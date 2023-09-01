Follow Us

MMP INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Aluminium | Smallcap | NSE
₹216.10 Closed
4.9810.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
MMP Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹202.00₹216.10
₹216.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹92.40₹212.70
₹216.10
Open Price
₹202.00
Prev. Close
₹205.85
Volume
62,584

MMP Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1220.8
  • R2225.5
  • R3234.9
  • Pivot
    211.4
  • S1206.7
  • S2197.3
  • S3192.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5160.84204.06
  • 10161.57203.39
  • 20162.36202.46
  • 50169.29194.99
  • 100169.91181.35
  • 200176.54168.72

MMP Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.964.4726.0464.7723.80163.3835.06
5.171.9716.4614.5712.16143.8897.68
11.442.8818.8519.0026.58164.3830.78
8.07-23.1235.4743.6575.33698.85353.38
5.452.7616.2622.8223.11207.06272.86

MMP Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

MMP Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About MMP Industries Ltd.

MMP Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32300MH1973PLC030813 and registration number is 030813. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other articles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 448.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arun Raghuveer Raj Bhandari
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Lalit Ranjeet Raj Bhandari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Tenneti Narasimham Murthy
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mayank Arun Bhandari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Karan Yudhishtir Varma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sudha Sukesh Gandhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Khanna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Singh Bapna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Sacheti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on MMP Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of MMP Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of MMP Industries Ltd. is ₹548.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of MMP Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of MMP Industries Ltd. is 26.37 and PB ratio of MMP Industries Ltd. is 2.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of MMP Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MMP Industries Ltd. is ₹216.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MMP Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MMP Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MMP Industries Ltd. is ₹212.70 and 52-week low of MMP Industries Ltd. is ₹92.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

