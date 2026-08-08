Here's the live share price of MMP Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|MMP Industries
|11.54
|23.16
|10.23
|31.69
|27.94
|17.21
|15.07
|Arfin India
|-1.94
|-3.51
|-7.72
|15.12
|145.48
|31.86
|18.05
|Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries
|-4.55
|-4.49
|11.42
|-8.22
|-25.22
|89.23
|54.40
|Euro Panel Products
|4.23
|-2.59
|-3.09
|-8.50
|-28.03
|6.05
|18.24
|Jainik Power Cables
|4.95
|24.03
|31.77
|44.26
|75.23
|32.10
|18.18
|GSM Foils
|-34.15
|-49.21
|-39.29
|-41.07
|-38.95
|56.37
|30.76
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, MMP Industries has gained 27.94% compared to peers like Arfin India (145.48%), Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries (-25.22%), Euro Panel Products (-28.03%). From a 5 year perspective, MMP Industries has underperformed peers relative to Arfin India (18.05%) and Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries (54.40%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|285.72
|304.85
|10
|285.11
|296.04
|20
|283.06
|289.09
|50
|276.43
|279.6
|100
|260.5
|270.68
|200
|258.62
|266.01
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, MMP Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 132.06%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 0.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the MMP Industries fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
MMP Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32300MH1973PLC030813 and registration number is 030813. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 821.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MMP Industries is ₹326.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MMP Industries is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of MMP Industries is ₹828.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of MMP Industries are ₹335.80 and ₹321.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MMP Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MMP Industries is ₹339.95 and 52-week low of MMP Industries is ₹185.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MMP Industries has shown returns of -1.21% over the past day, 23.16% for the past month, 10.23% over 3 months, 27.94% over 1 year, 17.21% across 3 years, and 15.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MMP Industries are 26.73 and 2.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global