Here's the live share price of Maan Aluminium along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Maan Aluminium
|1.75
|1.34
|-16.72
|-19.28
|10.30
|14.32
|18.84
|Hindalco Industries
|8.17
|8.70
|-0.15
|9.34
|53.50
|31.39
|19.37
|Vedanta Aluminium Metal
|3.47
|5.57
|-6.13
|-6.13
|-6.13
|-2.09
|-1.26
|National Aluminium Company
|9.04
|11.46
|-5.52
|4.56
|101.29
|59.04
|35.79
|HRS Aluglaze
|1.34
|0
|20.68
|17.39
|89.00
|23.64
|13.58
|Manaksia Aluminium Company
|18.07
|16.44
|15.41
|37.01
|32.33
|17.81
|17.73
|Sharvaya Metals
|6.77
|44.16
|29.75
|-3.79
|-32.92
|-12.46
|-7.68
|Palco Metals
|2.76
|4.85
|-7.03
|12.52
|-20.57
|37.85
|44.46
|Sampat Aluminium
|7.86
|12.81
|-20.40
|-33.67
|-65.44
|-29.82
|-19.14
|Kanishk Aluminium India
|-5.88
|-12.76
|-39.71
|-49.56
|-56.74
|-24.37
|-15.43
|Bothra Metals & Alloys
|0
|-10.98
|-19.87
|-31.13
|-35.51
|27.77
|18.30
|Galada Power & Telecommunications
|3.97
|31.36
|116.86
|204.78
|833.76
|93.29
|38.56
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Maan Aluminium has gained 10.30% compared to peers like Hindalco Industries (53.50%), Vedanta Aluminium Metal (-6.13%), National Aluminium Company (101.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Maan Aluminium has outperformed peers relative to Hindalco Industries (19.37%) and Vedanta Aluminium Metal (-1.26%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|119.72
|124.66
|10
|117.14
|121.93
|20
|118.27
|120.89
|50
|124.52
|124.48
|100
|131.31
|129.48
|200
|139.3
|131.79
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Maan Aluminium remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.71%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 08:44 PM IST IST
|Maan Aluminium - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 05:28 PM IST IST
|Maan Aluminium - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jun 30, 2026, 05:26 PM IST IST
|Maan Aluminium - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jun 04, 2026, 08:19 PM IST IST
|Maan Aluminium - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jun 02, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|Maan Aluminium - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Maan Aluminium Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/07/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007DL2003PLC214485 and registration number is 214485. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic precious and other non-ferrous metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 808.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maan Aluminium is ₹124.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Maan Aluminium is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Maan Aluminium is ₹748.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Maan Aluminium are ₹132.40 and ₹123.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maan Aluminium stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maan Aluminium is ₹186.40 and 52-week low of Maan Aluminium is ₹99.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Maan Aluminium has shown returns of -2.39% over the past day, 1.34% for the past month, -16.72% over 3 months, 10.3% over 1 year, 14.32% across 3 years, and 18.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maan Aluminium are 57.44 and 2.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.20 per annum.
Source: Dion Global