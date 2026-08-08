What is the share price of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries is ₹115.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries? The Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries? The market cap of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries is ₹1,226.29 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries are ₹117.85 and ₹112.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries is ₹182.80 and 52-week low of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries is ₹95.35 as on .

How has the Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries has shown returns of 0.83% over the past day, -3.77% for the past month, 12.03% over 3 months, -24.76% over 1 year, 89.46% across 3 years, and 54.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries are 30.07 and 3.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.04 per annum.

Source: Dion Global