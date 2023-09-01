Follow Us

MANAKSIA COATED METALS & INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Aluminium - Sheets/Coils/Wires | Smallcap | NSE
₹18.95 Closed
4.120.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.30₹19.35
₹18.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.90₹25.80
₹18.95
Open Price
₹18.30
Prev. Close
₹18.20
Volume
1,23,238

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R119.43
  • R219.92
  • R320.48
  • Pivot
    18.87
  • S118.38
  • S217.82
  • S317.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 518.0918.58
  • 1018.2418.49
  • 2018.5218.14
  • 5019.5117.67
  • 10019.8317.44
  • 20025.1717.8

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Name
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd.

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100WB2010PLC144409 and registration number is 144409. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 647.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Siddhartha Shankar Roy
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Siddhartha Sengupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Karan Agrawal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Debasis Banerjee
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Probir Kumar Chaudhury
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkata Srinarayana Addanki
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Gargi Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd. is ₹124.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd. is 28.12 and PB ratio of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd. is 1.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd. is ₹18.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd. is ₹25.80 and 52-week low of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd. is ₹13.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

