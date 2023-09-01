What is the Market Cap of Maan Aluminium Ltd.? The market cap of Maan Aluminium Ltd. is ₹376.70 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Maan Aluminium Ltd.? P/E ratio of Maan Aluminium Ltd. is 7.28 and PB ratio of Maan Aluminium Ltd. is 2.89 as on .

What is the share price of Maan Aluminium Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maan Aluminium Ltd. is ₹69.65 as on .