What is the share price of Maan Aluminium? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maan Aluminium is ₹124.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Maan Aluminium? The Maan Aluminium is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Maan Aluminium? The market cap of Maan Aluminium is ₹748.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Maan Aluminium? Today’s highest and lowest price of Maan Aluminium are ₹132.40 and ₹123.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maan Aluminium? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maan Aluminium stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maan Aluminium is ₹186.40 and 52-week low of Maan Aluminium is ₹99.05 as on .

How has the Maan Aluminium performed historically in terms of returns? The Maan Aluminium has shown returns of -2.39% over the past day, 1.34% for the past month, -16.72% over 3 months, 10.3% over 1 year, 14.32% across 3 years, and 18.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Maan Aluminium? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maan Aluminium are 57.44 and 2.72 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.20 per annum.

Source: Dion Global