms of returns?

The Maan Aluminium has shown returns of -2.39% over the past day, 1.34% for the past month, -16.72% over 3 months, 10.3% over 1 year, 14.32% across 3 years, and 18.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Maan Aluminium?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maan Aluminium are 57.44 and 2.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.20 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Maan Aluminium News

More Maan Aluminium News
Market Pulse