Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.96
|4.47
|26.04
|64.77
|23.80
|163.38
|35.06
|5.17
|1.97
|16.46
|14.57
|12.16
|143.88
|97.68
|11.44
|2.88
|18.85
|19.00
|26.58
|164.38
|30.78
|8.07
|-23.12
|35.47
|43.65
|75.33
|698.85
|353.38
|5.45
|2.76
|16.26
|22.82
|23.11
|207.06
|272.86
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
MMP Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32300MH1973PLC030813 and registration number is 030813. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other articles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 448.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of MMP Industries Ltd. is ₹548.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of MMP Industries Ltd. is 26.37 and PB ratio of MMP Industries Ltd. is 2.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MMP Industries Ltd. is ₹216.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MMP Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MMP Industries Ltd. is ₹212.70 and 52-week low of MMP Industries Ltd. is ₹92.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.