What is the share price of MMP Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MMP Industries is ₹326.25 as on .

What kind of stock is MMP Industries? The MMP Industries is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of MMP Industries? The market cap of MMP Industries is ₹828.76 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of MMP Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of MMP Industries are ₹335.80 and ₹321.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MMP Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MMP Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MMP Industries is ₹339.95 and 52-week low of MMP Industries is ₹185.20 as on .

How has the MMP Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The MMP Industries has shown returns of -1.21% over the past day, 23.16% for the past month, 10.23% over 3 months, 27.94% over 1 year, 17.21% across 3 years, and 15.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MMP Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MMP Industries are 26.73 and 2.39 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global