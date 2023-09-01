Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100WB2010PLC144409 and registration number is 144409. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 647.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd. is ₹124.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd. is 28.12 and PB ratio of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd. is 1.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd. is ₹18.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd. is ₹25.80 and 52-week low of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd. is ₹13.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.