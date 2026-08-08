Here's the live share price of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries
|-4.21
|-3.77
|12.03
|-7.70
|-24.76
|89.46
|54.63
|Arfin India
|-1.45
|-2.35
|-7.20
|15.08
|147.34
|24.96
|68.42
|Belding India
|-0.94
|-33.19
|-31.42
|-54.60
|123.13
|51.47
|76.32
|Euro Panel Products
|2.44
|-3.87
|-2.42
|-10.77
|-29.69
|-7.78
|-4.74
|P G Foils
|19.20
|15.84
|8.54
|-17.75
|3.14
|-3.91
|4.12
|Hind Aluminium Industries
|6.01
|-1.25
|-4.91
|-1.94
|53.34
|38.95
|21.12
|Jivial Industries
|1.14
|-39.38
|-50.59
|-50.59
|-50.59
|-20.94
|-13.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries has declined 24.76% compared to peers like Arfin India (147.34%), Belding India (123.13%), Euro Panel Products (-29.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries has outperformed peers relative to Arfin India (68.42%) and Belding India (76.32%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|121.54
|119.86
|10
|123.07
|121.14
|20
|123.26
|120.96
|50
|114.38
|117.04
|100
|110.58
|115.95
|200
|123.16
|117.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 57.78%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.59%, FII holding fell to 0.22%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Manaksia Coated - Intimation Of Resolution Passed By Circulation - Lapse Of Share Warrants And Forfeiture Of Application Mone
|Jul 18, 2026, 04:45 PM IST IST
|Manaksia Coated - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 15, 2026, 07:57 PM IST IST
|Manaksia Coated - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 15, 2026, 04:06 PM IST IST
|Manaksia Coated - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:29 AM IST IST
|Manaksia Coated - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Source: Dion Global
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100WB2010PLC144409 and registration number is 144409. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 884.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries is ₹115.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries is ₹1,226.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries are ₹117.85 and ₹112.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries is ₹182.80 and 52-week low of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries is ₹95.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries has shown returns of 0.83% over the past day, -3.77% for the past month, 12.03% over 3 months, -24.76% over 1 year, 89.46% across 3 years, and 54.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries are 30.07 and 3.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.04 per annum.
Source: Dion Global