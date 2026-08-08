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Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Share Price

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BSE

MANAKSIA COATED METALS & INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous

Here's the live share price of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹115.00 Closed
0.83₹ 0.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹112.65₹117.85
₹115.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹95.35₹182.80
₹115.00
Open Price
₹112.95
Prev. Close
₹114.05
Volume
27,217

Source: Dion Global

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries		-4.21-3.7712.03-7.70-24.7689.4654.63
Arfin India		-1.45-2.35-7.2015.08147.3424.9668.42
Belding India		-0.94-33.19-31.42-54.60123.1351.4776.32
Euro Panel Products		2.44-3.87-2.42-10.77-29.69-7.78-4.74
P G Foils		19.2015.848.54-17.753.14-3.914.12
Hind Aluminium Industries		6.01-1.25-4.91-1.9453.3438.9521.12
Jivial Industries		1.14-39.38-50.59-50.59-50.59-20.94-13.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries has declined 24.76% compared to peers like Arfin India (147.34%), Belding India (123.13%), Euro Panel Products (-29.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries has outperformed peers relative to Arfin India (68.42%) and Belding India (76.32%).

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5121.54119.86
10123.07121.14
20123.26120.96
50114.38117.04
100110.58115.95
200123.16117.53

Source: Dion Global

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 57.78%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.59%, FII holding fell to 0.22%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTManaksia Coated - Intimation Of Resolution Passed By Circulation - Lapse Of Share Warrants And Forfeiture Of Application Mone
Jul 18, 2026, 04:45 PM IST ISTManaksia Coated - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 15, 2026, 07:57 PM IST ISTManaksia Coated - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 15, 2026, 04:06 PM IST ISTManaksia Coated - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 15, 2026, 12:29 AM IST ISTManaksia Coated - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report

Source: Dion Global

About Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100WB2010PLC144409 and registration number is 144409. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 884.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Siddhartha Shankar Roy
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Venkata Srinarayana Addanki
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Karan Agrawal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Gargi Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Probir Kumar Chaudhury
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pritam Pal
    Director

FAQs on Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries is ₹115.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries?

The Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries?

The market cap of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries is ₹1,226.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries are ₹117.85 and ₹112.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries is ₹182.80 and 52-week low of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries is ₹95.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries has shown returns of 0.83% over the past day, -3.77% for the past month, 12.03% over 3 months, -24.76% over 1 year, 89.46% across 3 years, and 54.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries are 30.07 and 3.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.04 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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