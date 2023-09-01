What is the Market Cap of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd. is ₹124.19 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd. is 28.12 and PB ratio of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd. is 1.08 as on .

What is the share price of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd. is ₹18.95 as on .