Onix Solar Energy Share Price

NSE
BSE

ONIX SOLAR ENERGY

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous
Theme
Renewable Energy

Here's the live share price of Onix Solar Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹709.50 Closed
1.00₹ 7.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Onix Solar Energy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹709.50₹709.50
₹709.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹230.50₹709.50
₹709.50
Open Price
₹709.50
Prev. Close
₹702.50
Volume
32,601

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Onix Solar Energy has gained 139.18% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 96.72%.

Onix Solar Energy’s current P/E of 116.54x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Onix Solar Energy Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Onix Solar Energy		03.00196.84137.04111.28160.06139.18
Hindustan Copper		2.25-6.3769.93132.28183.2877.5232.14
Precision Wires India		7.4428.9133.7582.25144.7470.1169.02
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration		-2.9135.0714.734.085.1424.2613.92
Ram Ratna Wires		1.2410.565.73-10.8435.4262.0368.97
KSH International		4.353.946.336.336.332.071.24
Bhagyanagar India		10.86-6.5224.5277.82126.2549.8227.69
Parmeshwar Metal		-7.91-18.80-2.8581.79134.0910.226.01
Baroda Extrusion		-1.840.6627.67-0.5522.6758.1064.27
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company		0-2.93-11.15101.511,091.78208.09123.07
Cubex Tubings		-5.40-15.9913.5823.2610.9451.4734.90
Shilp Gravures		-0.031.71-17.82-21.82-16.8424.7714.52
Shalimar Wires Industries		-6.64-10.87-13.07-20.06-14.9520.4527.97
MSR India		7.8543.24118.24117.5136.86-9.06-9.48
N D Metal Industries		0-5.223.293.87-8.1725.9330.44
Krupalu Metals		-2.16-10.54-37.30-37.80-37.80-14.64-9.06
RCI Industries & Technologies		0-4.620.4443.37-5.685.62-3.60

Over the last one year, Onix Solar Energy has gained 111.28% compared to peers like Hindustan Copper (183.28%), Precision Wires India (144.74%), KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (5.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Onix Solar Energy has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Copper (32.14%) and Precision Wires India (69.02%).

Onix Solar Energy Financials

Onix Solar Energy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5688.86687.47
10670.33656.81
20578.48584.99
50398.89462.03
100349.05395.82
200332.89341.99

Onix Solar Energy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Onix Solar Energy saw a rise in promoter holding to 91.72%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Onix Solar Energy Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 24, 2026, 11:57 PM ISTOnix Solar Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 14, 2026, 4:11 AM ISTOnix Solar Energy - Letter Of Offer For The Rights Issue Of Equity Shares Of The Company
Feb 12, 2026, 11:52 PM ISTOnix Solar Energy - Intimation Of Record Date For Rights Issue
Feb 12, 2026, 11:49 PM ISTOnix Solar Energy - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Rights Issue Committee
Feb 10, 2026, 2:02 AM ISTOnix Solar Energy - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of The Meeting Of The Rights Issue Committee Of The Board Of Directo

About Onix Solar Energy

Onix Solar Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH1980PLC022118 and registration number is 022118. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Harpreet Singh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Khilan Hareshbhai Savaliya
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Hareshbhai Savaliya
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Yesha Aagam Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Umeshkumar Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Onix Solar Energy Share Price

What is the share price of Onix Solar Energy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Onix Solar Energy is ₹709.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Onix Solar Energy?

The Onix Solar Energy is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Onix Solar Energy?

The market cap of Onix Solar Energy is ₹1,778.73 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Onix Solar Energy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Onix Solar Energy are ₹709.50 and ₹709.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Onix Solar Energy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Onix Solar Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Onix Solar Energy is ₹709.50 and 52-week low of Onix Solar Energy is ₹230.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Onix Solar Energy performed historically in terms of returns?

The Onix Solar Energy has shown returns of 1.0% over the past day, 5.06% for the past month, 164.39% over 3 months, 96.72% over 1 year, 152.12% across 3 years, and 139.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Onix Solar Energy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Onix Solar Energy are 116.54 and 6.48 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Onix Solar Energy News

