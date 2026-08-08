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MMP Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

MMP INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous

Here's the live share price of MMP Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹326.25 Closed
-1.21₹ -4.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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MMP Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹321.50₹335.80
₹326.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹185.20₹339.95
₹326.25
Open Price
₹330.25
Prev. Close
₹330.25
Volume
65,010

Source: Dion Global

MMP Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
MMP Industries		11.5423.1610.2331.6927.9417.2115.07
Arfin India		-1.94-3.51-7.7215.12145.4831.8618.05
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries		-4.55-4.4911.42-8.22-25.2289.2354.40
Euro Panel Products		4.23-2.59-3.09-8.50-28.036.0518.24
Jainik Power Cables		4.9524.0331.7744.2675.2332.1018.18
GSM Foils		-34.15-49.21-39.29-41.07-38.9556.3730.76

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, MMP Industries has gained 27.94% compared to peers like Arfin India (145.48%), Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries (-25.22%), Euro Panel Products (-28.03%). From a 5 year perspective, MMP Industries has underperformed peers relative to Arfin India (18.05%) and Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries (54.40%).

MMP Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

MMP Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5285.72304.85
10285.11296.04
20283.06289.09
50276.43279.6
100260.5270.68
200258.62266.01

Source: Dion Global

MMP Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, MMP Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 132.06%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 0.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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MMP Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the MMP Industries fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About MMP Industries

MMP Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32300MH1973PLC030813 and registration number is 030813. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 821.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arun Raghuveer Raj Bhandari
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Lalit Ranjeet Raj Bhandari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Tenneti Narasimham Murthy
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mayank Bhandari
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Rohini Bhandari
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Ulka Kulkarni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Singh Bapna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Khanna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Sacheti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sachin Nirgudkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on MMP Industries Share Price

What is the share price of MMP Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MMP Industries is ₹326.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is MMP Industries?

The MMP Industries is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of MMP Industries?

The market cap of MMP Industries is ₹828.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of MMP Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of MMP Industries are ₹335.80 and ₹321.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MMP Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MMP Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MMP Industries is ₹339.95 and 52-week low of MMP Industries is ₹185.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the MMP Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The MMP Industries has shown returns of -1.21% over the past day, 23.16% for the past month, 10.23% over 3 months, 27.94% over 1 year, 17.21% across 3 years, and 15.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MMP Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MMP Industries are 26.73 and 2.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

MMP Industries News

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