Maan Aluminium Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MAAN ALUMINIUM LTD.

Sector : Aluminium | Smallcap | NSE
₹69.65 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Maan Aluminium Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹69.65₹69.65
₹69.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.00₹97.30
₹69.65
Open Price
₹69.65
Prev. Close
₹69.65
Volume
16,870

Maan Aluminium Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R169.65
  • R269.65
  • R369.65
  • Pivot
    69.65
  • S169.65
  • S269.65
  • S369.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5166.2268.08
  • 10169.5669.15
  • 20166.172.75
  • 50163.6675.1
  • 100141.5170.08
  • 200135.4261.21

Maan Aluminium Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.07-23.1235.4743.6575.33698.85353.38
5.171.9716.4614.5712.16143.8897.68
11.442.8818.8519.0026.58164.3830.78
5.964.4726.0464.7723.80163.3835.06
5.452.7616.2622.8223.11207.06272.86

Maan Aluminium Ltd. Share Holdings

Maan Aluminium Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
05 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Maan Aluminium Ltd.

Maan Aluminium Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/07/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007DL2003PLC214485 and registration number is 214485. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic precious and other non-ferrous metals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 572.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ravinder Nath Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashish Jain
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Priti Jain
    Promoter Women Director
  • Mr. Rajpal Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Chander Malik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Maan Aluminium Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Maan Aluminium Ltd.?

The market cap of Maan Aluminium Ltd. is ₹376.70 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Maan Aluminium Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Maan Aluminium Ltd. is 7.28 and PB ratio of Maan Aluminium Ltd. is 2.89 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Maan Aluminium Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maan Aluminium Ltd. is ₹69.65 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maan Aluminium Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maan Aluminium Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maan Aluminium Ltd. is ₹97.30 and 52-week low of Maan Aluminium Ltd. is ₹37.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

